EKINOPS

EKINOPS

(EKI)
My previous session
EKINOPS : Delivers Advanced Access Virtualization Solutions to Support SD-WAN and IT Transformation for Enterprise

02/25/2019

Combining the Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) with the OneAccess branded EKINOPS Open Virtualization Platform (OVP) as a fully integrated solution enables enterprises to dramatically simplify consolidating branch server connectivity with virtual network function (VNF) management.

Dell EMC and EKINOPS Collaborate to Combine Enterprise Branch Server IT and Virtualization Management

The VEP 4600, is the first selected platform out of the Dell EMC VEP family. The VEP 4600 is a Universal CPE (uCPE) device purpose-built for next generation access deployments. Combined with the Ekinops' VNF management solutions 'OneManage', service providers can easily design virtual networks with zero-touch provisioning and offer a range of orchestrated VNF services from both EKINOPS and third-parties, including vRouters, SD-WANs, vFirewalls, vSBC and WAN optimization, as well as virtualized Linux® or Windows® servers.

'IT transformation, enterprise digitalization and massive IoT deployments require more and more flexibility in terms of connectivity solutions and infrastructure optimization. EKINOPS empowers organizations of all sizes to transform their networks with a fully integrated solution including the management, automation and orchestration components. Both service providers and large enterprises can leverage this flexibility in terms of deployment, exploitation and service creation.' Dermot O'Connell, vice president, OEM and IOT solutions, Dell Technologies EMEA.

'Advances in branch server consolidation, SD-WAN and cross-border deployments are driving interest in uCPE, yet the resultant digital transformation has remained difficult to achieve due to costs and technical complexity,' comments Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops, Philippe Moulin. 'Our technology collaboration with Dell EMC addresses these issues. The combination of Dell's unrivalled global presence and enterprise server expertise and EKINOPS market-leading capabilities in virtualization is dramatically simplifying the management of software and hardware at the edge of the virtualized network. Our end-to-end solution takes the technical strain of NFV migration and is empowering service providers to reap the benefits of virtualization faster and at a lower cost than ever before.'

EKINOPS solution is now available for deployment worldwide.

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 17:21:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 84,1 M
EBIT 2018 1,70 M
Net income 2018 0,50 M
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 107,90
P/E ratio 2019 32,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 85,3 M
