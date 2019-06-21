Log in
EJF INVESTMENTS LTD

(EJFI)
21 June 2019
189 GBp   --.--%
EJF Investments : Results of AGM

06/21/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

21 June 2019

EJF Investments Ltd (the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2019, all resolutions proposed were duly passed via a poll (which incorporated proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting), the results of which are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

Resolution 1

33,854,211

-

22,000

To receive, consider and adopt the

report of the Directors and the audited

100.00%

0.00%

annual report and financial statements

of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2018.

Resolution 2

33,854,211

-

22,000

To approve the Directors' remuneration

report (which is set out in the audited

100.00%

0.00%

annual report and financial statements

of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2018).

Resolution 3

33,854,211

-

22,000

To re-elect Joanna Dentskevich as a

director of the Company.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 4

33,854,211

-

22,000

To re-elect Alan Dunphy as a director

of the Company.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 5

33,854,211

-

22,000

To re-elect Nick Watkins as a director

of the Company.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 6

33,854,211

-

22,000

To re-elect Neal J. Wilson as a director

of the Company.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 7

33,854,211

-

22,000

To approve the Company's dividend

policy.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 8

33,854,211

-

22,000

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as the

Company's auditor.

100.00%

0.00%

Resolution 9

33,854,211

-

22,000

Conditional upon Resolution 8 being

passed, to authorise the Audit

100.00%

0.00%

Committee, for and on behalf of the

Board, to determine the remuneration of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

Resolution 10

33,876,211

-

-

To authorise the Company to purchase

up to 10,426,623 of its own Ordinary

100.00%

0.00%

Shares,

representing

approximately

14.99 per cent. of the Company's total

issued ordinary share capital and to

either cancel or hold in treasury any

Ordinary Shares so purchased.

Resolution 11

33,854,211

22,000

-

To authorise the Directors to allot and

issue pursuant to the Placing

99.94%

0.06%

Programme up to

150,000,000

Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares as if

the pre-emption rights in the Articles

did not apply.

Resolution 12

33,854,211

22,000

-

In addition to any authority granted

pursuant to Resolution 11 (if passed),

99.94%

0.06%

to authorise the Directors to allot and

issue (or to sell Shares from Treasury)

up to a further 6,955,719 Ordinary

Shares,

representing approximately a

further 10 per cent. of the Company's

total issued ordinary share capital as if

the pre-emption rights in the Articles

did not apply.

Resolution 13

32,889,211

987,000

-

In addition to any authorities granted

pursuant to Resolutions 11 and 12 (if

97.09%

2.91%

passed), to authorise the Directors to

allot and issue (or to sell Shares from

Treasury) up to a further 6,955,719

Ordinary

Shares,

representing

approximately a further 10 per cent. of

the Company's total issued ordinary

share capital as if the pre-emption

rights in the Articles did not apply.

Notes:

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the % of shares voted "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The full text and details of the resolutions passed, together with the explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 15 May 2019, which is available at www.ejfi.com.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website and a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

ENQUIRIES

For the Investment Manager

EJF Investments Manager LLC

Peter Stage / Hammad Khan / Matt Gill

pstage@ejfcap.com / hkhan@ejfcap.com / mgill@ejfcap.com +44 203 752 6775 / +44 203 752 6771 / +44 203 752 6774

For the Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A Jersey Branch jersey.bp2s.ejf.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 1534 709 181/ +44 1481 750 822

For the Broker

Numis Securities Limited David Luck d.luck@numis.com +44 20 7260 1301

About EJF Investments Ltd

EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.

The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.

LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

Investor information & warnings

The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via its website at www.ejfi.com.

This communication has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company and is for information purposes only. It is not, and is not intended to be an invitation, inducement, offer or solicitation to deal in the shares of the Company. The price and value of shares in the Company and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested on disposal of shares in the Company. An investment in the Company should be considered only as part of a balanced portfolio of which it should not form a disproportionate part. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer

EJF Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 16:09:06 UTC
