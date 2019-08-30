Log in
EJF Investments Ltd

EJF INVESTMENTS LTD

(EJFI)
  Report  
30 August 2019
169.5 GBp   +0.59%
News 
News

EJF Investments : Recent Investment Announcement

08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

30 August 2019

EJF Investments Ltd

Recent Investment Announcement

The Board of EJF Investments Ltd (together with its subsidiaries, "EJFI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company committed to make its seventh risk retention investment in the preferred shares of an upcoming securitisation sponsored by EJF Capital LLC ("EJF").

The securitisation, Financial Institution Note Securitization 2019-1 Ltd ("FINS 2019-1"), priced on 28 August 2019, and, in connection with the pricing, the Company committed to invest approximately £11 million1 at closing, which is expected to occur in September 2019, subject to completion of certain customary conditions.

The underlying collateral of FINS 2019-1 mainly consists of bank subordinated notes and senior unsecured notes issued by 45 US community and regional banks and their holding companies, with an aggregate par value of approximately US$250.5 million.

EJF CDO Manager LLC (the "CDO Manager") will serve as the collateral manager for FINS 2019-1 and will earn a management fee as well as an incentive management fee, subject to certain conditions. The Company will also benefit from the economics generated by the CDO Manager through the Company's 49% ownership interest in the CDO Manager.

ENQUIRIES

For the Investment Manager

EJF Investments Manager LLC

Peter Stage / Hammad Khan / Matthew Gill pstage@ejfcap.com / hkhan@ejfcap.com / mgill@ejfcap.com +44 203 752 6775 / +44 203 752 6771 / +44 203 752 6774

For the Company Secretary and Administrator BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A jersey.bp2s.ejf.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 1534 709 181 / +44 1481 750 822

1 As converted using foreign exchange rates reported for the date of pricing.

For the Broker

Numis Securities Limited David Luck d.luck@numis.com

+44 20 7260 1301

About EJF Investments Ltd

EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.

The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.

LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

Investor information & warnings

The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via its website at www.ejfi.com.

This communication has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company and is for information purposes only. It is not, and is not intended to be an invitation, inducement, offer or solicitation to deal in the shares of the Company. The price and value of shares in the Company and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested on disposal of shares in the Company. An investment in the Company should be considered only as part of a balanced portfolio of which it should not form a disproportionate part. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer

EJF Investments Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:06:02 UTC
