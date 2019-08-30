EJF Investments : Recent Investment Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 August 2019

EJF Investments Ltd

Recent Investment Announcement

The Board of EJF Investments Ltd (together with its subsidiaries, "EJFI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company committed to make its seventh risk retention investment in the preferred shares of an upcoming securitisation sponsored by EJF Capital LLC ("EJF").

The securitisation, Financial Institution Note Securitization 2019-1 Ltd ("FINS 2019-1"), priced on 28 August 2019, and, in connection with the pricing, the Company committed to invest approximately £11 million1 at closing, which is expected to occur in September 2019, subject to completion of certain customary conditions.

The underlying collateral of FINS 2019-1 mainly consists of bank subordinated notes and senior unsecured notes issued by 45 US community and regional banks and their holding companies, with an aggregate par value of approximately US$250.5 million.

EJF CDO Manager LLC (the "CDO Manager") will serve as the collateral manager for FINS 2019-1 and will earn a management fee as well as an incentive management fee, subject to certain conditions. The Company will also benefit from the economics generated by the CDO Manager through the Company's 49% ownership interest in the CDO Manager.

1 As converted using foreign exchange rates reported for the date of pricing.