EKINOPS announces Q1 2019 revenue: +11% growth

EKINOPS posted Q1 2019 consolidated revenue of €20.8 million, up 11% year-over-year (same consolidation perimeter).

Q1 revenue growth was 9% year-over-year at constant exchange rates.

+50% of average growth rate for Top 10 customers

The beginning of 2019 was marked by sustained business growth with operators and service providers.

Revenue from the Group's Top 10 customers in Q1 2019 has increased 50% on average. These customers, which include five Tier 1 operators, accounted for 62% of the Group's business over the period.

The first quarter was also marked by a strong interest in Ekinops' NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) solutions and the new 400Gb/s platform.

64% of business generated outside of France

The proportion of business generated abroad increased sharply in Q1 2019 to 64% of revenue compared to 58% in 2018.

Growth was particularly strong in the EMEA region (Europe excluding France, Middle East & Africa), which accounted for 44% of Q1 revenue versus 37% in 2018. France generated 35% of Group revenue for the period (42% in 2018), the USA 13% (12% in 2018) and Asia Pacific 7% (9% in 2018).

2019 outlook confirmed

Encouraged by this promising start of the year, EKINOPS is confirming its 2019 outlook. The Group intends to proactively drive its development in 2019 through organic growth in optical transport and access and through commercial and technological synergies resulting from the merger with OneAccess.

EKINOPS remains keen to continue to seize strategic, value-creating external growth opportunities.

2019 financial calendar

Date Release Tuesday, May 21, 2019 General Meeting Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Q2 2019 revenues (unaudited) Wednesday, September 25, 2019 H1 2019 results (audited) Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Q3 2019 revenues (unaudited) Wednesday, January 22, 2020 FY 2019 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.