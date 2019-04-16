Log in
EKINOPS

EKINOPS

(EKI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/16 11:37:23 am
4.88 EUR   +3.06%
05:58pEKINOPS ANNOUNCES Q1 2019 REVENUE : +11% growth
PU
04/12EKINOPS : Discussions with Nokia Corporation discontinued
PU
04/11EKINOPS SA : quaterly sales release
News 
EKINOPS announces Q1 2019 revenue: +11% growth

EKINOPS announces Q1 2019 revenue: +11% growth

0
04/16/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

EKINOPS posted Q1 2019 consolidated revenue of €20.8 million, up 11% year-over-year (same consolidation perimeter).

Q1 revenue growth was 9% year-over-year at constant exchange rates.

+50% of average growth rate for Top 10 customers

The beginning of 2019 was marked by sustained business growth with operators and service providers.

Revenue from the Group's Top 10 customers in Q1 2019 has increased 50% on average. These customers, which include five Tier 1 operators, accounted for 62% of the Group's business over the period.

The first quarter was also marked by a strong interest in Ekinops' NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) solutions and the new 400Gb/s platform.

64% of business generated outside of France

The proportion of business generated abroad increased sharply in Q1 2019 to 64% of revenue compared to 58% in 2018.

Growth was particularly strong in the EMEA region (Europe excluding France, Middle East & Africa), which accounted for 44% of Q1 revenue versus 37% in 2018. France generated 35% of Group revenue for the period (42% in 2018), the USA 13% (12% in 2018) and Asia Pacific 7% (9% in 2018).

2019 outlook confirmed

Encouraged by this promising start of the year, EKINOPS is confirming its 2019 outlook. The Group intends to proactively drive its development in 2019 through organic growth in optical transport and access and through commercial and technological synergies resulting from the merger with OneAccess.

EKINOPS remains keen to continue to seize strategic, value-creating external growth opportunities.

2019 financial calendar

Date Release
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 General Meeting
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Q2 2019 revenues (unaudited)
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 H1 2019 results (audited)
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Q3 2019 revenues (unaudited)
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 FY 2019 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 21:57:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 94,9 M
EBIT 2019 4,40 M
Net income 2019 2,47 M
Finance 2019 11,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,79
P/E ratio 2020 24,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart EKINOPS
Duration : Period :
Ekinops Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKINOPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,73 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Brédy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Xavier Ollivier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dmitri Pigoulevski Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Dumolard Independent Director
Nayla Masaad Khawam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EKINOPS78.01%115
JUNIPER NETWORKS2.56%9 625
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%2 393
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%2 368
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC68.92%927
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%581
