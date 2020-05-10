Log in
El Al Israel Airlines : Israel to demand changes at flag carrier El Al before bailout loans

05/10/2020 | 03:11pm EDT
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel

The Israeli government will demand that El Al Israel Airlines carries out an overhaul, including layoffs, before agreeing to throw a lifeline to the cash-strapped airline, officials said on Sunday.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, is seeking state-backed loans of $400 million (£322.42 million) to help it through the coronavirus crisis, as foreigners are barred from entering the country and incoming Israelis must enter quarantine.

The airline suspended passenger flights until at least the end of May while about 6,000 of its workers are on unpaid leave until June 30.

However the government argues the airline's problems, including a bloated workforce, high salaries and a weak balance sheet, began well before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cabinet ministers and senior finance ministry officials drafted a plan late into Sunday that would help them feel confident the company would be able to repay a loan.

The next step is to present the proposal to the airline, according to a ministry spokesman.

El Al declined to comment.

One source close to the talks said the government demands included a cash injection into the airline of 100 million shekels ($28.5 million) by its main shareholders, a commitment to reduce its workforce, and also the state receiving a stake in the company.

El Al's biggest shareholder is Knafaim Holdings, which is controlled by one family. Knafaim could not be immediately reach for comment.

Workers opposing layoffs held a protest outside the ministry on Sunday.

El Al has presented its own plan that includes an unknown number of layoffs, according to the ministry. Any layoffs would require approval by the airline's union, but this is yet to happen, an El Al spokesman said earlier in the day.

A spokesman for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon rejected Israeli media reports that the minister was considering dissolving El Al, which has twice delayed publishing fourth-quarter financial results.

The airline said last month it was in advanced talks with an Israeli bank to receive a loan that will be partly backed by government guarantees.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra and Pravin Char)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD 3.50% 74 Delayed Quote.-25.23%
KNAFAIM HOLDINGS LTD 7.66% 668.8 Delayed Quote.-56.43%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gonen Usishkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Eli Defes Chairman
Noam Doron Vice President-Operations
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Yosef Barazani Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD-25.23%101
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.15%14 433
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.39%12 810
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.28%11 162
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-3.08%9 256
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.47%8 651
