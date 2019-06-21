EJF Investments : Results of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2019, all resolutions proposed were duly passed via a poll (which incorporated proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting), the results of which are as follows:

The full text and details of the resolutions passed, together with the explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 15 May 2019, which is available at www.ejfi.com.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website and a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About EJF Investments Ltd

EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.

The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.

LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

