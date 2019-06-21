EJF Investments : Results of AGM

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
21 June 2019
EJF Investments Ltd (the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2019, all resolutions proposed were duly passed via a poll (which incorporated proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting), the results of which are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD
Resolution 1
33,854,211
-
22,000
To receive, consider and adopt the
report of the Directors and the audited
100.00%
0.00%
annual report and financial statements
of the Company for the year ended 31
December 2018.
Resolution 2
33,854,211
-
22,000
To approve the Directors' remuneration
report (which is set out in the audited
100.00%
0.00%
annual report and financial statements
of the Company for the year ended 31
December 2018).
Resolution 3
33,854,211
-
22,000
To re-elect Joanna Dentskevich as a
director of the Company.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 4
33,854,211
-
22,000
To re-elect Alan Dunphy as a director
of the Company.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 5
33,854,211
-
22,000
To re-elect Nick Watkins as a director
of the Company.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 6
33,854,211
-
22,000
To re-elect Neal J. Wilson as a director
of the Company.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 7
33,854,211
-
22,000
To approve the Company's dividend
policy.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 8
33,854,211
-
22,000
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as the
Company's auditor.
100.00%
0.00%
Resolution 9
33,854,211
-
22,000
Conditional upon Resolution 8 being
passed, to authorise the Audit
100.00%
0.00%
Committee, for and on behalf of the
Board, to determine the remuneration of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD
Resolution 10
33,876,211
-
-
To authorise the Company to purchase
up to 10,426,623 of its own Ordinary
100.00%
0.00%
Shares,
representing
approximately
14.99 per cent. of the Company's total
issued ordinary share capital and to
either cancel or hold in treasury any
Ordinary Shares so purchased.
Resolution 11
33,854,211
22,000
-
To authorise the Directors to allot and
issue pursuant to the Placing
99.94%
0.06%
Programme up to
150,000,000
Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares as if
the pre-emption rights in the Articles
did not apply.
Resolution 12
33,854,211
22,000
-
In addition to any authority granted
pursuant to Resolution 11 (if passed),
99.94%
0.06%
to authorise the Directors to allot and
issue (or to sell Shares from Treasury)
up to a further 6,955,719 Ordinary
Shares,
representing approximately a
further 10 per cent. of the Company's
total issued ordinary share capital as if
the pre-emption rights in the Articles
did not apply.
Resolution 13
32,889,211
987,000
-
In addition to any authorities granted
pursuant to Resolutions 11 and 12 (if
97.09%
2.91%
passed), to authorise the Directors to
allot and issue (or to sell Shares from
Treasury) up to a further 6,955,719
Ordinary
Shares,
representing
approximately a further 10 per cent. of
the Company's total issued ordinary
share capital as if the pre-emption
rights in the Articles did not apply.
Notes:
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.
The full text and details of the resolutions passed, together with the explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 15 May 2019, which is available at www.ejfi.com.
These results will also be made available on the Company's website and a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
About EJF Investments Ltd
EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.
The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.
LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25
