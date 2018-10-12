Ekf Diagnostics : Investor presentation

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, announces that it will host a briefing for all investors to provide details of the successful fundraising and proposed AIM admission of Renalytix AI plc ('RenalytixAI'), which was announced on the 11 October 2018.

The investor presentation will take place on Thursday 18 October 2018 at Côte Brasserie, 26 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR from 5.45 p.m. for a 6.00 p.m. start and will be followed by drinks. A presentation will be provided to shareholders and will be available on the company website at the start of the meeting: https://www.ekfdiagnostics.com/documents-reports.html

Regarding the Restricted Offer

The Restricted Offer referred to in the announcement on 11 October 2018 (the 'Announcement') is only available to Qualifying EKF Shareholders, being persons who were recorded in the register of members of EKF at 8 p.m. on 10 October 2018 (the 'Record Date') whose registered address is in the UK. Notifications, including an application form ('Application Form'), will be posted to Qualifying EKF Shareholders by RenalytixAI setting out further details of the Restricted Offer.

RenalytixAI is making the Restricted Offer, which is conditional, inter alia, on Admission, to all Qualifying EKF Shareholders to raise gross proceeds of up to £3.5 million.

Full details of the Restricted Offer can be found in the Print Proof Admission Document being made available online to Qualifying EKF Shareholders only via a weblink provided to them in the Application Form and correspondence from RenalytixAI and which is incorporated by reference into that correspondence.

If you would like to register for the investor presentation, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email ekf@walbrookpr.com

Terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Announcement.

