Ekf Diagnostics : at InterLab Algeria 2019

InterLab is the largest laboratory exhibition and conference in the Maghreb region. It brings together key decision makers in the public and private sectors of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Libya, Mauritania, West Sahara and surrounding countries. The third edition of the exhibition will be held on 25-27 September 2019 at the Palais des Expositions, SAFEX, Algiers, Algeria.

2,500m2

Exhibition Space

150+

Exhibitors

500+

Products

3

Days

InterLab features over 500+ products and services in the medical, scientific and industrial laboratory industries all under one roof. The event is designed specifically for buyers, decision makers and professionals to come together and do business.