Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EKF Diagnostics : Trading update and Update on COVID-19 related manufacturing contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Download the full announcement

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, provides the following trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and confirmation that, since the 15 May 2020 update, it has received PrimeStore MTM sample collection device orders totalling $9.0m. This brings the current total of such orders for the three month period ending 30 September 2020 to $14.1m.

Trading update

The current financial year has started very well, as reflected in the recent trading updates and upgraded market expectations. The over-performance, in terms of adjusted EBITDA1 growth, is largely due to high demand for the PrimeStore MTM Device which is used for safe COVID-19 sample collection and is manufactured under contract by EKF in the US and UK.

Previous guidance from the 15 May 2020 trading update set expectations of revenues of at least £25m and adjusted EBITDA £7.5m for the first half, and these have been comfortably exceeded. Revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are £26.3m (H1 2019: £21.44m) and the Company expects to report adjusted EBITDA in the region of £9m (H1 2019: £5.58m).

Gross cash as at 30 June 2020 was £16.9m and cash net of borrowings was £16.3m, significantly above management expectations. The Company's Renalytix AI plc securities (2,677,981 shares) are valued at a fair value of £14.2m, based on the closing mid-market price on 30 June 2020.

Earlier this year, EKF shareholders approved a payment of an inaugural dividend reflecting the progress in the business and its strong cash generation. A dividend of 1p per share will be paid on 1 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020.

Further orders for PrimeStore MTM sample collection devices and Outlook

The Board expects the second half of the year to continue this momentum and announces that it has received second half orders worth a total of $14.1m from Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC ('Longhorn') in the US, for their FDA-approved PrimeStore MTM sample collection device, which deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungi and mycobacterium tuberculosis and allows safe sample handling and transport, greatly reducing risk of infection. The orders cover the three-month period of July, August and September.

Given the continued increase in manufacturing demand, the Company has now expanded its PrimeStore MTM manufacturing capacity in the US with an additional production line now established at its Indiana facility, to complement the existing manufacturing site in Boerne, Texas, the capacity of which has been doubled recently. In addition, EKF expects to start manufacturing PrimeStore MTM in Germany by the end of July, in expectation of additional orders across Europe.

Due to the continued demand for PrimeStore MTM, full year performance is likely to exceed and possibly significantly exceed previously revised management expectations.

EKF expects to announce its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in the first half of September 2020, with the date to be confirmed in a subsequent announcement.

1 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding exceptional items and share based payments.

The persons responsible for arranging the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company are Julian Baines, CEO, and Richard Evans, FD and COO respectively.

Enquiries:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Christopher Mills, Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Baines, CEO
Richard Evans, Finance Director and COO

www.ekfdiagnostics.com
Tel: 00 44 29 2071 0570
N+1 Singer (Nomad & Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Lauren Kettle / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking) 		Tel: 020 7496 3000

Walbrook PR Limited
Paul McManus
Lianne Cawthorne

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 08:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS P
04:01aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Trading update and Update on COVID-19 related manufacturing co..
PU
07/10EKF DIAGNOSTICS : introduces novel molecular transport media for dual COVID-19 a..
PU
05/21EKF DIAGNOSTICS : secures COVID-19 novel sample collection kit manufacturing and..
PU
05/15EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Update on trading and COVID-19 related manufacturing contract
PU
05/05EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Distribution Agreement for Quo-Test HbA1c Analyzer
PU
04/29EKF DIAGNOSTICS : UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits
PU
04/27EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Update on COVID-19 related manufacturing contract
PU
03/24EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Detailed trading review including COVID-19 update
PU
03/20EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Investor results briefing update
PU
03/12EKF DIAGNOSTICS : launches FDA CLIA-waived β-ketone and glucose POC analyze..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,0 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net cash 2020 16,8 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 200 M 252 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,00 GBX
Last Close Price 44,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Huw Baines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Anthony Evans COO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Adam Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl Dominic Contadini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC28.47%252
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC16.64%151 096
DANAHER CORPORATION18.85%129 858
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.58%67 157
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.14%55 340
ILLUMINA, INC.11.61%54 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group