Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDING PLC

(EKF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ekf Diagnostics : at InterLab Algeria 2019

0
07/20/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

InterLab is the largest laboratory exhibition and conference in the Maghreb region. It brings together key decision makers in the public and private sectors of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Libya, Mauritania, West Sahara and surrounding countries. The third edition of the exhibition will be held on 25-27 September 2019 at the Palais des Expositions, SAFEX, Algiers, Algeria.

2,500m2
Exhibition Space

150+
Exhibitors

500+
Products

3
Days

InterLab features over 500+ products and services in the medical, scientific and industrial laboratory industries all under one roof. The event is designed specifically for buyers, decision makers and professionals to come together and do business.

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 02:14:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 45,6 M
EBIT 2019 9,01 M
Net income 2019 2,60 M
Finance 2019 15,2 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 62,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -76,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 159 M
Technical analysis trends EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDING PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,00  GBp
Last Close Price 35,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Huw Baines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Anthony Evans COO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Adam Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl Dominic Contadini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDING PLC28.21%199
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.25%115 923
DANAHER CORPORATION38.67%101 586
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.42%61 050
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.66%58 755
ILLUMINA-2.24%43 100
