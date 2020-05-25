EL En S p A : Consolidated non financial statement 2019

Log in
05/25/2020

El.En. Group

Sustainability Report 2019

Consolidated Non-financial Statement 2019 pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree n. 254 of 2016

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

INDEX

LETTER TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS

HIGHLIGHTS 2019

1. SUSTAINABILITY

OUR STRATEGY FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

  1. Sustainability for the El.En Group.
  2. Our stakeholders
  3. Materiality matrix
  4. The sustainability plan

2.THE GROUP

A HISTORY OF CONCRETE AND SHARED VALUES

  1. Our global presence
  2. Our history
  3. Our markets
  4. The economic value generated and distributed to our stakeholders

3.THE ORGANIZATIONAL PROFILE OF THE GROUP

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

  1. The Corporate Governance model
  2. Ethics, integrity and compliance
  3. Internal controls system and risk management

4.THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS

FROM THE ORIGINAL IDEA TO THE FINISHED PRODUCT

  1. Research and Development as an instrument for innovation
  2. Quality and safety of our products
  3. The supply chain

5. OUR BUSINESS

THE LASER AS A SUSTAINABLE INSTRUMENT

  1. Uses and benefits of lasers in the medical sector
  2. Uses and benefits of lasers in the industrial sector
  3. Use of lasers in the conservation of the world's artistic heritage
  4. Our support to the community

6.THE PEOPLE

PASSION AND TALENT TO GROW TOGETHER

  1. Training and skills development
  2. Health and safety in the workplace
  3. The welfare of the people

7.ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

COMMITMENT AND RESPECT FOR OUR PLANET

  1. Energy consumption
  2. Emissions
  3. Water consumption

APPENDIX

  1. About our reporting
  2. Performance indicators
  3. GRI Content Index

AUDITOR'S REPORT

70

70

73

74

76

84

87

89

92

100

100

102

104

106

108

110

120

132

We are proud to present the third Consolidated Non-financial Declaration (NFS) of the El.En Group. This document is intended to give you the opportunity to know more about us and to evaluate our commitment, our objectives and the results obtained in the field of social responsibility. This document, in fact, is about us, our values, the daily commitment of each person who works for this company, what in which we believe and our ambitions.

In 2019 we made important steps in this direction starting with the definition of the Sustainability Plan which had been approved in 2018. This year we started to take concrete action towards the goals which had been set by taking tangible action. Our main efforts were directed towards the spreading of the culture of sustainability, the involvement of our employee, the improvement of the welfare of the staff and the working environment, the support of the technological innovation and the quality of our products and the increase of the positive social impact generated by our business.

During this year we achieved some important results which we will summarize here briefly and which you will find in greater detail in the text which follows.

Our staff continues to represent our most important resource. Again this year El.En created employment by increasing their number of employees throughout the world by 10%. This is a significant increase not only at a numerical level but also in consideration of the enrichment represented by the arrival of new employees with different experience and know-how. During the year we promoted the spread and consolidation of the culture of sustainability by conducting training sessions in some of our subsidiary companies and describing the objectives and the activities which we must undertake in order to achieve them; we also increased the number of hours dedicated to training and, besides the usual training sessions conducted to guarantee the personal and professional growth of the personnel, we instituted courses dedicated to specific subjects like Governance, Compliance and Ethics in order to meet our commitment to spread certain ideals at every level.

Thanks to the remodeling of some of the buildings at the company Headquarters in Calenzano and the construction of new factories for some of the subsidiary companies, we were able to improve the work space by creating environments that were peaceful and productive in order to stimulate the potential and the creativity of the individual, and rest areas created for the employees; this work was conducted following criteria of high energy efficiency and reduction of environmental impact.

During the year the parent company, El.En. S.p.A. approved three important documents: the Environmental Policy, the Human Rights Policy, and the Anti-corruption Policy. These subjects had already been discussed in the Ethics Code, however, our desire to increase awareness in this regard induced us to call attention to our commitment by adopting specific policies.

Again this year the efforts of the Group in relation to innovation of the products and processes have continued with success. The research activities conducted in our laboratories and the collaboration which we have established with important research centers, hospitals and universities continue uninterrupted both on a National and International level both in the medical and industrial sector. The companies in the Group which manufacture medical devices have obtained the MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) certification, a program which allows the recognized and authorized institutions of the five member countries (U.S.A., Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia) to conduct a single audit in the factory of the producer of medical devices; moreover, we are in the process of obtaining, by the end of 2020, certification according to the new EU regulations for medical devices (MDR) 2017/745..

The commitment of El,En as a company is also expressed through their initiatives sustaining the community. Every day we make an effort to assure that our work produces a positive impact on the lives of people and, with some specific products, we donate our expertise and our instruments to non-profit organizations, foundations and avant-garde scientific laboratories at the service of the health of patients as well as those involved in the conservation of our artistic legacy.

The companies that belong to the El.En. Group are strongly connected to the communities in which they operate and have always been involved in sustaining cultural, social and educational activities through sponsorship, participation in associations as well as promotion of school/work programs, and internships.

For these reasons we can affirm that this year we have re-enforced our desire to be a sustainable Group which wishes to combine economic growth and financial stability with the principles of social and environmental sustainability in order to represent a model of excellence.

The results obtained and the trust of our stakeholders encourage us to continue in this direction by innovating with passion and remaining faithful to the values and principles which have always been characteristic of our mission and giving our contribution to the building of a better future for all.

The President

Gabriele Clementi

8

9

Highlights 2019

Sustainability

The Supply Chain

1

18

43

Sustainability

Targets approved

Activities to be

Plan 2018-2022

by the Board of

undertaken in

Directors

order to reach

the targets

reported

The Group

225,2

Million Euros

Purchase value

The Community

A checklist for evaluating suppliers which includes ESG subjects has been implemented

8

12

6

Countries where

Production sites

Research and

the operations

development

of the Group

centers

are located

The Organization of the Company

172

33%

4

The number of

The percentage of

Number of

people who were

women in the Board

meetings the

trained on the Ethics

of Directors

Committee for

Code in 2019

Controls and

Risks held in

2019

The Production Process

127

119

57

Active patents and

People involved

People involved

23pending

in research and

in Quality control

development activities

and Regulatory

activities

391

97%

Million Euros the

Local managers, i.e.

economic value

managers that were born

generated and

in the country in which the

distributed

El.En. Group operates

The People

10%

More than

47%

Increase in

21.800

Reduction of

staff in 2019

hours of training

injury rate,

conducted in 2019

compared

to 2018

The Environment

- 8%

5%

approximate reduction

of CO2per product unit,

Self-produced and

compared to 2018

consumed electricity

10

11

Sustainability

Our strategy for a sustainable future

12

1.1 Sustainability for the El.En. Group

Sustainability means creating value over time and being ready to accept and successfully deal with the challenges for tomorrow; in the light of the development of the context to which we are referring and moved by the desire to communicate our commitment, we have undertaken a program of sustainability that is more detailed because we have always believed that the respect of the law, the protection of employment, the correct use of human resources and the defense of the environment, the research and development and the quality of our products, as well as the safeguarding of the interests and creation of value for all of our stakeholders are the only pathway that can be followed by a company that is innovative, sustainable and successful.

1.2 Our stakeholders

Il Listening to our stakeholders is our top priority when it comes to understanding the degree to which we are satisfying their interests and their expectations and to identify the issues on which we should focus our efforts with the goal of continually improving the impact of the company activities on the environment and on society.

We have implemented a method for the mapping and

identification of the following entities having interest in

identification of our stakeholders which has led to the

the Group, both internally and externally:

Human

Resources

The principles of sustainability for the El.En. Group are not an abstract concept but have always represented the basis for the development and growth that have characterized the Group over the years and are the demonstration that value is created through responsible management which respects the economic, social and environmental equilibrium.

The Group adopted this policy in a structured form only two years ago but they rapidly acquired the necessary awareness and were able to quickly define the activities that had to be carried out. This was due to the fact that the problems that had to be dealt with and the aspects that required reporting were already part of their cultural background and the drafting of this document is the demonstration that, besides the economic results, the performance of the Group has always achieved excellent results on environmental, social and governance issues.

Last year was an important year for the company in terms of the definition of their commitment in relation to ESG issues. We drafted and approved a five-year Sustainability Plan and we defined a central coordinating unit and local

focal points for managing the flow of information from the subsidiary companies.

During the present year the objective has been that of increasing awareness of the impact and the importance of the sustainability issues which have already been defined and we have worked to spread the goals of the Sustainability Plan and the activities required in order to reach them. Our desire to integrate sustainability issues last year convinced the Board of Directors of the Parent Company El.En. S.p.A. to entrust the Committee for Controls and Risks with the task of examining the Group policies and the objectives related to sustainability issues and the supervision of the relative Plan.

In early 2020 in order to operate in a more responsible and efficient manner, we decided to entrust the Managing Director of the internal controls system with the task of defining the basic strategy of sustainability, the Sustainability Plan and the examination of the Consolidated Non-financial Declaration so as to further guarantee an adequate safe-guarding and monitoring of the processes.

Agents and

Universities

distributors

and research

centers

Clients and

OUR

Institutions and

consumers

regulatory

STAKEHOLDERS

bodies

Shareholders

Suppliers

and investors

Local communities

In 2019 El.En. was classified secondamong corporations quoted on the stock market in the Integrated Governance Indexpresented on June 13th at the ESG Business Conference.

This index was drawn up by ETicaNews and Top Legal with the scientific support of numerous associations in the sector and measures the adoption of ESG(Environmental, Social, and Governance) topics in the company strategy.

AZIENDE QUOTATE

(extra campione prime 100)

2019

EL.EN.

seconda classificata

Again this year, in order to gather and evaluate the expectations and the issues of major interest for the stakeholders we have conducted specific activities related to stakeholder engagement: we submitted a questionnaire to a selected sample of internal stakeholders (employees of some of the subsidiary companies). This process will be continued for the

next few years by submitting questionnaires to other categories of stakeholders which have not yet been interviewed, conducting an analysis of the market and implementing other means of communication.

In the paragraphs below we will describe the methods used and our main channels of communication and dialogue with the stakeholders of the Group:

14

15

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Human Resources

Topic

Growth and training Health and safety in the workplace Identity and values

Human rights and working conditions Quality of work Ethics, integrity and compliance

Diversity, equal opportunity and non-discrimination Industrial relations

Main dialogue instruments

Internet portal Training and refresher courses Company mailing list

Communications from top management Collective bargaining Questionnaires materiality analisys

Universities and Research Centers

Topic

Research, development and innovation Trasparency

Main dialogue instruments

Financial reports Scientific publications

Tenders and competition

Experimentation and research projects

Communications from top management

Clients (B2B)

Topic

Product quality and safety Anticipation and acknowledgement of the expectations of the clients Trust and satisfaction of the clients

Main dialogue instruments

Company website Evaluation of client satisfaction

Management of complaints After-sales service Advertising

Consumers (B2C)

Topic

Trust and satisfaction of the consumers Product quality and safety

Main dialogue instruments

Company website Management of complaints

After-sales service Advertising

Institutions and regulatory bodies

Topic

Corporate GovernanceTrasparency Legality

Economic and financial performance Indirect social impact

Main dialogue instruments

Company website Disclosures required Financial reports Shareholders meetings Dissemination of regulatory information Investor conference Press releases

16

Local Communities

Topic

Indirect social impact Respect of the territory

Support of employment Legality Support of social initiatives

Main dialogue instruments

Company website Local meetings and events Press releases

Collaboration and support of the artistic and cultural heritage in sites of public interest National and regional research projects

Suppliers

Topic

Trasparency Ethic responsibility Human rights and working conditions

Continuity of business relations Negotiating conditions Development of partnerships Qualification and evaluation

Main dialogue instruments

Company website Participation in initiatives and eventsNegotiating relations Technical qualification meetings Periodical auditing Questionnaires materiality analisys

Shareholders and investors

Topic

Corporate Governance TrasparencyEconomic and financial performance

Ethics, integrity and compliance

Main dialogue instruments

Company web site Financial reports Shareholders' meetings

Dissemination of regulatory information Investor conferences Press releases

Agents and Distributors

Topic

Trasparency Ethics, integrity and compliance Human rights and working conditions Continuity of relations Negotiating conditions Development of partnerships

Main dialogue instruments

Company web site Participation in initiatives and events

Negotiating conditions Training and refresher courses

17

Our companies interact and communicate also with the various associations of which they are members related to the sector to which they belong or the territory in which the companies of the Group operate. The chart below shows these associations.

1.3 Materiality matrix

Companies

Associations

El.En.; Deka Mela, Ot-las;

Confindustria

Esthelogue; ASA, Cutlite Penta

El.En.; Deka Mela

Confcommercio

Cutlite Penta

ESU-EDA

Cutlite Penta

IADD - International Association of diecutting and diemaking

El.En.

Comitato elettronico italiano

El.En.

Association for preservation Technology Inrternational

El.En.

ISTA - International Safe Trans

The process of evaluation of the relevant topics was conducted for the first time in 2017 by means of an analysis of materiality made internally by the top management which made it possible to identify the most significant aspects related to economic, social and environmental issues for the El.En. Group and for its stakeholders. These topics, in fact, reflect the main impact generated by the Group and by their activities and represent the aspects which potentially could be able to influence the evaluations made by their stakeholders.

Again in 2019, as we did last year, the materiality matrix was updated by implementing the following activities:

  • interviews with top management whom we asked to review or confirm their evaluations of the priorities attributed to the topics in the preceding years;
  • submission of a questionnaire to the employees of the Group1to whom we asked to assign a priority to the topics which they believed were the most significant;
  • analysis of the results obtained from both enquiries integrated with a qualitative evaluation for the purpose of considering the best practice for the sector and the evolution of the relevant legislation, which brought about the updating of every topic as represented in the following matrix:

El.En.; Deka Mela;

IBC - Associazione Beni di Consumo

Esthelogue; Pharmonia

Ot-las

ACIMIT

El.En.

CEF - Consorzio Energia Firenze

Esthelogue

FAPIB - Associazione Nazionale Produttori e Fornitori

di Tecnologie per la Bellezza e il Benessere

El.En.

Assorestauro

El.En.

AIIA - Associazione italiana internal auditors

ASA

CUOA - Centro Universitario di Organizzazione Aziendale

Asclepion

German Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Cutlite do Brasil

CNI - National industry confederation

Cutlite do Brasil

ABIMAQ (National Association of Machine Industries)

Cutlite do Brasil

FIESC - Federation of Industries of the State of Santa Catarina

Wenzhou - Wuhan

Laser Industry Association

Wenzhou

Laser Processing Committee of the Chinese Optical Society

Wenzhou

Optical Radiation Safety and Laser Equipment Technology of

Standardization Administration of the People's Republic of China

With Us

Japan Esthetic Management Association

With Us

Beauty Equipment Safety Promotion Association

With Us

Economic World Club

5,00

Occupational health and safety

High

Product quality and safety

stakeholder

Ethics, integrity and compliance

Very

and innovation

4,50

Training and professional growth of

the employees

Research, development

the

4,00

Environmental performance

Economic and financial performance

for

Customer satisfaction

Human rights and working conditions

Relevance

High

Risk management

3,50

Diversity, equal opportunity and

non-discrimination

Purchasing practice

3,00

Relations with the institutions, local communities

Indirect social impacts

and territory

2,50

High

Very High

Relevance for El.En.

MACRO AREAS:

Environmental responsability

Economic Responsability

Governance

Social Responsability

Human Resources

Product Responsability

From the analysis 14 material topicsemerged: in particular, with respect to last year, the topic "Customer satisfaction" was considered material in line with the constant interest and efforts made by the organization for the aspects related to the satisfaction of the client, whereas the issue related to "industrial relations" was not considered material.

1 In 2019 the employees of some of the Italian and Chinese subsidiaries were involved; in 2018 the employees of the Parent Company and some of the Italian subsidiaries and, as external stakeholders, we contacted the suppliers which were the most important in terms of purchases by the Parent Company and one of the Italian subsidiaries.

18

19

1.4 The Sustainability Plan

The Sustainability Plan represents the strategic vision of the Group in the area of sustainability and is the essential instrument for setting our objectives as well as the activities and plans we intend to use in order to reach them.

While working on the definition

of the Sustainability

Development and we identified 18 objectives of

Plan, we tried to bear in mind

also theSustainable

sustainabilityfor the Group which we believe through

Development Goals(SDGs), promoted by the United

our efforts can contribute to the achievement, in

Nations and published in the 2030 agenda for Sustainable

particular, of nine of the seventeen SDGs.

Governance

The five-year Sustainability Plan 2018-2022, with the implementation of the policies intended to generate and distribute resources to all the stakeholders represents the mid- to long-term vision of the Group and the means for communicating the objectives and the actions to be undertaken in order to achieve them.

By combining the corporate mission with the Sustainability Plan, the El.En. Group is able to respond to the challenges offered by the market while proposing a sustainable development which will be log lasting over time.

In relation to the 14 material topics identified and represented in the materiality matrix, the Sustainability Plan sets 18 sustainability objectives and 43 concrete actions which must be undertaken in order to achieve them.

Each objective is related to a specific macro-area (Governance, Economic responsibility, Product responsibility, Responsibility towards human resources, Social responsibility, and Environmental responsibility) and to the related issues in each sector;

  • The objectives of the El.En. Group contribute to the achievement of nine of the SDGs (Sustainable

Development Goals) promoted by the United Nations and published in the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development which the Group recognizes as relevant for its business and in line with its goals;

  • The objectives of the Plan are updated every year and take into consideration the results which have been achieved and those which still need to be reached as well as the new issues which have emerged over time. The base year of reference with which the quantitative targets are defined in the Plan is 2018.

A sustainable and responsible development is expressed through a Governance dedicated to the supervision and the management of the sustainability issues, through the growth and involvement of the employees, with the improvement of the working environment the support of technological innovation, maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction, dialogue and support of the local community and the contribution to the reduction of environmental impact. The chart below shows the objectives contained in the plan, the results achieved and the goals for the next few years.

1) Implementation of a corporate governance of sustainability

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Instruct the Executive Administrator

• The BoD which approved the NFD

• To assure that the company

in charge of the system of internal

for 2019 instructed the executive

maintains all of the initiatives

controls and risks to define the

administrator as directed.

intended to guarantee the mid-

strategic points of Sustainability,

• In 2018 the examination of the

to long-term sustainability of

of the Plan and the examination

policies, the company objectives

the company activities that are

of the Consolidated Non-financial

and the supervision of the

beneficial to the stakeholders in

Statement.

Sustainability Plan was assigned

compliance with regulations.

to the Commission of Controls and

Risks.

2) Dialogue with the stakeholders

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Issuing and distribution of

• Distribution of the materiality

Distribute the sustainability

a questionnaire related to

questionnaire to some categories

questionnaire to all of the

sustainability topics to all

of employees of seven subsidiary

employees of the Group to

employees;

companies;

gather opinions, suggestions and

evaluations;

• Re-enforcement of dialogue with

• In 2018 the questionnaire was

the stakeholders.

distributed to the main suppliers

We conducted stakeholder

of El.En. S.p.A. and Quanta System

engagement activities and involved

S.p.A..

the main categories of stakeholders.

3) Promotion of a sustainability culture

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Conduct training sessions on

• We conducted 181 hours of training

• To conduct training sessions

the objectives contained in the

on sustainability issues and on the

on sustainability sessions on

Sustainability Plan and the actions

objectives and actions described

sustainability issues for some

that must be taken in order to reach

in the Sustainability Plan for some

categories of employees in all of the

them;

categories of employees of the

companies belonging to the Group;

Parent Company and six subsidiary

• Create work groups dedicated to

• Organize training meetings in

companies.

sustainability issues;

class or via web in order to create

• Create on-line training lessons on

awareness in the employees on

company policies related to social

sustainability issues.

and environmental issues.

20

21

4) Active and passive anti-corruption fight

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

Human Resources

  • Prevention of corruption in all spheres of influence.
  • Spread and training in relation to the Group Ethics Code.

We adopted an Anti-Corruption

Policy approved by the Parent

Company of the Group;

We continued with training based

on Model 231 for some employees

Creation of specific on-line training for

some categories of employees with

response and certification that the test

has been passed.

Approval of the Anti-corruption

8) Guaranteeing health and safety in the workplace

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

of the Italian subsidiaries where this

model had been adopted;

• We distributed the Ethics Code to

newly hired employees of nine of

the subsidiary companies and in

four of these companies we plan

an initial specific training course on

the Ethics Code.

Policy by the subsidiary companies;

• Continuation of the training

sessions based on Model 231 for

all of the employees of the Italian

subsidiaries that have adopted it;

• Distribution of the Ethics Code and

an initial specific training in all of

the subsidiary companies.

  • Promotion of a culture of health and safety in the workplace;
  • Conducting the activities that every company follows in relation to health and safety and then proceed to the definition of a procedure for the collective activities.
  • We conducted over 2,000 hours of training related to health and safety;
  • We reduced theinjury-rate, if compared to last year.
  • To continue to promote training tools and information on health and safety for the employees.

Economic responsibility

9) Increasing the well-being of the employees

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

5) Creating sustainable value

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Conduct the activities of the

• In 2018 we created a central unit

• To guarantee the satisfaction

company so that they create the

for coordinating sustainability and

and meet the expectations of all

conditions for a sustainable and

local focal points in each of the

the stakeholders by achieving

economical development.

subsidiary companies.

the objectives outlined in the

Sustainability Plan.

6) Promotion of a culture and sustainable procurement practices

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Definition and

promotion of

• We planned the expansion of the

• To increase awareness and training

social, environmental and ethical

Ethics Code for the part related to

of our suppliers in relation to ESG

standards amongst our suppliers.

relations with our suppliers and the

issues.

  • Improvement of thewell-being of the employees during the working hours;
  • Spread of a culture ofwell-being through programs aimed at encouraging a healthy life style;
  • Definition of programs to guarantee access to the best health and welfare services;
  • Annual surveys of employees related to the internal climate conditions.
  • We inaugurated a company gym for the companies situated at our headquarters in Calenzano (Firenze).
  • We started a remodeling project of the offices of the companies located at headquarters in Calenzano (Firenze).
  • We inaugurated a new production site for Cutlite Penta S.r.l. andOt-las S.r.l. companies in Prato (Prato).
  • We inaugurated a new production site for A.S.A. S.r.l..
  • We completed the expansion of the production site of Asclepion GmbH.
  • To continue withwell-being initiatives;
  • To start an awareness program related to the spread of a wellness culture;
  • To conduct an annual survey of the employees in retain to internal climate conditions.

spread of the new version.

10) Promotion of the training and enhancement of human capital

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

  1. Carry out checks on suppliers during the selection phase, taking into account social and environmental criteria

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

Promotion of good sustainability

• Addition of a check list when

• To guarantee the level of uniformity

practices at our suppliers'

selecting critical suppliers which

in compliance to their standards

includes questions related to social

and the respect of a sustainable

and environmental issues.

supply chain.

  • Definition and implementation of training and development programs;
  • Attract young resources through partnerships with universities and research centers.
  • We adopted a policy regarding human rights which was approved by the Parent Company;
  • About 21.800 hours of training were conducted at a consolidated level.
  • To increase awareness and re- enforce the perception of People in terms of issues of diversity and human rights;
  • To obtain approval of the Human Rights Policy from all of the subsidiary companies;
  • To continue to initiate partnerships with universities and research centers.

22

23

Social responsibility

11) Expansion of positive social impact through our products

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Product responsibility

15) Guaranteeing the highest level of quality of the product and compliance with technical standards

• To issue instruments and solutions

• In the medical sector research

• To continue to issue high

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

on the market which make it

and development of new laser

possible to improve the patient's

systems or the improvement of pre-

quality of life;

existing ones so that an increased

• To issue on to the market

percentage of the population

technologies for industrial

can benefit from the innovative

applications which reduce the

technologies that can improve

environmental impact and

their well-being. In the industrial

consumption of resources

sector, research and development

performance products on the

market.

  • Continual improvement of the quality and respect of the technical standards in every phase of manufacturing.

• El.En. S.p.A, Deka Mela S.r.l., Quanta

• To insure that the requirements for

System S.p.A. and Asclepion GmbH

quality of the processes, in line with

have obtained the MDSAP Medical

the expectations of the market,

Device Single Audit Program

are respected in an efficient and

certification.

integrated manner.

• All of the companies of the Group

have maintained the pre-existing

certifications.

and improve the quality and

to improve the flexibility and

productivity of work.

decrease consumption of electrical

energy of the production systems.

16) Investing in innovation, research and development to benefit the progress of scientific knowledge

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Investing in research and

• 4% of the investments in research

• Monitor the trends and act in a

12) Support of non-profit organizations, foundations and scientific laboratories

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Support of non-profit organizations,

• Donation of a laser for rehabilitation

• To increase the well-being of

foundations and scientific

to the Valduce hospital.

people who make use of the

laboratories by assisting them in

services offered by non-profit

the use of the new technologies

• Support of non-profit organizations

organizations and foundations.

which are available to patients.

and/or foundations through

monetary donations.

13) Contributing to the conservation of the world's artistic heritage

development for the purpose of

and development.

specific and focused way in the

developing products and processes

• 6 active research centers.

areas of interest of the clients.

which satisfy the requirements and

• 23 patents pending as of December

needs of the clients and optimize

31st 2019.

their satisfaction.

Environmental responsibility

17) Promoting policies to increase energy efficiency

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Support of the conservation of the

• Donation of two lasers per

• To continue to protect the world's

world's artistic heritage.

restorations to the Uffizi Galleries in

artistic heritage in order to preserve

Florence.

its beauty for future generations.

14) Strengthening relations with the community

  • Introduction of the sustainability requirements like the use of lighting andair-conditioning systems with low environmental impact when refitting rooms.
  • Adoption of an Environmental Policy approved by the Parent companies;
  • Adoption of lighting and air conditioning systems with low environmental impact during re- modeling work conducted by the companies of the Group;
  • Installation of solar panels at Asa S.r.l. and at Asclepion GmbH.
  • Approval of the Environmental Policy by all of the subsidiary companies.

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

18) Decreasing the environmental impact

  • Promotion of indicatives which contribute to the growth of the local community also through partnerships with associations andnon-profit organizations;
  • Promotion of alternating school- work programs and curricular andextra-curricular apprenticeships.
  • During this year we have sponsored somenon-profit associations in the communities in which the Group operates;
  • We have developed alternatingschool-work projects and curricular and extra-curricular apprenticeships.
  • Continued support of initiatives promoting the social and economic development of the local community in which the Group operates.

Actions

Results 2019

Objectives 2020 - 2022

• Promotion of ecological behavior

• Distribution of a steel canteen to all

• To promote among our employees

among the employees.

of the employees of Quanta System

a culture for the rational use

S.p.A. and a glass bottle to the

of sources of energy and the

employees of Asclepion GmbH;

consequent reduction of the related

• Installation of a water fountain in the

costs.

headquarters in Calenzano and at

Asa S.r.l..

24

25

The Group

A history of concrete and shared values

26

2. The Group

The El.En. Group is one of the most important companies in the field of lasers thanks to its diversification and innovation: technological excellence and manufacturing quality are our main characteristics. The companies belonging to the Group are active in the creation, distribution and sales of high performance technologically advanced products that are reliable and respect the environment.

Mission of the El.En. Group

To develop productswhich, through the motivation and involvement of human resources promote a continual improvement in the systems and services we offer by supplying technologically advanced solutions in many different sectors and investing adequate resources in research and technological innovation, in the manufacturing processes and infrastructures sustaining them.

To buildlong-lastingrelationsby constantly improving the quality of work and the development of human resources, both in terms of knowledge and skills as well as personal welfare by consolidating our competitive positionon the international markets and facing its challenges and aiming to acquire primary positions or to be a leader in its field, offering clients, a professional service of after-sales assistance as well as training and marketing support.

To create valueby contributing to the success of our clientsthanks to products that are fully able to satisfy the end-users' expressed and implicit requirements, by placing on the market technologies that improve the quality of life of peopleand by constantly verifying that the company products and processes are in conformity with the law and safety regulations, with constant attention to the safeguarding of the environment and to energy saving.

28

29

The values of El.En. Group

represent our cultural identity and our principles which are adhered to everyday by all the people who work with us; together with our mission they represent our point of reference for our daily activity.

Know-how

All of the companies which belong to our Group have contributed decisively to increasing our knowledge of laser technology; this background has been made available to the scientific community for the befit of the cultural heritage of humanity.

Research and development

The researchers of the El.En. Group are constantly involved in national and international research projects and collaborate with research centers and university departments.

Innovation

In its research and development centers the Group works every day to find substantial innovations and to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of those already in existence in order to guarantee a continuous improvement in their performance and contribute to the welfare of the community.

People

The history of our Group is made up of great women and men who, with their commitment and their ideas, in the medical sector have brought enormous benefits to the quality of life of the patients and the work of the doctors and, in the industrial sector, have contributed to the improvement of the quality and productivity of the work while reducing the environmental impact and the waste of materials.

Certifications

Our products and our quality control system are certified by the most important institutions at a global level; we receive periodically inspections for the renewal of the certificates that we possess and which are indispensable for exporting our products abroad.

Training

In all of our companies the training of the personnel as well as the training of the doctors and of our business partners is the only tool to increase or disseminate our knowledge and make it available to others.

Ethics

We are aware of our responsibility towards society and the environment in which we live and for this reason we have adopted an Ethics Code which represents our company culture and is founded on social and ethical responsibility in the management of all of our activities.

Community

We have always been committed to a policy in which our work generates a social impact and benefits the local community, both through the continuous effort dedicated to our work as well as the support of social, cultural and educational initiatives in the areas in which our companies operate.

Future

The continual research aimed at technological improvement, the simplicity of operation and the discovery of new medical applications, the reduction of wastefulness and of environmental impact obtained with industrial systems, the sensitivity directed to the conservation of our artistic heritage combined with the sustainability objectives we have set, direct us towards a future in which we will be committed to generate value to insure a sustainable future for the next generations.

Multiculturalism

One of the key factors for success is multiculturalism. Our companies are present in eight different countries on three continents and our business partners and our technologies are located all over the world.

30

31

2.1 Our global presence

The El.En. S.p.A. company has its headquarters in Italy, in Calenzano (Florence).

As of December 31st 2019 the structure of the Group2was as follows:

8COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD

12MANUFACTURING SITES

6RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTERS

ITALY

EUROPE

El.En. S.p.A.

Germany

ASA S.r.l.

Asclepion Laser Tech. GmbH

Cutlite Penta S.r.l.

France

Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

Deka Sarl

Galli S.r.l.

Esthelogue S.r.l.

Pharmonia S.r.l.

Lasit S.p.A.

Merit Due S.r.l.

Ot-las S.r.l.

Quanta System S.p.A.

SOUTH AMERICA

Brasil

Cutlite Do Brasil Ltda

ASIA

China

Penta-Chutian Laser

(Wuhan) Co.Ltd

Penta Laser Equipement

Wenzhou Co. Ltd

Penta Laser Technology

(Shangdong) Co. Ltd

Japan

With Us Co. Ltd

Deka Japan

20

SUBSIDIARIES

COMPANIES

NORTH AMERICA

Manufacturing sites

New York

BRCT Inc.

Business officiers

California

Deka Medical Inc.

2The structure refers only to the companies that El.En. S.p.A. controls directly or indirectly through the majority of votes of the ordinary shareholders' assembly.

32

33

2.2 Our history

At present the Group can count on a widespread presence at a national and international level with 26 subsidiaries or associated companies which operate in various segments of our field. The development of El.En has contributed in the past and present to bringing the distinctive quality of "Made in Italy" to the rest of the world through its technologically advanced and highly innovative solutions and products.

2003

Smartxide DOT®Therapy (Deka Mela S.r.l.) dermatological surgery, anti-aging treatments, removal of pigmented lesions and scars

Acquisition of Asclepion GmbH

80s

Production of CO2lasers for dermatology, surgery and therapy

90s

Development of short impulse Nd:Yag lasers for dentistry and minimally invasive surgery treatments

1998

Smartepil(Deka Mela S.r.l.) - first long impulse Nd:Yag laser for dermatology and hair removal

2002

Smartlipo (Deka Mela S.r.l.)laserlipolisi®: localized removal of adipose deposits with minimally invasive treatment

1981

Founding of the

companyEl.En. S.n.c

1990 - 1993

Founding of the companies

Deka MELA S.r.l., Lasit S.p.A. eCutlite Penta S.r.l.

2000

El.En. S.p.A. is quoted on the stock market

The majority share of the American company

Cynosure Inc.

2005

MLS®(ASA S.r.l.) laserterapia

HIRO(ASA S.r.l.) device for Hilterapia®for treating edemas, muscular lesions and post-traumatic pathologies

2007

Cutlite Penta S.r.l. constitutes a joint venture with

Wuhan Penta Chutian Co. Ltd

El.En. S.p.A. founds Cutlite Do Brasil

Alta Tecnologia Ltda

2009

Plus RF(Cutlite Penta S.r.l.) with RF El.En. sources for cutting systems

2010

Smartxide2(Deka Mela S.r.l.) laser with radio frequency (RF) sources for dermatological surgery and aesthetics

Acquisition of ASA S.r.l.

The subsidiary Cynosure Inc.is quoted on the Nasdaq

2008

Mediostar XT(Asclepion GmbH) esthetics and hair removal

ndustrial sector El.En. - creation of the family of BLADE RF CO2BLADE RF

Litho(Quanta System S.p.A.) surgical, treatment of kidney stones.

Founding ofEsthelogue S.r.l.

2011

Mediostar Next (Asclepion GmbH) aesthetics, hair removal

34

35

2012

Monna Lisa TouchTM(Deka Mela S.r.l.) for the treatment of vaginal atrophy

Cyber(Quanta System S.p.A.) surgery, Lithotripsy and BHP

2015

Bolt(Penta Chutian e Wenzhou - China) enhanced system for cutting metal

Discovery Pico(Quanta System S.p.A.) removal of tattoos and pigmented lesions and dermatological treatments

HIRO TT(ASA S.r.l.) painful pathologies of the muscle and skeletal

Fiber Plus(Cutlite Penta S.r.l.) first metal cutting system with laser sources in fiber

2017

Industrial sector

RF 1222"The Big Boy"

2019

The Chinese subsidiary Penta Laser Equipment (Wenzhou) Co. Ltd founded the third Chinese company, Penta Laser Technology (Shangdong) Co. Ltd

2013

Cutlite Penta S.r.l. constitues their second Chinese joint venture Penta Laser Equipment (Wenzhou) Co. Ltd

2016

Motus AXwith Moveo (Deka Mela S.r.l.) hair removal, removal of pigmented lesions

Juliet®(Asclepion GmbH) for the treatment of vaginal atrophy

Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l. andQuanta System S.p.A. merge under a single brand nameReinassance® marketed in Italy

2018

ONDA(Deka Mela S.r.l.) first microwave system for body-contouringCoolwavesTMtechnology.

With the acquisition of 70% of the Galli S.r.l.company Quanta System S.p.A. is now equipped with an internal facility for the production of precision mechanical components.

Emergency COVID-19

By mid-January 2020 it had become clear that the Covid-19 epidemic with its epicenter in Wuhan, where the subsidiary Penta-Chutian Laser (Wuhan) is located was spreading rapidly. The Chinese government adopted drastic measures to contain the contagion and inhouse- quarantine was imposed in all of the province of the cities Wuhan, Hubei and other provinces. Limitations in the circulation of people and the lockdown of the city of Wuhan still remain, while in some of the other provinces life is gradually returning to normal thanks to the substantial reduction of the number of new patients. The impact on the activities of the Group has been extremely significant and the three factories in China had to extend the closure and stop all production. In the cities of Lin Yi and in Wenzhou activities started again in early March but very slowly due to the difficulty of moving from one province to another. However, in Wuhan, where most of our employees live, the city is still under quarantine. While lost capacity is starting to be overtaken after losing a couple of months, the demand for the products will require more time before returning to the levels expected for 2020.

Even in Italy the measures taken by the government have blocked all sales on Italian territory but, despite all the difficulties, where it is possible and where it is allowed, with the maximum considerations for the protection of the health and safety of the workers, production has continued in order to satisfy the significant volume of orders coming from abroad. The restrictions that have been imposed have caused the cancellation of all trade fair and congress events involving the markets of the Group and have prohibited to travel abroad, that is part of the usual marketing activities of the Group.

In consideration of the Covid-19 emergency which is catalyzing most of the resources of the public health institutions, the Board of Directorswhich met on March 13th 2020, voted to increase to 500 thousand Euros the funds that the Group allocates to Social Responsibility, as part of the implementation of their sustainability policy.These resources consist of technologies and contributions which will be used for specific activities

in support of Public Health.

36

37

2.3 Our markets

El.En. S.p.A. directs a group of companies that operate

of the dynamism and flexibility of the single business

in the field of themanufacture, research and

units without losing the benefit of a single coordinated

development, distribution and sale of laser systems.

management of the technical, managerial, marketing

The activity of all of the companies is coordinated with

and financial resources. Our business is divided into two

an aim to better serve the markets by taking advantage

main sectors:

The medical sectorof laser systems for aesthetics and

therapy and surgery. The effectiveness and reliability

medicine:

of our systems have allowed our company to become

The medical division of the El.En Group designs and

one of the world leaders in this sector. In over thirty

produces lasers and light systems for all the applications

years of activity and research we have reached a level of

in the medical field, mainly in the aesthetic sector,

excellence with these products.

MEDICAL DIVISION

Aesthetics

Surgery

Therapy

Medical Service

INDUSTRIAL DIVISION

Cutting

Marking

Sources

Restoration

Industrial Service

The industrial sectorof laser systems for industrial manufacturing:

The El.En. Group creates for the industrial sector laser systems for cutting and marking; these systems can be adapted for multiple uses and can be used on many different kinds of materials. They also produce laser sources with performance that can be incremented in terms of the speed and quality of the processes, reliability,

safety and electrical efficiency.

The Group also operates in the sector of restoration of works of art:for many years they have contributed to the conservation of the artistic and historical heritage all over the world by proposing state-of-the-art solutions that are minimally invasive, developed in cooperation with the most important research centers and tested in important restoration laboratories.

38

39

Along with the sale of systems, the company also offers after-salesserviceswhich are an indispensable support for the installation and maintenance of laser systems, for the management of spare parts, consumables and

to the particular methods that each country has in the uses of the technologies.

The two sectors, although they both make use of laser technology and share numerous strategic components

2.4 Economic value generated and distributed to our stakeholders

technical assistance.

Each of the two sectors is composed of various segments which differ one from another in the specific application of the laser system and, consequently, in the specific underlying technology as well as the type of clientele being served, particularly if one considers the global presence of the company and the necessity of adapting

and some activities at the level of production and research and development, serve markets that are profoundly different and their activities are organized so as to satisfy the radically different requirements of the various kinds of clientele that they are dealing with. To each market corresponds a specific dynamic in the demand and expectations for growth that are related to different key factors.

The economic value that is generated and distributed represents the wealth produced by El.En. which, in various ways, is distributed to their stakeholders.

The data on the creation and distribution of added value, through a reclassification of the income statement, supply an indication of the way in which the Group has created wealth for its stakeholders and highlights the economic effects produced by an entrepreneurial management on the main categories stakeholders.

In 2019 the net global added value distributed by the Group was 391,3 million Euros.

Most of this value, about 77,7% is represented by "remuneration to suppliers" and consists mainly of the costs for services and raw materials.

Following this value there is "remuneration of personnel" (16,9%) which represents the salaries, severance pay and social security, and then "remuneration of shareholders" (2,7%), composed of the profits pertaining to third parties and those distributed as dividends, the "remuneration to the Public Administration" (2,5%) composed of income taxes, and lastly "remuneration of the financial system" (0,2%).

Chart for determining the economic value generated and distributed

Euros

2018

2019

Economic value generated by the Group

371,825,514

417,611,091

Revenue

346,020,071

400,760,689

Charge in inventories

20,047,758

12,173,587

Other revenues and income

5,612,770

3,473,636

Financial charges

1,456,294

1,225,932

Share of profit of associated companies

(1,305,679)

(22,752)

Other non-operating income (charges)

(5,700)

-

Economic value distributed by the Group

357,119,230

391,289,890

Remuneration of personnel

58,989,326

66,084,686

Staff cost

58,989,326

66,084,686

Remuneration of suppliers

277,072,835

304,011,461

Total purchase

207,387,048

225,233,497

Other direct services

26,815,540

35,153,507

Costs operating services and charges

42,870,247

43,624,457

Remuneration of the Public administration

7,706,626

9,868,415

Income taxes

7,706,626

9,868,415

Remuneration of shareholders

12,763,579

10,567,668

Net profit of minority interest

5,044,590

2,758,544

Distribution of net Income

7,718,989

7,809,124*

Remuneration of financial system

586,864

757,660

Financial charges

586,864

757,660

Economic value retained by the Group

14,706,284

26,321,201

Net income retained to reserves

9,075,088

18,207,624

Depreciation, Amortization and other accrual

5,631,196

8,113,578

*The share of distribution of profits for 2019 corresponds to the allocation of the profit as a dividend, as the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A.'s decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 March 2020.

40

41

Organizational

profile of the

Group

Responsible business management

42

3. Organizational profile of the Group

El.En. has created a solid model of Corporate Governance which has a central role in the conduction of the activities of the Group. This model is in line with the self- disciplining Code issued by the Italian stock market and contributes significantly to the creation of sustainable value over a mid to long-term period.

3.1 The Corporate Governance model

The Corporate governance model selected by El.En. S.p.A.

and a Board of Auditors which has controlling functions;

is the traditional system based on a Board of Directors

the system of Corporate Governance that has been

which has the task of strategic directing and supervising

chosen is composed of the following figures:

SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY

executive; the non-executive members , two of which are independent, have been organized, to have a role of consultation and proposal in support of the board in three commissions: the Committee for risks and controls, the Committee for remuneration and the Committee for appointments.

The committees are composed of three non-executive members, two of which are independent. The work of each committee is coordinated by a president. The composition, tasks and powers attributed to the committees are disciplined by special regulations approved by the Board of Directors.

With reference to sustainability issues and to the communication of information of a non-financial nature in compliance with D.Lgs. 254/2016, they attributed to

the Committee for controls and risks the task of assisting the Board of Directors by informing them in the form of proposals and consulting about the evaluation and decisions related to sustainability issues connected with the activities of the company and its dynamics of interaction with all of the stakeholders, to the social responsibility of the company, to the examination of the possible scenarios for the creation of a strategic plan and the corporate governance of the companies of the Group. In order to re-enforce the sustainability governance, during the meeting which approved this consolidated non-financial document, the Board of Directors entrusted the executive manager of the internal controls system with the task of defining the main strategic directions for sustainability, the Sustainability Plan and the examination of the Non-financial Reporting.

Gabriele Clementi President and Managing director

Executive

Board of directors

Board of

Supervising

Executive

President

Commitee for

Commitee for

Commitee for

Auditing

auditors

body

Directors

Risks and

Remuneration

Appointments

company

Controls

Michele Legnaioli

Andrea Cangioli

Director

Managing director

Non executive

Executive

Composition of the board of directors of El.En. spa

Provost for

Internal Audit

Executive officier

responsible for drawing up the financial statements

Alberto Pecci

Director

Non executive

Non-independent director

as of december 31st2019

Barbara Bazzocchi

Managing director

Executive

Fabia Romagnoli

Director

Non executive

Shareholders' Assembly: the Assembly is the company body where the shareholders participate in the decisions of the Company on the issues that the law and the company statutes state are of their competence; the shareholders' assembly nominates the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors and approves the financials for the year.

Board of Directors3:The board is the main body of the system of Corporate Governance and it has the function of analysis, sharing and approval of the annual budgets

and the strategic, industrial and financial planning of the Group and the relative monitoring. The board is appointed by the Shareholders' assembly and has a role of strategic direction and evaluation of the adequacy of the control systems that have been implemented. The composition, the role and the functioning of the El.En. Board of Directors are in conformity with the law and with the Self-disciplining Code for quoted companies. The Board of Directors that is now in office is composed of six members, three of which are non-

Independent director

in compliance with art. 147 ter TUF and art. 3 Self-disciplining Code

Directors, divided by gender (%)Directors, divided by age group (%)

33%

17%

50%

Women

50 - 59

Men

60 - 69

70 - 79

67%

33%

3The members of the Board of Directors were appointed by the shareholders' assembly on April 27th, 2018 and will remain in office for the three year period 2018-2020.

4The division of the Board of Directors into age groups was reported in categories of age 50-59 years, age 60-69 years and age 70-79 years, unlike that established by the GRI since it was more representative of the composition of the board.

44

45

El.En. S.p.A. is one of the few quoted companies that has had, since its founding a woman, Barbara Bazzocchi, on its board of directors, first as sole administrator and later as executive administrator.

3.2 Ethics, integrity and compliance

The Board of Directors has, among its various responsibilities, that for internal controls and the management of risks, in relation to which it determines the guide lines and periodically verifies the adequacy and the effective functioning and making sure that the main risks related to the activities of the Group have been correctly identified, measured, monitored and managed.

the adequacy of the type of organization of El.En. S.p.A. for the aspects that pertain to its area of competence, the internal controls system, the administrative and accounting system adopted by El.En. S.p.A., and their correct functioning. Moreover, the Board also acts in the role of Commission for internal controls and auditing in compliance with art. 19 D. Lgs. 39/2010. The Board

The El.En. Group is aware of its responsibility towards society and the environment in which it operates and believes that it is indispensable that ethical and transparent behavior be followed in every aspect of the management of company activities, both in relation to the respect of the law and the regulations as well as the considerations of the expectations of all of the stakeholders.

Board of Auditors::the board is appointed by the shareholders' assembly and has the task of guaranteeing , in compliance with the law and the company statues, the respect of the main principles of correct administration,

of auditors that is now in office is composed of three standing auditors and two alternate auditors who possess the requirements for honesty, professionalism and independence.

For this reason starting in 2008 the Parent Company started using its own Ethics Code as an instrument for reenforcing and disseminating a company culture founded on the importance of ethic and social responsibility in the conducting of business and company activities.

and ASA S.r.l. have adopted the Organizational Model in compliance with D.lgs 231/2001 (from now on, "Organizational Model"),which is intended to prevent employees and/or collaborators from committing crimes in the interest of the company.This model for the organization,

Board of auditors

Members

Position

End of term

Vincenzo Pilla

President

Approval of financials for 2021

Paolo Caselli

Standing auditor

Approval of financials for 2021

Rita Pelagotti

Standing auditor

Approval of financials for 2021

Daniela Moroni

Alternate auditor

Approval of financials for 2021

Gino Manfriani

Alternate auditor

Approval of financials for 2021

Auditing company:the auditing company is an external

The other Italian companies of the Group follow the

entity which has the task of auditing the accounts and

traditional model and consequently are administrated by

which is selected by the Shareholders' Assembly. The

a Board of Directors or a sole Administrator and, where

auditing company that is presently in office is Deloitte

necessary, they have a controlling organ and are subject

& Touche S.p.A..

to auditing.

The Ethics Code defines the principles and values that must be followed in every moment of the manufacturing process and must be constantly observed in collegiate, collaborative and business relations: legality, impartiality, honesty, correctness, equity, and putting to best advantage collaborators and the integrity of people. The Code is applied to the Group and to all the subjects that conduct activity in its favor.

The companies of the Group have all accepted the Ethics Code and, where necessary it has been translated into the local language. They have accepted the commitment to disseminate it to their employees and collaborators using the proper channels of communication. The Code is always available in its up-dated version on the internet site www.elengroup.com, in the section titled "Investor Relations/ Governance/ Documenti Societari".

The rules set forth in the Ethics Code are intended to protect the integrity of the Group and to assure their conformity to the laws and to the regulations in each country in which it operates. The Group is committed to establishing the opportune channels of communication through which they can received reports of violations or suspected violations of the Code, or requests for explanations. The violation of the principles defined in the Code constitutes a breach of contract derived from the failure to observe the contract for work and/ or collaboration and is a source for compensation of damages.

In the contracts that have been underwritten by the Parent Company with consultants, distributors, agents and suppliers of critical components explicit reference is made to the Ethics Code of the Group and the other party must declare that they have received a copy and that they accept it. Moreover, the Parent Company and the Italian subsidiaries, Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Quanta System S.p.A.

management and control of the company activities is made up of a series of general principles of behavior in the areas which have been identified as sensitive, for the purposes of preventing the so-called assumption crimes and by a system equipped with control activities and procedures for the prevention of these crimes.

The areas that are protected because they have been identified as sensitive are crimes related to safety and health on the workplace (ASA S.r.l. identified only this area as being sensitive for the planning of a special section of its Organizational Model); crimes against the Public Administration, corporate crimes, receiving stolen goods, money laundering, use of money, goods or utilities of illegal origin; moreover, El.En. S.p.A. and Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l. have identified as sensitive areas also those related to the following crimes: market abuse, transnational crimes, environmental crimes. With particular reference to the risks related to ethical behavior, the El.En Group has directed their attention to the prevention of risks related corruption.

In this context, the Parent Company El.En. S.p.A. and its subsidiaries Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l. and Quanta System S.p.A. have analyzed and considered relevant this risk and they have inserted it in their Organizational Model D.lgs. 231/2001. In order to further reinforce their system for the prevention of corruption and bribery, on November 14th 2019 the Parent Company, El.En. S.p.A approved an Anti-corruptionPolicywhich will be extended to all of the subsidiary companies.

These companies have conducted an analysis of the risks for the committing of cries against the public administration (including those involving corruption) from which. however, no particularly high level of risk emerged, in consideration of the existence of procedures designed to prevent it and the type of business conducted.

46

47

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

FOCUS: The respect of human rights

The Group sustains and respects the rights of the individual in conformity with the Declaration of Human Rights of the United Nations and, consequently, requires the greatest respect for people and for the regulations that are applicable in relation to work; they do not tolerate any behavior that is discriminatory or threatens the safety of people. The Group considers impartial treatment to be a fundamental value in every relationship both within and outside of the company and believes that the individual, his/her ideologies and his/her rights are values which must be protected. The behavior of every employee and collaborator must be in conformity with the principles and regulations expressed in the Ethics Code and the legal and contractual rules that regulate labor relations regulations. By disseminating their own Ethics Code even to collaborators and suppliers the El.En. Group has established a safeguard aimed at guaranteeing the respect of human rights (prohibition of discrimination, prohibition of forced or child labor, free association) even in those areas that are held to be of the greatest potential risk in relation to these issues (for example, the supply chain).

To increase awareness of these issues which are considered top priority, on November 14th, 2019 the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A. approved the Human Rights Policywhich will be extended to all the subsidiary companies.

Nevertheless, they have identified the most sensitive areas and have inserted a special section dedicated to the prevention of crimes of this type in the Organizational Model. The analysis therefore started with the mapping of the activities and the identification of the risk related to each of them by attributing a certain number of points. The parameters used for the point system were: the number of times it had happened in the past, the existence of company procedures, the impact of the penalties for this type of crime and the frequency of the event. We decided that the frequency of the event and the impact of the penalties made it opportune to dedicate a part of the Organizational Model to all the preventive activities related to this kind of crime, even if the occurrence in the past (no event of this type has taken place) and the existence of company procedures lowered the risk. The Ethics Code also contains precise directives related to correct behavior which are intended to avoid the occurrence of corruption. In 2019, no cases or reports of corruption were registered.

In order to guarantee the principles contained in the Ethics Code and the effective implementation of the systems for the flow of information and controls described in Model 231 the companies of the Group that initiated it

make use of a Supervising Bodywhich is appointed by the Board of Directors; The main duty of the Supervisory Body is that of monitoring and, when necessary, reporting to the Board of Directors any irregularity or violation, and to supervise the respect of the procedures set up by the Company, as part of the prevention plan of the so-called assumption crimes, identified after an in-depth analysis which includes corporate crimes and crimes related to health and safety in the workplace.

The El.En. Group believes that knowledge and adhesion to the principles of the Ethics Code and Model 231 must be promoted through specific training projectsfor the people who work within the organization: again this year, for some of the Italian companies we have conducted specific training in relation to Model 231 which were held by members of the Supervisory Body which reached 277 employees during the year.

At Quanta System S.p.A., Asclepion GmbH, and the Chinese subsidiaries all newly hired employees must attend a specific training course on the Ethics Code of the El.En. Group which in 2019 reached 172 employees, while in the other subsidiary companies the Ethics Code is distributed in paper copy when they are hired. These activities will be continued in order to spread these principles more broadly within the organization.

48

49

The relations with national and international institutions must be conducted respecting the legislative and administrative regulations and in the spirit of the greatest collaboration.

For this purpose, as defined in the Ethics Code , we are committed to:

Establishing stable channels of communication,

without any type of discrimination, with all the relative

institutions at an international, national and local

level;

Representing the interests and the positions of the

companies of the Group in a way that is transparent,

In order to guarantee the greatest clarity in relations, contacts with the institutional representatives must take place exclusively through representatives who have explicit mandate from the persons who are authorized to do so by the companies of the Group.

Interaction with the Public Administrations, with EU institutions, with organisms and with international agencies must always be inspired by the principles of legality, loyalty, correctness and transparency.

With all of the authorities who conduct inspections, supervision, regulatory and guaranteeing activities, the Group maintains relations of complete collaboration and rapidly places at their disposal any information that

3.3 Internal controls system and risk management

In a context of continuous evolution, where sustainability issues of the company activities, the fight against climate change, the protection of the environment and the adoption of suitable policies for development have become of fundamental importance, the efficient management of risks is a key factor which every company must now evaluate with greater attention. For this purpose, the El.En Group has defined a System of Internal Controls and Management of Risks which is composed of specific rules and procedures in order to be able to evaluate the present trends and the new challenges of the market and succeed in taking advantage of the opportunities that arise by a careful management of all the related risks.

• rigorous and consistent and avoiding collusive

attitudes;

is requested and acts in conformity with the provisions issued.

For El.En. S.p.A. and the Group, whose objective is the sustainability of the company activities over a mid to long-term period and the creation of value in the

by the Board of Directors to the different bodies at various levels. The organization of the System of Internal Controls and Risk Management is set up as follows:

For further details concerning the Ethics Code of the Group, please refer to the Code itself which is available on the company website: www. elengroup.com.

respect of external stakeholders, the system of internal controls and risk managementis understood to be a series of methods of analysis of the procedures, the functions and organizational structure and the relative activities conducted in order to identify the main risks for the company, the methods used for managing them and the organization of the system for safeguarding against them. The organization of an adequate system of controls is meant to implement an efficient management of the company, the safeguarding of the corporate assets, the efficient management of the company processes, the reliability of the information disseminated by the Company both of a financial and non-financial nature, as well as the respect of the laws, the regulations, the company statutes and internal procedures. For the purposes of building and developing an adequate system for the management of risk management, the Parent Company has defined their own system of internal controls and risk management, first of all, in relation to the process of disseminating financial information, based on the CoSO Framework model, consistent with international best practice.The main characteristics of the system of internal controls and risk management are represented, on one hand by the regulations and procedures and, on the other, by the bodies for governance and control. The regulations are mainly constituted by a series of general principles codified by the Ethics Code; and, in the second place, by a series of secondary procedures (like those in ex D. Lgs. 231/01, L. 262/05, L. 81/09, internal regulations concerning the treatment of confidential information, operations with related parties, internal dealing, etc. which make it possible to act within the reality of the company and to implement the above mentioned principles of a general nature. On the other hand, they conduct the control of the observance of the rules and procedures on the basis of the competencies and functions defined and assigned

  • The Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, as stated in the preceding paragraphs, have, respectfully, the task of evaluating the adequacy of the system of internal controls which is being used and conducting the function of the Committee for internal controls;
  • The Committee for Controls and Riskswhich has the task of supporting the Board of Directors in its evaluations and decisions relative to System of internal controls and risk management and, as mentioned above, starting this year, also regarding sustainability issues;
  • Executive administrator responsible for the System of Internal Controls and Risk Managementhas the task of instituting and maintaining an efficient system of internal controls and risk management;
  • Internal Auditor,appointed by the Board of Directors, has the task of verifying both continually and in relation to single necessities, the operation and suitability of the System of Internal Controls and Risk Management;
  • Executive Officer responsible for drawing up the financial statements of the Company and other Company documentsis appointed by the Board of Directors and has, besides the responsibilities assigned to him jointly by the Executive Administrator in charge of the System of Internal Controls and Risk Management, the responsibility of evaluating and monitoring the level of adequacy and efficiency of the administrative and accounting internal controls system by conducting a preliminary investigation;
  • Supervising bodyin compliance with Organizational Model ex D. Lgs. 231/2001 has the task of supervising the respect of the procedures set up by the Company, also in the area of the prevention of corporate crimes.

50

51

The System of Internal Controls guarantees the safeguarding against risks related to the pursuance of strategic and operative objectives, reporting and compliance, both in the Parent Company and the subsidiaries which have adopted this approach.

Below is a list of the main risks that have been identified that are inherent to sustainability issues:

  • Risks related to ethical behavior:the risks that are related to a lack of integrity in the management or the employees of the Group, which might give rise to unethical behavior or acts that are not authorized, illegal or fraudulent, with particular reference to issues of active or passive corruption, corruption of private individuals and human rights issues. To reduce these risks for the Group we have adopted an Ethics Code tore-enforcethe dissemination of a corporate culture that is founded on the importance of an ethical and social responsibility in the conducting of business and company activities; the Parent Company and some of the Italian subsidiaries have also adopted an Organizational Model in compliance with D.lgs 231/2001. Lastly, in 2019 the Parent Company adopted anAnti-corruptionPolicy.
  • Risks of reputation:because of the nature of the sectors in which the Group operates, one of the major risks that they face at a corporate level is related to the quality and safety of our products and the chain of supply; any manufacturer's defects that might occur could compromise the reliability and safety of the final product. If we underestimate the attention of the clients and of the community in general, we could risk a loss of image and in our reputation, with a consequent drop in financial performance. The Group has always directed particular focus on the quality and safety of the processes and the products. The main manufacturing companies of the Group, in fact, adopted a system for quality control and have obtained an ISO 9001 certification, while all of the companies that produce medical devices have obtained the ISO 13485 certification and operate rigorously in conformity with with the regulations, as is demonstrated by the numerous periodical, programmed and surprise inspections that they have passed every year. In order to guarantee maximum safety, moreover, as stated in the Ethics Code, the Group establishes long-lasting relationships with its suppliers that are based on principles of correctness and transparency and they

monitored carefully the process for the selection of suppliers and the maintenance of their performance, by making specific visits to their offices in order to verify their capacity to satisfy and maintain the qualitative requirements needed. .We are committed to the creation of a Ethics Code for Suppliers to define and share the principles, good corporate and environmental practices and ethical behavior and promote a supply chain that is increasingly responsible and sustainable.

  • Risks related to personnel:these risks are related to the fact that the Group does not implement processes for the purpose of attracting, selecting, motivating or exploiting human resources or that there are not adequate processes intended to guarantee the respect of diversity and equal opportunity. In relation to the quality management system (ISO 9001) used by the main manufacturing companies, the issues related to the management of the employees is protected; the Parent Company, moreover, has codified the procedures for the management of human resources and has profiled the company functions with the identification of the responsibilities and skills that are required. In all of the companies, the training activities are defined annually and, besides the obligatory training that must be conducted, they register the curriculum requirements of the company staff. The Group, moreover, has included in the Ethics Code their own commitment to respect and protect the dignity, diversity and equal rights of its employees and collaborators.
  • Risks related to compliance with the environmental and health and safety regulations:these rules are connected , on one hand, to the possibility of new regulations for the protection of the environment and the possibility ofnon-conformitywith the environmental requirements stated in the regulations and, on the other hand, the fact that the Group does not implement processes that insure the safety and health of the workers and the possibility ofnon-conformitywith respect to the laws in this field. In the Ethics Code, the Group has codified its commitment to the protection of the environment and the health and safety of the workers. The Italian companies belong to the Group have monitored the issues related to the environment and health and safety also in relation to Organizational Model D.lgs 231/2001. In all of the companies, the issue of health and safety Is managed and monitored

through a series of processes which, although they

Nations. Moreover, in 2019 the Parent Company

are not centralized and coordinated at the Group

adopted a Human Rights Policy and is committed

level, guarantee that in all the subsidiaries there are

to the formation of specific training course, in

procedures related to the protection of health and

particular in those countries where the legislation is

safety of the workers, at the time of their training.

less stringent than in Italy.

Risks related to the respect of human rights:

Environmental risks:these risks are related to the

possibility

of causing an environmental impact

the risks are related to the respect of human rights

which has

negative repercussions on the local

which might undermine a correct and responsible

territory in which the Group operates, or else that

management of the activities of the company. The

inadequate measures have been taken to prevent

risk is related in particular to the activities and to the

or reduce this impact. El.En. has always respected

suppliers of the Group who operate in countries (for

environmental requirements in compliance with the

example, those in Asia) where the legislation in this

present legislation in force and in the Ethics Code of

field is not so rigorous as it is in Italy. The protection

the Group, it has repeated its commitment to protect

of human rights is explicitly mentioned in the Ethics

the environment. The Italian companies that have

Code of the Group, respect of which is required

adopted the Organizational Model in compliance

from all the companies. The Group extends the

with D. Lgs. 231/2001 have monitored these issues

application of its Ethics Code also to the suppliers

also within the Model. The Parent Company adopted

and explicit reference is made to the Universal

an Environmental Policy in 2019 to monitor and

Declaration of Human Rights issued by the United

reduce the environmental impact of their activities.

52

53

THE MAIN RISKS INHERENT TO SUSTAINABILITY TOPICS

Risk Category

Description of risk

Management

Macro area

Risk Category

Description of risk

Management

Macro area

Chapter 1: sustainability

Chapter 3: Organizational profile

of

the Group

Risks related to

• Lack of integrity on the part of the

Ethics Code of the Group

management or of the personnel

Organizational Model according to

Governance

ethical behavior

Risk of corruption

D.Lgs. 231/2001 for the companies

that are using it

• El.En. S.p.A. adopted an Anti

Corruption Policy

Chapter 3: Organizational profile

of

the Group

Risks related

Ethics Code of the Group

to respect of

Lack of respect of human rights

El.En. S.p.A. adopted a Human

human rights

Rights Policy

• Commitment to adopt a specific

Social

training to human rights

responsibility

• Underestimating the interest of

the community for issues related

Chapter 4: the manufacturing

to quality and safety as well as

process

sustainability

• Chapter 5: Our business

• Ethics Code of the Group

Organizational Model D.Lgs.

Reputation

231/2001 for the companies that

risks

• Lack of quality and safety in the

have adopted it

• Commitment to adopt an Ethics

products

Code for Suppliers

Product

• Lack of quality in the chain of

Insertion in the checklist of

responsibilty

supply

suppliers the evaluation of some

sustainability issues

Chapter 6: the People

• Inadequate use of human

Group Ethics Code

Organizational model Modello

resources

D.Lgs. 231/2001 for the companies

Risks related to

Lack of training

that have adopted it

personnel

Lack of respect for diversity and

• System for the management of

equal opportunities

quality for the companies with the

ISO 9001 certificate

• Lack of procedures to protect the

• Chapter 6: the People

health and safety of the workers

Risks related to

compliance with

• Chapter 7: the environment

environmental

Risk of non-compliance with the

Group Ethics Code

and health and

new environmental obligations

Organizational model D.Lgs.

safety laws

and regulations or of non-

231/2001 for the companies that

conformity to the environmental

have adopted it

requisites

El.En. S.p.A. adopted an

Environmental Policy

• Risk of causing environmental

• Chapter 7: the Environment

impact which has negative

Group Ethics Code

Environmental

repercussions

Organizational model D.Lgs.

risks

Risk of using inadequate measures

231/2001 for the companies that

to reduce the environmental

have adopted it

impact

Human

Resources

Environmental responsibility

54

55

The

manufacturing

Process

From the original idea to the finished product

56

4 . The manufacturing process

4.1 Research & Development as an instrument for innovation

The critical factors in the success of the El.En. Group are the adequacy of the range of products which we offer and the capacity to innovate it continually in order to meet the requirements of the market and create new ones.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Thousands of Euros

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

Staff costs and general expenses

9,995

11,145

Equipment

197

310

Costs for testing and prototypes

5,404

2,783

Consultancy fees

522

574

Other services

99

201

Total costs R&D

16,218

15,014

6

119

PEOPLE INVOLVED

RESEARCH

IN RESEARCH AND

CENTERS

DEVELOPMENT

MORE THAN 15

MILIONS

127ACTIVE PATENTS AND23

OF EUROSINVESTED IN RESEARCH

AND DEVELOPMENT

PENDING

The amount of the costs sustained corresponds to about 4% of the sales volume of the Group. The expenses sustained by El.En. S.p.A. are about 6% of its revenues.

The following list shows the main directives of medical research and development conducted by the Group:

Development of new laser systems and improvement

of pre-existing ones with emission of impulses

with a duration in picoseconds, for dermatological

applications;

fat in various parts of the body by means of a non-invasive treatment (the ONDA system which was released for sale in 2018; the technology was patented and during 2019 received FDA clearance).

Preliminary study, development and planning of a

multifunctional platform for dermatological and

aesthetic applications, amplifying the range of

accessories available (this is the LUXEA platform

which received FDA clearance in 2019);

Continuation of the studies undertaken in order

to confirm the anti-inflammatory action, the

The position of the Group for hi-tech products and the global competitive context in which it operates comports a continuous and significant effort in terms of research and development of new products and new technologies; our strong point is the capacity to be single minded, to innovate considering the requirements of the doctor and the patient in the medical sector rather than the client in the industrial sector, starting with every intuition which may arise from the close and constant observation of problems that have not yet been solved.

The skills that have been developed and the enthusiasm of our staff are the real difference. The El.En Group and the people who work there in fact, have a knowledge of physical, biomedical and technological phenomena that has matured in over thirty years of experience, which has brought them to have an extraordinary capacity to improve their own know-how, to innovate the production technologies, processes products and related services.

The Group organizes its activity of research and

development according to mid- to long-term programs in order to prepare quickly and continuously products that are innovative in their performance and applications.

In our research activities conducted in our laboratories, as well as that made in collaboration with important research centers, hospitals and universities, both at a national and international level, we set no limits since we are driven by the desire and the passion for everything that is new or can become new. The kind of research that is conducted is of the applied type for most of the activities while it is theoretical for some specific subjects, usually related to activities regarding mid- to long-term innovative objectives.

TheinnovatingcapacityoftheEl.En.Groupisdemonstrated by the number of patents that the Group has obtained: in less than forty years of activity since its foundation 127 patents have been obtained and 23 are pending.

The chart below shows the expenses sustained by the Group during 2019 for research and development:

Preliminary study, development and planning

of systems that integrate and improve existing

laser applications for hair removal, as well as the

improvement of the related accessories and their

performance;

Research activity and clinical experimentation of

the effects of laser application to biological tissues

including laboratory studies of biological samples

and cellular cultures; experiments on laser emissions

with wave lengths for which the theoretical models

promise particular effectiveness in the treatment of

some skin pathologies or in general, of the human

body;

Consolidation of the development of a new system

based on microwaves as a highly effective form of

energy for the reduction of the layer of subcutaneous

accelerated healing of surgical wounds, the

analgesic effect as well as the improvement of the

limbs thanks to the use of lasers in physical therapy.;

Study, development and planning of systems based

on high-powered holmium technology as well as

the technological renovation of the mid-powered

system for the treatment of urinary tract stones and

benign hyperplasia of the prostate, as well as a new,

precise and innovative laser with combined wave

length for surgical applications.

Continuation of the development and innovation

activities in dermatology for the segment dedicated

to the removal of tattoos and the treatment of

cutaneous and dermatological lesions in general;

Development of systems with combined LED

technologies with electro-stimulation for the

reduction of adipose layers.

For further information on Research and Development of the Group, please consult the Annual Financial Report for December 31st 2019 which is available on the web site www.elengroup.com.

58

59

In the industrial sector, the Group has conducted the • following activities:

  • Development of innovative processes for pre- cutting andmicro-perforation of labels by machine;
  • Development of software and algorithms for high-speed advanced coding in the digital converting sector;
  • Increase in the maximum power of laser sources
    in the radio-frequency range, maintaining a high level of beam quality and modulation; development

of innovative applications (for example, micro- perforation of panels or special applications in the field of digital converting) which are possible with this technology.

Continued improvement of the applicative processes for sheet metal cutting intended to improve the effectiveness, the speed, and the versatility of increasing thicknesses by means of an opportune management of the high power available; Multi-disciplinary experimentation and research (electronics, optics and fluid dynamics) for the purpose of optimizing the potential of the laser systems for flat cutting of sheet metal; Improvement of the performance of the galvanometric components of scanning systems; Development of scanning systems for CO2lasers and fibers for the deglazing of copper conductors for the preparation of electric motors in the automotive sector.

Project FOMEMI

Sensors and instruments using Photonic technology for

minimally invasive medicine

El. En. is always at the forefront in the search for cutting-edge solutions to meet the needs of the market and the company is the leader in of a project that is co-financed by the Region of Tuscany. The project is called FOMEMI, an acronym for FOtonica per MEdicina a Minima Invasività), and was concluded in 2019. In collaboration with industrial partners with highly specialized technology (Fabrica Machinale Srl, B.B. SpA) and qualified research institutions (University of Pisa, Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna), El.En. studied new solutions which combine photonics, optics and ICT (acquisition and elaboration of images for diagnosis and minimally invasive therapies) in order to contribute to the improvement of clinical practices in sectors having a strong social and economic impact.

BEST PRACTICE

The El.En. S.p.A. approach in the medical sector

El.En. S.p.A. has reinforced the strategic functions of research and development for the purpose of maintaining their position of leadership in innovation in the field of medical lasers. The company has implemented a short term process to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness in the development of new products by reducing to the greatest extent possible the "time to market" without compromising the level of quality and reliability.

We have concentrated our resources on projects in the areas in which we have the greatest experience and focused on our core technologies.

Specific skills have also been developed in other technologies like, for example, the sector of body contouring where we have for the first time applied microwave technology. For this application and for the rapidly growing aesthetics market in general, new products and new applicative approaches are constantly required.

The mid- to long-term goal is to achieve substantial innovations which will allow El.En. to increase their competitive edge on the market by presenting break-through products, consolidate their market percentage and open new niches both in the aesthetic and surgical sectors. By focusing attention on the new needs of the market we are improving and developing applicative technologies and techniques for the so-called "Cool Peel", a minimally invasive dermatological treatment which is increasingly requested for rejuvenation applications.

There are three main lines of technological innovation: first of all, the implementation of technological innovations in the field of photonics like the diode sources, laser sources in fiber, and ultrafast laser sources (picoseconds and femtoseconds), to optimize the radiation-tissue interaction effectively and safely.

Secondly, new, specific tissue cooling systems to reduce collateral effects to the minimum, including pain and inflammation after treatment, and which will, at the same time reduce the duration of the procedure.

Thirdly, the implementation and use of the most sophisticated diagnostic systems which will make it possible to determine the end point of the treatments in the most reliable way and guarantee improved effectiveness in conditions of maximum safety for the patient.

During this project, they studied and developed laser technologies and devices for different clinical applications like the cornic pathologies of diabetic feet; removal of neoformations of the breast and brain, and treatment of benign hypertrophy of the prostate. We developed a high resolution vision system with multi-spectral lighting of images, even three-dimensional ones; with this instrument we intend to gather data during the evolution of the wound after the treatments, on the size of the area of the lesion and the segmentation, even in interaction with the operator, in order to define the regions occupied by the various components present and typical of the pathology, and record the evolution over time during the various therapy sessions.

ASACampus

The subsidiary company of the Group, ASA S.r.l. has always been involved in research and development of their systems. Their laboratory which is called ASA Campus, was created in 2007 from the cooperation between ASA Laser and the Department of Experimental and Clinical Biomedical Sciences of the University of Florence. This laboratory makes it possible to test the validity of the work of the company and to improve their performance over time. The results

of the research are used for advancement in the development of technical instruments and therapeutic procedures and spread by means of symposiums thanks to the important partnerships, and published in numerous scientific journals; many of these studies have already been published in international magazines and others are now in press.

The medical devices for laser therapy and magnetotherapy are built according to technological content and essential functional requirements: advanced technology and software, effectiveness and safety, ergonomics and design. They make it possible to apply healing methods that are increasingly targeted and personalized. The effectiveness of the therapies is continually tested thanks to the research conducted by ASA Campus on the technological innovations in laser therapy and magnetotherapy and on the mechanisms of the action at the level of cells and tissue, the results of which are continually transmitted to the clinical applications.

60

61

The Group is aware that the complexity of its business requires high qualitative standards and for this reason the commitment that we have and we promote for the quality and safety of our products is essential in order to guarantee continued growth and success. We have always focused on the phases of design and development of our systems; in fact, our value is created through the study and application of methods that are increasingly selective, effective and safe.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

TGA will use an MDSAP audit report as part of the evidence that is assessed in compliance with Medical Device market authorisation requirements, unless the Medical Device is otherwise excluded or exempted from these requirements, or if current policy restricts the use of MDSAP audit reports.

The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA (Agẽncia Nacional de Vigilãncia Sanitaria)

ANVISA will utilise the outcomes of the program, including the reports, to constitute an important input on ANVISA's pre-market and post-market assessment procedures, providing, when applicable, key information that are expected to support the regulatory technical evaluation on these issues.

Every day we are committed to supplying products of value to our clients in such a way as to create loyalty that is based on quality, reliability and safety and to guarantee these requirements for the product are recognized and appreciated and that every measure be adopted to make sure that they are in conformity with the law.

To this purpose, some companies of the Group have equipped themselves with an Integrated Management System Manualwhich is in compliance with TUSSL n. 81 of 2008, to describe the objectives and the policies of the Management System for Quality and the ways in which it should be applied. The manual defines the general criteria needed to satisfy the requirements for safety and performance of products during their entire life cycle, as well as the services supplied.

El.En. S.p.A., Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Quanta System S.p.A., ASA S.r.l. and Asclepion GmbH also use a Quality Policywhich guarantees the conformity of the activities to the regulations of the institutions in the country in which they operate.

Depending on the geographic area in which they are located and the type of business they run, the different companies of the Group comply with the standards and regulations shown below.

  • ISO 9001;
  • ISO 13485 relative to quality control systems for medical devices
  • European directive MDD93/42/EEC (Medical Devices Directive);
  • National laws of the countries that are members of EU and thenon-European countries like the United States of America(21CFR820/803/806), Japan, China (CCC- Certification for electronic components and Enterprise standard "CNC laser cutting machine") and Brazil.

El.En. S.p.A., Deka Mela S.r.l., Quanta System S.p.A., Asclepion GmbH and ASA S.r.l. in February 2020) obtained

the MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program)

certification.This certification allows institutions that are recognized and accredited by the Regulatory Authorities of the five member countries (U.S.A., Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia) to conduct a single audit at the manufacturers of medical devices in order to verify that these latter meet the requirements of the quality system of the particular country. The objective of MDSAP is to develop, manage and supervise a single audit program which will make it possible to carry out a single regulatory verification at the factories manufacturing medical devices, conducted by a recognized institution MDSAP, which will satisfy the requirements of many different jurisdictions.

Health Canada (HC)

Health Canada will use the MDSAP audit as part of its Canadian Medical Device Conformity Assessment System program. After the successful conclusion of the pilot phase of the program, the goal of Health Canada is to implement the MDSAP as a basic tool for achieving regulatory compliance of the Quality Management System in Canada.

In a highly competitive environment like that of the

that they can keep the products updated with respect to

medical industry, the competence of the experts working

the legislation, obtain and manage the certifications of

in the sector of Regulatory Affairsis of significant

the product, and guarantee the continual maintenance

economic importance for the companies, especially when

of conformity by acting as an intermediary between the

these latter are pursuing goals of internationalization in

requirements of the authorities and the needs expressed

their marketing strategy. At the companies of the El.En.

by all of the functional areas of the company, following

Group that operate in the medical sector the Regulatory

the bureaucratic procedure and making themselves

function registers the compliance to the requirements

available in case that further documents or clarifications

of the government institutions which protect the public

are requested by the institutions.

health and monitor the safety and effectiveness of the

The Regulatory Activity requires the presence of people

products produced in this sector. The companies that

manufacture medical devices guarantee that their

with different skills, possibly with different technical,

products are in compliance with all of the regulations

scientific and administrative experience as well as a

relating to safety.

knowledge of different languages because it is necessary

For this reason it is strategic for the company to equip

to know not only the national regulations but those of

itself with an office specialized in Regulatory Affairs so

other European and extra-European countries.

Our products and our quality

43

systems are certified by the

most important institutions at a

US Food and Drug Administration, Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

FDA will accept the MDSAP audit reports as a substitute for FDA routine inspections. Inspections conducted "for cause" or "compliance follow-up" by FDA will not be affected by this program. Moreover, MDSAP will not apply to any necessary pre-approval or post-approval inspections for

the Pre Market Approval or PMA applications.

Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

The Japanese Medical Health Labor Welfare (MHLW) and the Pharmaceutical Medical Device Agency (PMDA) are active and observant official participants in the board of regulators of the pilot project and as subject matter experts in different expert groups.

EMPLOYEES WORKING IN

world level that are responsible

for supervising the safety and

QUALITY CONTROL

effectiveness, above all, of medical

14

devices. Our companies periodically

receive inspections for the renewal

EMPLOYEES WORKING IN

of the certificates they possess,

REGULATORY ACTIVITY

and which are indispensable for

exporting our products abroad.

62

63

Company

Certification

ISO 9001:2015;

ASA S.r.l.

ISO 13485:2016;

• European directive MDD93/42/EEC medical devices;

• MDSAP 13485:2016 (february 2020).

ISO 9001:2015;

El.En S.p.A. e Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

ISO 13485:2016;

• European directive MDD93/42/EEC medical devices;

MDSAP 13485:2016.

ISO 9001:2015;

Penta Chutian Laser (Wuhan) Co. Ltd

ISO 14001 (solo per Penta Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd);

e Penta Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd

CCC certification for electronic components (only for Penta

Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd)

ISO 9001:2015;

Quanta System S.p.A.

ISO 13485:2016;

• European directive MDD93/42/EEC medical devices;

MDSAP 13485:2016.

ISO 9001:2015;

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

ISO 13485:2016;

• European directive MDD93/42/EEC medical devices;

MDSAP 13485:2016.

• ACIB -Centro Empresarial de Blumenau;

• ABIMAQ (National Association of Machine Industries);

Cutlite do Brasil

INDAC (Instituto Nacional para Desenvolvimento de Acrilico -

National Institution for Development of Acrylic);

• Conselho Regional de Engenharia. e Agronomia de sc

The companies comply with the regulations of the Japanese

Ministry of health, labor and welfare. In order to import and sell

machinery in Japan, companies must have a selling permit and

Deka Japan Co. Ltd e With US Co. Ltd

the type of product imported must be approved in advance. The

selling permit must be renewed every five years and the permit

for marketing of the machine is renewed for from one to five years

depending on the type of risk it represents.

The Group is committed to achieving a continuous

effective and efficient working methods. Moreover, we

improvement in the quality of its products and

are tending more towards a Quality Policy that is oriented

services through the motivation and involvement

to a risk management system as an instrument for

of its staff; these objective is pursued through the

evaluation and decision making, with an aim to pursuing

optimization

of the corporate processes, according

a continual improvement through opportune corrective

to criteria of

efficiency and univocal, homogeneous,

and preventive measures.

4.3 The supply chain

In the Group there are manufacturing companies that serve the medical and industrial sectors and marketing companies that serve the medical market. The medical companies distribute their products to qualified distributors, directly to the end-user (medical clinics, doctors, etc) and also through OEM partners, while the industrial companies operate on the market mainly by selling directly to the end-users.

The specifications of the components of our systems are established by our technical offices and, on the basis of our rigorous requirements, the components may be produced internally, manufactures according to our specifications by qualified suppliers or bought from catalogs. The simplest phases of assembly and work on the components may be conducted either in our factory

RAW

SEMI FINISHED

MATERIAL

GOODS

SHIPPINGPRODUCTION

PACKINGDISTRIBUTION

AFTER SALES

INSTALLATIONSERVICE

or it may be outsourced. Purchases of supplies are mainly related to components and accessories for manufacturing (technical accessories, critical components, industrial accessories, etc). The other categories of purchases may include office supplies, software, and computer supplies and packaging for shipments. As far as services are concerned, the companies of the Group use outside suppliers for computer assistance, technical maintenance, scientific laboratory services and certifying institutions, companies for the disposal of special waste, for publicity and marketing, financial services and shipping agents. We frequently also use services that are inherent to research and development by hiring highly qualified professionals.

During 2019 at a consolidated level the amount of spent for purchases was 225,2 milion euroswhile the amount spent for outsourcing was 13,3 milions euros.

he supply chain is essential in order to maintain a high standard of quality in the finished product and, in general, in the entire production process. The final objective is that of establishing a long-lasting relationship that is characterized by transparency and cooperation. The suppliers must meet the minimum requirements for safety, quality and financial stability in order to minimize the risk of potential interruptions in the supply and unexpected costs. We continually conduct preventive analysis and evaluationsin order to understand the market trends and monitor the evolution of the present suppliers and the potential ones, their technical updating and the regulations for the sector even in relation to the marketing of the products they sell to us.

The Group operates according to standards of fair competition and honesty, legality and correctness while respecting the legitimate interest of all of the stakeholders. the Ethics Code of the Group contains all of the principles and rules that all of those who are in contact with the Company are required to follow. In the contracts for the sale of critical components that are underwritten by El.En. S.p.A., the other party must declare that they have received a copy of the Ethics Code and that they accept it.

In relation to this, the suppliers are asked to meet certain requirements:

64

65

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

  • Financial soundness;
  • Experience in the sector;
  • Reliability;
  • Technical and planning resources and capacity;
  • Manufacturing capacity;
  • Use of systems for the control of the quality and safety of the products, consistent with the requests of the Group.

In the selection process and in their relations with the suppliers, the Group evaluates, consistent with the internal procedures and the company program, the economic benefits in reference to the objectives of solvency and long term profitability, as well as the presence on the market, the technical capacity and the reliability of the persons involved.

In particular, for the manufacturing companies of the Group the selection of the suppliers follows a precise procedure of qualification and approvalto guarantee the quality of the product and the respect of the delivery times. According to this procedure, using a "Supplier Qualification Request Form" we evaluate the general level of the Quality Control System of the supplier, with an aim to constantly improve the aspects which influence the quality of the product or the service which we are buying; for purchases of merchandise we also make trial orders which allow us to conduct inspections directly on the product.

For products and services of a certain kind, like the services offered by testing laboratories, the qualifying procedure and approval is based mainly on the analysis of the certifications that the supplier possesses, because the authority of the certifications and of the institutions that have issued them are a guarantee of reliability. Occasionally we also conduct audits at the supplier's; at the end of the analysis, on the basis of the results of all the tests that have been run, the supplier will either be included or excluded if his quality level is found to be insufficient.

Once the supplier has been judged to be suitable from a qualitative point of view, periodic inspections are programmed to make sure that the standards of quality required have been maintained: these evaluations take into consideration aspects such as flexibility of the supplier, i.e. his capacity to adapt to the requirements of the organization, the speed of response to and the management of contingencies, the organizational structure and punctuality of deliveries as well as the evaluation of the merchandise delivered. Annual inspections are also conducted at some supplier's by specially trained internal auditors, both routinely or on account of an anomalous

situation of non-conformity, like a decline in the quality of the product or services.

As indicated in the Sustainability Plan, during the process for the qualification and approval of a supplier, we have included the evaluation of some aspects related to sustainability issues so that they can be used as evaluation parameters and contribute to the overall evaluation of the potential supplier. The new qualification criteria were elaborated and inserted in 2019 and will be in force starting in 2020.

The El.En. Group and its international awards

Passion, ability and tenacity have allowed the El.En. Group to achieve outstanding results at an international level. This year a system developed by Deka, the Luxea,received the Aesthetic Industry Award 2019as the best new technology.

Luxea is a multi-functional technology with fourteen different handpieces: pulsating light, laser and radio frequency for a wide range of aesthetic and dermatological applications like vascular and pigmented lesions, acne, anti-aging, skin spots and blemishes and also tattoos and hair removal. The Luxea platform was also awarded as Best Laser, Lights &Energy-based

Device 2019 at theAesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World symposium in Montecarlo.

In 2018 another system developed by Deka, Onda,a, received the

Aesthetic Industry Award 2018asthe best new technologyand at the Aesthetic &Anti-AgingMedicine Worldsymposium at Montecarlo, the award for the bestnon-invasivetechnology for body shaping 2018.ONDA is the first microwave system (CoolwavesTM) which acts simultaneously

and non-invasively on imperfections like cellulitis, localized fat deposits, and skin laxity.

Also in 2018, the Thunder MTlaser, developed by Quanta System, received an award as the best device for hair removal and vascular treatments;its innovative technology makes it possible to combine two laser sources (Alex e Nd:YAG) for hair removal in all seasons and all skin types, as well as for vascular treatments and photo-rejuvenation.

In 2017 another system developed by Quanta System, the Discovery Pico,had received the Aesthetic Industry Award 2017as best"multi-use"technology,since it was considered the most powerful picosecond laser for the treatment of tattoos, pigmented lesions and skin rejuvenation.

66

67

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Our Business

The laser as a sustainable instrument

68

5. Our business

5.1 Uses and benefits of lasers in the medical sector

The use of our medical and aesthetic lasers and the continued commitment we dedicate to research and development of new or improved applications generates a series of indirect social impacts which are transformed into benefits both for the patient and for the local community.

With our laser systems for the medical and aesthetic field we have placed at the disposal of the market instruments and solutions which improve the welfare of people and the quality of life of patients by reducing health issues of both a physical and aesthetic nature, and the those of a psychological nature associated with them. The laser is, in fact, a device which, thanks to its inherent selectivity treats the pathologies by maximizing the effectiveness of the interaction and minimizing the collateral effects of the treatments.

If we consider, for example, the surgical sector, the equipment that has been conceived and developed by the Group for minimally invasive surgeryhas brought about an improvement in the quality of life for the patients in terms of a greater recovery of healthy tissue , less risk because of the reduction or elimination of local anesthetics and a reduction in post-operative recovery time, since the sutures are reduced. The types of operations which can performed with lasers, in fact, do not require incisions or the use of scalpels, and the laser beam can be directed remotely using sub-millimetric optical fibers which offer greater facility of use to the medical personnel.

Our systems offer enormous advantages and improvements for the welfare of the patients also in the dermatological surgerysector where, if we consider, for example, skin surgery applied to mucous, the laser has revolutionized the traditional approach by vaporizing rather than cutting the tissues and in this way eliminating only the existing cutaneous lesion and saving the tissue surrounding the lesion, all of which takes place without bleeding due to the cauterizing effect of the laser. The laser treatments make it possible to avoid deep cuts in the skin and the advantage of this is represented by the fact that no scaring of loss of elasticity in the skin occurs; this is an important advantage, especially in the more delicate parts of the body. In the last few years, it has been demonstrated that laser treatments are the

most effective non-surgical and non-pharmacological solution to prevent and to treat vaginal atrophy and its consequences: lack of nourishment and hydration of the cells of the vaginal mucous in fact comport dryness, burning and discomfort and negatively influence the relations and the self-esteem of the patients, both when the symptoms are due to genital and urological issues typical of natural menopause or induced after oncological therapies as well as those due to post-partum ipoestrogenization.

The elimination of major imperfections like hirsutism, angiomas, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, large scars , etc.) using our laser devices has made it possible for many people, both on a family surrounding and in society, in childhood as well as adulthood, to find a harmonious balance of acceptance and dignity from other members of the community. Besides being pathologies that are often uncomfortable or painful, for many people living with a part of their body, especially a highly visible one, that is affected by apparent imperfections can also have important psychological repercussions. Some lesions create strong emotional reactions in the people that are affected and create difficulty for them in personal relations because they do not feel at ease with their own body or suffer from depression because they are not able to accept the imperfections and consider them an insurmountable problem. Thanks to laser technology, these pathologies or imperfections can be treated in a manner that is effective, painless, non-invasive and increasingly economical.

The improvements in the welfare of the patients are evident also for vascular anomalies like infantile or congenital angiomas: besides being highly visible, these imperfections can disturb the normal functioning of a person or cause discomfort; the laser represents a valid alternative to the pharmacological therapies with respect to which it also has the advantage of preserving the integrity of the tissues; in fact the laser treatment

selectively dries up the blood component which then slowly deflates until it has completely disappeared. Also in the case of skin discolorations, besides having an important preventive action, the use of the laser makes it possible to save the skin from the aggressiveness of the acids that are traditionally used and to solve one problem without creating another. In the case of superficial discolorations the laser strikes selectively without destroying the surrounding tissue while, with traditional techniques the discoloration was eliminated by controlled abrasion of the skin used along with acid substances. The situation is different for deep spots where the laser is the only technique available.

The quality of life is influenced also by the aesthetic image that people have of themselves even when no pathological imperfections are present. This fact is the reason that there are so many request for aesthetic and medical treatments from a population that increasingly wishes to improve their appearance; in today's society the aesthetic image plays and increasingly important role and if you are not able to come close to the common standards your dissatisfaction with yourself increases.

Over the years the Group has dedicated growing financial

and managerial resources to the development of devices to be used for aesthetic medicine, for skin rejuvenation of the face through anti-wrinkle treatments and removal of skin discolorations (age spots, etc) to improve the skin appearance or obtain facial firming, rather than the modeling of the body or hair removal.

In order to meet the different requirements of patients, the El.En. Group has created numerous types of lasers in order to treat effectively is wide variety of issues related to the rejuvenation of the skinwith emissions characterized by wave length, duration of impulse and different levels of power. With laser treatments the most immediate benefit is the reduction of the recovery time for the patient respect to traditional aesthetic surgery; as far as the general mid-term effectiveness is concerned, the laser creates controlled micro-lesions which stimulate the organism to produce new tissue and, in this way, the intrinsic potential of the body, and triggering a natural and gradual rejuvenation. The impact of these treatments from a psychological point of view is very positive because people do not perceive the change immediately but day after day and they gradually get use to their new appearance.

70

71

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

In the sector of body contouring2019 was an important year; we consolidated the presence on the market of Onda which had been launched last year, Onda is the first system in the world which, through the emission of special micro-waves, acts on cellulitis, fat deposits and drooping skin. It reduces the layer of subcutaneous fat in various parts of the body with a non-invasive treatment which can be repeated after a short time and which creates immediate, visible and long-lasting benefits. Besides this new technology, for many years the Group

is very fast in order to meet the requirements of a clientele that has increasingly less time available and the operators who can maximize their performance thanks to the productivity of the device.

Tattoo removalis a segment in which the Group has recently launched innovative systems and is part of the area of the aesthetic image that one has of oneself: in today's society tattoos represent a language of aggregation, i.e., belonging to a group. They contain a message, a memory, but for many people they are part of

5.2 Uses and benefits of lasers in the industrial sector

The laser systems that we produce for the industrial sector can be adapted for multiple uses and can be applied to many different types of materials. The final result that is obtained makes lasers preferable to alternative solutions because they avoid the need for further processing and perform cutting, incisions and marking with extreme precision.

has introduced on the market systems for the localized removal of fat deposits using laser-lipolysis, a minimally invasive treatment which makes it possible to treat specific and even very delicate areas of the body where traditional lipolysis is normally not advised.

In the sector of hair removalby laser, the Group developed and designed a system since 1990s and then continually improved its performance; in fact, our lasers are able to treat even very fine hairs on every type of skin, even ones that are very dark and tan and the treatment

a past that they wish to cancel: thanks to laser technology, the particles that contain the ink used for the tattoo are shattered and removed through the lymphatic system during the weeks following the treatment leaving the tissues unaltered. It should be noted that in the eastern hemisphere the technology that is used in the West to remove tattoos is considered an anti-aging treatment because it is effectively used to remove the pigmented lesions that characterize the skin of the elderly in oriental countries.

Processing executed by a laser is particularly desirable from a point of view of sustainability because of several factors which make it possible to reduce the amount of wasteby instantly vaporizing the material on which they are working and by making clean cuts without producing chips or other processing waste. Our marking systems also make it possible to make perforations, grey tones and selective removal of the thickness of the material, thus reducing waste. The use of the laser does not comport contact between the parts and therefore avoids the risk of deformation or accidental breaking as well as tool wear which, consequently would produce more waste material. Moreover, since the laser is managed digitally by software, the movements that are made are precise and the cuts are matched perfectly, thus reducing the scrap that is left using traditional cutting technologies.

The reconfiguration of the processes simply using a reprogramming of the software makes it possible to save on accessory equipmentbecause new dies for each process are no longer required, nor are parts of material that sustain the dies or the cutting instrument. Laser processing, moreover, do not add any pollutants and the fumes produced during the processing do not contain chemical additives; for marking laser systems make it possible to avoid the use of inks and solventson fabrics and leathers, with all of the problems inherent in the disposal of these substances.

Our laser systems are also used for marking bar codes, serial numbers, logos on plastic materials even a microscopic scale, to cut objects in metacrylate and other acrylates, but also for the processing of some labels to improve the insertion of RFID devices which are activated by radio frequency and are able to read information, which are used, for example, in the field of high fashion to recognize a garment where the label is attached which in this way becomes a unique and "speaking" object: the use of a laser with respect to traditional technologies in this type of processing makes it possible to avoid the use of gluesand to avoid the use of different dies for every different label. The savings on the dies is economical

especially for the processing of small lots, or for flexible production systems, as is increasingly requested by the changeability of the demand and the need to personalize the products.

Lasers are used successfully also for prevention of counterfeitingbecause they can mark paper in a way that is always original, univocal and easily up-dated: the personalization can be changed continually to create new holograms which make the paper three-dimensional and make reproduction even more difficult.

In the textile sectorour lasers are widely used by companies manufacturing jeans, where the impact of our technology has been significant. In fact, laser have completely replaced the traditional technologies that were used to age the denim material which were achieved by a kind of sanding using silicon powders (which are potentially also harmful for human health) or else using the "stone wash" technique with chemical additives or "sandpapering", which is very hard work for the person who has to do it because of the use of abrasive materials which also have a serious environmental impact since they are harmful and difficult to dispose of.

We are proud of the fact that we have contributed to the development and perfection of the advantages of these processes which are much more respectful of the environment and of social values because we are aware of the fact that the entire industry must become more sustainable.

Through research and development we are committed to the continuous improvement of the performance of our systems by increasing their effectiveness and efficiency: we produce CO2laser source which we have found save energy with respect to the CO2sources now available on the market and therefore have a reduced environmental impact; we have developed and patented regenerating cartridgeswhich regenerate gas in the cavity and consequently, allow a reduction of the environmental impact in terms of waste.

72

73

5.3 The conservation of the World's Artistic Heritage

The beauty of works of art is our legacy for future generations and it is our duty to preserve it for them. We are proud to be the first company in the world to produce laser created specifically for the restoration of works of art using the same technology used for medicine and surgery. Whether we are dealing with works of art or with medicine, the principle is the same: taking care of people, our works of art.

One of the flagship products made by the El.En. Group is represented by the small segment of restoration; over the years the sensitivity of the Group towards the conservation of works of art has continued to grow and has inspired research aimed at making the most advanced conservation technologies available for the restoration of artistic masterpieces all over the world. The Group has continued to experiment with new technologies that can offer conservation processes that are increasingly effective and respectful of the works of art.

In fact, lasers offer a solution which is effective, reliable and safe for the conservation of the world's cultural heritageand give new life to the masterpieces that have left an indelible mark on the history of humanity. Restoration with lasers respects the original surface and the texture of the art work because, by using a non- invasive procedure respecting the original structure of the work this method makes it possible to remove the patina that has formed over the centuries so that the public can admire the works of art restored to their original state.

Laser solutions offer restorers a highly technological instrument which allows them to operate with complete safety with significant advantages with respect to mechanical and chemical methods commonly used. First of all, the method is minimally invasive because there is no physical contact with the surface on which they are working and this allows them to operate on surfaces that are extremely fragile or altered. The high level of control allows the restorer to define the degree of cleaning that he wishes to achieve (a high selectivity because the layers to be removed are very dark and therefore absorb a high percentage of laser light) and the operation is very precise because it is possible to define the exact area in which one wishes to work without affecting the surrounding area.

Lasers have been used successfully on numerous monuments and works of art both in Italy and the rest

of Europe; in particular we wish to mention the most important ones where El.En. lasers were used: the Milan Cathedral, the Florence Cathedral, Ghiberti's north door and Door of Paradise on the Baptistery of St. John in Florence, the sculptural group with the Rape of the Sabine Women by Giambologna in Piazza della Signoria in Florence, the bas-reliefs of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, the cloister of the Cathedral of Oviedo, the Leaning Tower and the Cathedral of Pisa.

Some of the most important examples of restoration work conducted with our lasers in 2019are listed below:

  • The removal of writing and graffiti onPonte Vecchio in Florencewith a laser donated by the El.En. Group last year to the "Gli angeli del Bello" (Angels of Beauty), an association of volunteers whose mission is to keep the city of Florence clean and bring the monuments back to their original splendor.
  • The removal of grime on the walls of theSala delle Asse in the Castello Sforzesco in Milanwhich brought to light Leonardo da Vinci's monochrome fresco by using a laser technology to remove the layers of lime paint;
  • On the occasion of the exhibition "Verrocchio, il maestro di Leonardo" held in Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, they displayedVerrocchio's Davidwhich had been cleaned with a laser to reveal the thin layer of gold which Verrocchio had applied to the sandals, the trim of the tunic, the hair and even the pupils of the eyes of the David;
  • During restoration of the north façade of theCathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, lasers were used to clean some of the detailing;
  • TheSouth door of the Baptistery in Florence by Andrea Pisano was completely cleaned and can now be admired in all of its renewed splendor in the Sala del Paradiso in the Museo dell'Opera del Duomo.

74

(Ing. Salvadeo - General Director of El.En.)

5.4 Our support to the community

"The Group wishes to confirm its position not only as a valid point of reference for its own shareholders and stakeholders, but also as a pillar of the community. At El.En. every day we are committed to making our work have a positive impact on the health of people. Our social strategy is that of making available our skills, knowledge and instruments with an aim to improving the access to treatment and health care for fragile and disadvantaged people all over the world. At the same time we are working to improve scientific knowledge. In other words, we are working for science and for healthier world.".

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

A laser for the 5G

For the first time in Italy, a surgical operation using El.En. lasers was performed remotely using the 5G network. This experiment was conducted on the stage of the Vodafone Village in Milan, where Professor Matteo Trimarchi, otorhinolaryngoiatrist of the IRCCS San Raffaele, operated on a synthetic larynx which was in an operating room 15 kilometers away. The operation was a success and represented a real revolution for the possibility of operating from one continent to another in the future.

This operation was part of the 5G Healthcare - Vodafone Conference & Experience Day, which had been organized by Vodafone to summarize the progress made in 5G experiments. This event demonstrated the potential of 5G for the community and highlighted the precision and reliability of the El.En. lasers.

One of the ways in which we fulfill our social responsibilities is by donations to specific non-profit organizations, institutions and cutting-edge scientific laboratories all over the world by assisting them in the use of new technologies that have been placed at the service of the health of patients as well as for the conservation and restoration of works of art. Over the years we have donated our systems to numerous hospitals like Careggi

Hospital and the Meyer Pediatric Hospital in Florence, the Moshi Medical Center in Tanzania, the Pediatric Hospital of Bambin Gesù and the Gemelli Hospital in Rome and also hospitals in Latin America.

Donations of our lasers have also been made to the Vatican for the restoration of marble sculptures, busts, statues and fountains as well as paintings, and to some foreign museums like the Metropolitan in New York and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

New laser technology for rehabilitation medicine

In 2019 our subsidiary Quanta System S.p.A.donated an "Opera EVO" laser to the Valduce hospital; this laser represents a state-of-the-art system with thulium radiation for the treatment of patients with serious disabilities like severe spasticity and deforming contractures of the lower limbs due to cerebral lesions caused by strokes or head injury, traumatic spinal cord injury and other neurodegenerative diseases which can be treated thanks to minimally invasive laser procedures. For the first time in the world it has been possible to intervene with a minimally invasive approach using a local anesthetic and surgical procedures which, in the past required complex open surgical operations with total anesthesia. This new technology contributes to restoring dignity and quality of life to patients with highly debilitating diseases.

Filippo Fagnani, Scientific Director of the surgical division of Quanta System stated: "The results obtained are the outcome of the intuitions of the professionals at the Villa Beretta - Valduce Hospital combined with the support that we have had the honor of offering on the technological front. Together, working in complete synergy, we have opened frontiers that previously could not even be imagined and achieved goals which represent new standards at a global level".

"Collaboration with great scientific organizations, research and health institutions is part of our DNA and for us it represents a concrete and daily commitment. We work together with our partners in the medical sector both in Italy and abroad, on research projects in order to bring the hope of a cure and to boost medical progress".

"The best is yet to come"

In early 2019 Professor Gérard Mourou, Nobel Prize for physics in 2018, visited Quanta System S.p.A.. Professor Mourou received the Nobel for his pioneering research in the field of laser physics which paved the way for many scientific and medical applications. His intuitions have been an inspiration for the employees, physicists and engineers working in research and development in the El.En. Group. During his visit at Quanta System, Prof. Mourou reminded us that all of his studies were inspired by the desire to improve society and the lives of people; this approach totally reflects the philosophy of the El.En. Group, which is involved every day in supplying professionals with solutions that are aimed at improving the quality of life of people.

The motto of the professor is: "The best is yet to come". "Scientific research and applied industrial research will find more innovative applications for laser technology from which we can all benefit either directly or indirectly".

Professor Mourou's visit represents a significant sign of recognition for the El.En. Group for the contribution made to science and to medicine and confirms the position of leadership of the company in research and production of laser technology.

76

77

Two lasers for the Uffizi Galleries in Florence

El.En. donated two lasers to the Uffizi Galleries in Florence.The lasers will be used to restore works of art, in particular the statues in the Boboli Gardens and the paintings in the Galleries. The lasers that will be at the Uffizi are the "Thunder Compact" by Quanta System S.p.A. (subsidiary of the El.En. Group), which is used to clean stone materials (marble, stucco, bas- reliefs) and the "Light Brush" by El.En./Deka, with erbium technology, which is used to restore paintings and frescoes.

"Resurrect beauty wherever it is and give it to the future generations- - Paolo Salvadeo, General Director of El.En. has said. - That is what we are here for. We are particularly honored that (the director of the Uffizi Galleries) Eike Schmidt has accepted our donation. This is a further confirmation of his sensitivity towards art which is a universal heritage which we have the duty of protecting, passing on to posterity the great message of beauty and love that the great artists of the past have left for us".

"One of our greatest concerns has always been the protection of our artistic heritage Schmidt said, and we are glad to accept this donation because with the El.En. lasers we have instruments for the conservation of works of art which will allow us to intervene without affecting their integrity while enhancing their beauty. Moreover, this collaboration makes us particularly proud because it is based on Italian technology, actually Florentine technology, which is recognized and exported all over the world".

A laser for UNESCO

A laser manufactured by the El.En. Group was selected for the restoration of the Temple of Mut, a UNESCO heritage site in Sudan which was built in the first half of the 7th century B.C. Thanks to the use of this laser they are uncovering and returning to their original beauty the wall paintings which had been severely damaged.

Lasers for MotoGP and SBK

The Mobile Clinicin the world is the travelling hospital which follows the MotoGPand SBKand is placed at the disposal of pilots and their staff. This special "house" is the

place where pilots are assisted before, during and after the races and rehabilitate him; the therapeutic solutions offered are a concrete help in solving the various health problems which often afflict pilots. The long-standing partnership between ASA and the Mobile Clinic in the World makes it possible for pilots to effectively treat sports injuries thanks to the Hilterapia®.

The physical therapists at the Mobile Clinic have been using this specific therapy for many years with two lasers supplied by ASA S.r.l., which help, in particular, in the repair of tissues, in the improvement in circulation which has been compromised by traumas, and in obtaining a beneficial effect for muscle and tendon injuries.

78

79

The Group, moreover, is committed to sustaining

indirectly in the activities of the Group. The basic idea is

cultural, social and educational initiatives in favor of

the promotion of a mutual, positive exchange between

the local community with the objective of strengthening

the Group and the local community, which is beneficial

the relations with the surrounding area in which it

to both parties involved in the projects and activities

operates and with the people involved directly or

they develop.

The subsidiary DEKA Mela S.r.l.sponsors the football team and the training activity (civic education) in the schools of "Onlus Amici di Duccio".This association has the purpose of creating awareness in people for donations which benefit disadvantaged categories especially those that are victims of violence or social injustice. Moreover, they create awareness in the institutions in order to see that due punishment is meted out to road killers, violence against minors and women. In particular, the association wishes to honor the memory of Duccio Dini, by creating and carrying out social projects.

The subsidiary DEKA Mela S.r.l.sponsors the championship of Lupi Toscani, wheelchair hockey team from Scandicci (Florence) who plays in the A2 series.

The volunteers who spend their lunch break cleaning up the woods have also "infected" their company: a group of employees of Quanta System S.p.A.in fact has been working alongside the volunteer association "Parte tutto Da noi".

The company was pleased to support the activity of its workers by purchasing telescopic grippers and gloves to facilitate the collection of rubbish. This initiative soon went beyond the confines of the company and involves the public administration, retailers, representatives of local associations and other citizens of the community.

In particular the Group has been active in promoting the following activities:

  • University internships, both curricular and extra- curricular;
  • Alternateschool-work projects that involve students from local schools and allow them to attend school inside of a working situation by combining theoretical aspects with practical ones; in begin to participate in the workplace already starting in secondary school in order for them to gain orientation in relation to future employment;
  • Participation in career day eventswhich are open- door initiatives for a reciprocal exchange between the companies and recent graduates looking for their first job.

Moreover, the Parent Company El.En. S.p.A. is a "Partners Palazzo Strozzi", and a member of "Assorestauro", the Italian association for architectural, artistic and urban restoration and has sponsored the twelve editions of the International Conference of LACONA (Lasers in the Conservation of Artworks) and the six editions of the International Conference APLAR ( Laser Applications in Restoration).

80

81

The People

Passion and talent to grow together

82

6. The people

El.En. firmly believes that human resources constitute the most important asset of the Company. The ability to innovate and to pursue excellence depends on the people and the collaborators involved in all of the activities and the result of the specialization, the competence and the passion that distinguish all the people who work for the Group.

1.498

26%

PEOPLE

UNDER 30

+130

The concern for human resources is an issue of great relevance also in the field of quality management which most of the manufacturing companies of the Group have adopted in conformity to regulation ISO 9001. On the basis of this regulation, in fact, the certified companies have been supervising certain issues like the selection, training, and development of skilled personnel and the definition of the responsibilities for the various functions.

The Parent Company, in particular, has conducted an analysis for the codification of management procedures for human resources (hiring, remuneration, etc.) as well as the profiling of the corporate functions with the identification of the responsibilities and skills that are necessary. On the basis of this, we have planned ad hoc training courses to respond to the training needs of each one.

In the Group there are 1.498 employees and together we form an international Group that is growing and that is

called to operate in contexts that are very different on a global level; ours is, in fact a multicultural team: of 100 people in the El.En. Group, 45 work in Italy, 39 in China, 10 in Germany and the remaining are distributed among Japan, Brazil and France.

The diversity of our people is evident in the statistics:

  • The El.En. staff is, for the most part, young, in the age range from 30 to 50 years of age (61%), with 26% of the employees being under 30 years of age, and 13% over 50.
  • The work force is represented by 24% women, a percentage which reaches 31% if one considers just thewhite-collar employees; the manufacturing nature of the activities of the Group, in fact, determines the prevalence of men in the category of laborers.

GROWTH IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES IN 2019

Distribution of employees by geographic area and by gender as of December 31st 2019

For El.En. people come first because it is only through the growth of the individual that ideas and skills become a common factor and, though exchange and collaboration contribute to the collective growth of the Group and the creation of a shared value. In the Ethics Code of the Group, El.En. has codified their commitment to the respect and protection of the dignity, the health, safety and privacy of

its employees and collaborators. In particular, the Group aims at the protection of the physical and moral integrity of its workers by informing them of their rights and of the risks that they might face in the performance of their work, and guaranteeing working conditions that respect the dignity of the individual in conformity with the laws and the regulations that are now in force.

Men

Italy

76%

Europe

2018

2018

45%

10%

10%

45%

Rest of

165

REST OF

680

EUROPE

45%ITALY

11%

653 REST OF THE WORLD

44%

the World

2018

45%

45%

Women

Italy

24%

Europe

2018

49%

13%

14%

47%

2018

Rest of

2018

the World

37%

40%

84

85

We are committed to creating a working environment that is constructive and dynamic and supports the heterogeneity of people and talents, is stimulating and offers opportunities for professional growth. The management of the human resources of the Group aims at the integration and respect of all the diversities, and rejects any form of discrimination based on nationality, sexual orientation, age, political or religious opinions. The Group sustains and respects the rights of the individual in conformity with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights issued by the United Nations, and is committed to avoiding any form of discrimination. This commitment also applies to all aspects of work relations including hiring, training, job assignment, promotions, transfers and severance.

Equally important for the creation of an inclusive work environment are the initiatives promoted to facilitate the balance between family life and the workplace, starting with the possibility of working part-time.

The Group is committed to the need to create a dialog

with its employees for the purposes of reconciling the requirements of the individual with those of the company. This commitment is demonstrated in the management of different categories of contracts: from national and/ or sector contracts to collective/corporate contracts and even contracts stipulated individually.

In particular, in Italy they apply a National Collective Work Contract (the personnel is 100% covered by collective contract), in Germany, the workers' committee signs a collective agreement on an annual basis (86% of the employees are covered by collective contracts; the rest are selling personnel who underwrite a different type of contract); in France the apply to all of the employees the Collective Convention IDCC n°1982; in Brazil the annually conduct a collective negotiation, while in China and in Japan they follow the local legislation. Moreover, in Japan the management conducts a monthly meeting with its employees to discuss any relevant issues. At the Group level, it should be noted that 57% of the employees are covered by agreements stipulated on the basis of collective bargaining.

6.1 Training and skills development

Training has always been considered fundamental for the growth of the personnel and for the development of the basic skills required for the success of the company. We promote continuous training with refresher courses dedicated to specific issues, with an aim to improving the knowledge and specialization of every resource in the organization.

MORE THAN 21.800

ABOUT15 HOURS

TRAINING HOURS

FOR EACH EMPLOYEES

34%INCREASE ON 2018

Distribution of employees by category and age as of December 31st 2019

Blue collar

Executives

employees

TYPE OF CONTRACT

4%

23%

<30YEARS 35%

30-50YEARS55%

30-50YEARS53%

Middle

>50YEARS 45%

>50YEARS 12%

Managers

White collar

6%

employees

<30YEARS 26%

67%

30-50YEARS64%

<30YEARS 7%

30-50YEARS63%

>50YEARS 10%

>50YEARS 30%

The training activity aims to stimulate and expand the professional skills of its employees and it is structured to ensure a differentiated offer aimed at involving all professional categories at all levels. In 2019 more than 21,800 hours of training were provided, with an average of approximately 14,6 hours for each collaborators.

Professional training provided to each employment category (2019)

2018

Middle

3%Executives

2018

2%

Managers 6%

9%

White

Blue collar

collar

2018

employees

employees

64%

63%

26%

2018

27%

86

87

The main types of training courses promoted by the Group in 2019 were the following:

  • Training onhealth and safety issues, related to learning and up-dating of the regulations required by the law and/or the company in relation to health and safety in the workplace.
  • Training related to specific issues of thequality control systemin order to learn the operative procedures necessary in every phase of the production process;
  • Technical and specialist trainingto increase the skills necessary to carry out the task that has been assigned;
  • Linguistic trainingin order to increase the linguistic skills of the resources involved;
  • Computer trainingin order to acquire the skills necessary to be competent in the use of computers (for example, knowledge of some types of software);
  • Training fornewly hiredemployees;
  • On the job trainingusually conducted for a specific period in the company by other qualified employees.

Although the training courses are not centrally coordinated they are defined annually by each company and besides the obligatory training that must be offered,

they make a note of the specific issues which need to be dealt with and, in some of the companies, the employees may request to participate in specific training courses to enrich and personalize their curriculum.

In order to promote a greater sense of responsibility in all of the employees, this year the Parent Company and some of the subsidiaries have organized training and information activities on the Organizational Model and on the administrative responsibilities of legal persons in conformity with ex D.Lgs. 231, as well as on the issues related to sustainability and the relative Sustainability Plan of the El.En. Group.

Despite the fact that at this time in the Group there is no training activity related to Human Rights, in 2019 the Group adopted a Human Rights Policy and is committed to the spread and application of the Ethics Code which contains the principles of legality, loyalty, correctness, transparency and professionalism to which every person in the Group must adhere; in the main Italian companies the Ethics Code is given to all new employees as soon as they are hired as part of the required documentation whereas at the subsidiaries Asclepion GmbH, Quanta System S.p.A. and the Chinese subsidiaries a special focus on the Ethics Code is part of the training session for new employees.

6.2 Health and safety in the workplace

We are committed to guaranteeing a workplace that is healthy and safe in conformity with the laws and regulations regarding the safety of workers and of the environment. Our objective is that of disseminating and developing among people the awareness of the risks related to the work they are doing and to promote responsible behavior on the part of all the workers with programs that are intended to prevent damage to people.

MORE THAN2.000HOURS OF SPECIFIC TRAINING ON HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES

47%THE DECREASE OF THE INJURY RATE COMPARED TO 2018

ASA: a case study for the Strategy

Innovation Master at Ca' Foscari University in Venice

"ASA as the expression of an innovative business model based on the issues of Data Driven and Servitization in the Healthcare Context": with this focus the subsidiary, ASA of the El.En. Group was selected in 2019 as a case study as part of the "Strategy Innovation Master" at the University Ca' Foscari of Venice which is intended to train managers and entrepreneurs to formulate innovative new business models. This is an important recognition for one of the companies of our Group which has always been sensitive to the implementation of its performance through research and studies.

ASA was selected by the director of the Master, for the session dedicated to Strategy Innovation Sources, which will present the study conducted for the creation of new business models for the future of the company. The ASA case history will therefore become one of the subjects for the discussion of the Master which will be divided into four key issues: "Strategy Innovation Competencies", "Strategy Innovation Sources", "Strategy Innovation Tools" and "Strategy Innovation Project Work".

"We are very grateful for this invitation; it is a tangible recognition that the investments which we have always made in strategic development are well placed", commented Roberto Marchesini, Managing Director of ASA.

As stated in the Ethics Code, the El.En. Group is committed to the dissemination and consolidation of a culture of safety by promoting responsible behavior on the part of all of its collaborators. For this purpose the Group is committed to:

  • Always acting in conformity with national and international standards;
  • Managing dangers and risks related to very task and every activity; every variation in the organizational layout at every level, comports anup-date of the relative documentation;
  • Supplying competence and awareness of the risks related to the environment and to the tasks through continuous information and training;
  • Periodic revision of the procedures and the work safety instructions in order to modify and improve them;
  • Adoption of good practices in the management of contracts andsub-contracts in order to reduce the risk of interference;
  • Search for the best technology available for the protection of the individual and the collectivity.

In all of the manufacturing companies of the Group the issue of health and safety is monitored by processes

which, although they are not centralized and coordinated at a Group level, guarantee in each subsidiary that there are procedures related to the protection of the health and safety of the workers and the implementation of actions for their correction or improvement.

In the Italian companies this issue if regulated by D.Lgl. 81/2008; also, the manufacturing companies monitor health and safety on the basis of the local laws. The Italian companies of the Group have also analyzed the issue of health and safety in relation to the Organizational level in compliance with D.lgs 231/2001. The principle that is followed is that the policy of safety should be raised to a corporate level like all the other values that characterize the strategy of the Company. Just as we make use of organizational systems for the management of economic resources, in the same manner, safety must represent an essential value which must be protected and implemented constantly, with the help of an organizational system which is able to identify the instruments, the responsibilities and the direct motivation and to express the commitment of the top management in relation to this subject.

From this, the commitment to the respect of the regulations related to health and safety in the Organizational Model are derived,

88

89

with an aim to promote a significant reduction in workplace accidents; the recognition that the responsibility for the management of safety regards the entire company from the employer to the each individual worker, on the basis of his tasks and skills; the commitment to assign adequate human and financial resources towards the objective of reducing accidents and that of constantly improving working conditions, and the promise that workers will be adequately informed and trained in relation to the risk connected with the processes.

On the basis of the Organizational model the following measures are planned the identifying and locating, among the various company functions, the responsibilities connected with the issues of health and safety, the mapping and self-evaluation of risks, the implementation of training programs.

For the companies located in the area of Calenzano, the central role of the HSE office in the management of safety has, over time, given us a more consistent and uniform vision of the company policies in relation to this issue.

In all of the manufacturing companies there is a plan for a procedure for identifying risks related to safety and health of the workers: in Italy this activity is codified in the Risk Evaluation Document (DVR); in the Chinese companies the risks related to the workplace

are formalized and communicated to the workers by means of the "Worker's Manual"; also in the German and Brazilian subsidiaries, the analysis of the risks is formalized is specific documents which are periodically up-dated. The identification of the risks precedes the identification and implementation of the corrective and/or preventive actions. Most of the subsidiaries have adopted a procedure for reporting of risks by workers and they have elected safety representatives among the workers.

During this year the Italian companies of the Group held periodic meetings in conformity with art.35 of D.Lgs. 81/08, in which the employer, the company doctor, the RSPP (Manager of Prevention and Protection Services) and the RSL (Workers' Safety Representative) attend and represent all of the workers. In line with a policy of the greatest transparency, in the periodic meeting of the Parent Company a member of the Supervising body is invited to participate as well as all of the persons who are members of the company safety staff.

During the meeting the following subjects are discussed:

  • up-datingof any modifications to be made to the risk evaluation document;
  • evaluation of the trend in the number of accidents, professional diseases and health supervision;
  • selection criteria, technical characteristics, and effectiveness of the individual protective devices which have been added or modified;
  • safety information and training programs for executives, managers and workers.

During each meeting a new, improved safety program is explained, in which they describe all of the objectives that the Prevention and Protection Services have set to achieve the next year.

The German and Brazilian companies also have specific commissions dealing with health and safety which meet periodically to evaluate the management of these issues.

For the Brazilian company, the health and safety representatives of the workers meet once a month to monitor the situation.

Inalloftheproductioncompaniestherearerepresentatives that are responsible for safety and health issues (for example, the employer, the RSPP and managers for the Italian companies, the general manager or department manager for the Chinese companies, the employer and the safety manager for the German companies).

In all of the production companies there are training and information programs regarding health and safety both at the start of employment and later, at regular intervals. The structure and type of training courses is defined by the individual companies but, in general, all of them have programs with training for generic risks as well as those with risks connected to specific types of work, first-aid courses and periodic up-dating courses.

In 2019 health and safety training courses at a Group level were conducted for a total of 2.043 hours, a decrease compared to last year due to the periodicity of compulsory training by law.

Considering the type of production activity that is conducted, all of the companies have set safety procedures and individual and collective protection devices for the risks that are connected to artificial optical radiation.

In particular, all those involved in production have individual protections and, in a different manner, there are devices for individual or collective prevention like barriers, container boxes and turn-styles to delimit the production areas. The issue of safety is also monitored in the non-manufacturing companies by means of the collection and monitoring of data related to accidents.

At a Group level in 2019 they registered 16 accidents in the workplace, a sharp decrease compared to the 29 registered in the previous year; in any case, considering the number of new employees that was registered the accident rate5showed a drop and decreased from 11,4 to 6,3. The main types of accidents were lesions and contusions, mostly to the arms and legs. During this year so far no serious accidents or deaths have occurred. When an accident occurs the companies conduct an investigation to determine the cause and take new or improved preventive measures.

5The injury rate was calculated as the ratio between the total number of injuries and the total number of working hours, using the multiplying factor of 1.000.000.

90

91

6.3 The welfare of the people

The welfare of our people is a key factor in the success of the Company. In fact, technical skills are not enough to guarantee a good result; it is necessary for the company to offer its employees an environment that can stimulate their potential and their ability.

To support, promote and implement the welfare of our people the El.En. Group considers welfare an innovative instrument with respect to the traditional types of remuneration and incentive and it is destined to become an integral part of a modern and efficient management of resources.

Welfare programsare now planned by the Japanese subsidiary and two of the Chinese subsidiaries. In compliance with the CCNL for the sector which we apply, the Italian companies of the Group issue a part of the salary for flexible benefits. In particular, for the companies located in and around the Headquarters in Calenzano and Prato, by using a specific platform, every worker can choose the befit or welfare service most suited to his/her needs like, for example, the costs of home care or health services reimbursement of school expenses, additional pension, training courses, recreational benefits, goods in kind, or collective transportation services.

Moreover, on the basis of a company agreement which was stipulated a few months ago, it will be possible to convert up to 50% of the amount due to the workers as a result bonus into welfare benefits and/or services.

With this agreement, the companies have also granted an improvement in the treatment with respect to the present ones offered by the CCNL by guaranteeing an extra day of paid leave for the birth of a child with respect to the present regulations and also the first three days of a sick leave which lasts less than five days will be paid 100% even after the third time. In the second level agreement, the subsidiary Quanta System S.p.A. introduced the possibility for every employee to convert the entire production premium into welfare.

As determined by collective bargaining the Italian companies adhere to health care funds for all of their employees.

For the employees of the companies in Calenzano and in Prato, the Group has always offered free canteen servicewhile the subsidiary Quanta System S.p.A. has its own gymwhich is available to all of the workers.

Environments dedicated to employee well-being have been installed at the companies with headquarters in Calenzano and for the subsidiaries Asclepion and Asa. Details are described below.

92

93

In early 2019 the company has opened new premises dedicated to the well-being of the employees at the companies located in Calenzano. This new space covers an area of 500 mq, and has state-of-the-art machines and equipment for exercising and an indoor playground for games between two to four basketball and/or football players. The gym is decorated with murals painted by a famous Florentine street artist which represent the connection between Florence, technology and the future where the human component is always the element of continuity and union.

In fact, this multi-purpose area has been created at El.En. with an aim to promoting and valuing human relations, participation and sharing. This initiative is part of a program for the development of the well-being of the over 300 employees of the company who work in Calenzano. All of these activities improve the quality of the working environment in the company and are part of a broader plan which the Company started a few years ago for their employees which has as its ultimate goal taking care of their people in every aspect of their lives. It is increasingly important to combine each professional figure's training and career path with investments that lead to the creation of an energetic and fulfilling work environment which stimulates teamwork.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Asclepion GmbH

In the second half of 2019 the German subsidiary Asclepion GmbH inaugurated a new building which had been constructed on a lot which was next to the pre-existing building and connected to it; the new three-storey building offers increased space for the offices of over fifty employees, new manufacturing and storage areas as well as a cleanroom, a zone dedicated to technical assistance and a modern center for training clients; the meeting hall can hold about one hundred people or can be divided into three smaller areas. There are also three rooms which can be used for demonstrations of the treatments, each one with its own dressing room.

The expansion project was developed and carried out in order to create a more welcoming work environment for all of the employees including a cafeteria for about one-hundred people, a fitness area with two rooms where four sports training course are offered each week and a panoramic terrace with a garden on the roof.

94

95

The subsidiary ASA S.r.l. inaugurated their new company headquarters at the end of 2019. Technology and sustainability were the recurrent themes in the construction of the new building which was created with the precise intent of focusing on the well-being and health of their people.

In the spirit of well-being and belonging, the new structure which contains production and office areas, was planned applying new solutions in the arrangement of the spaces and the choice of furnishings. The building which is already set up for a future enlargement, was born from the necessity of adapting the company to its new needs and includes spaces specifically designed for the training of clients and sales personnel as well as the technical staff and the intelligent redistribution of functional areas in order to improve the quality of work and the use of open space working areas which, thanks to the specific design of the furnishings and the installation of sound-proof panels, guarantee both the privacy and acoustics which promote teamwork. The shared area is also outfitted with several meeting rooms, a job island, a snack bar, and a coffee break island with distributors of micro-filtered water in order to reduce the use of plastic. Moreover, the entire building is climatized summer/winter by a high Energy efficient heat pump with a distribution system with micro-perforated conduits which make it possible to distribute the air and the temperature without using ventilation.

The structure was designed to facilitate the entire production line; the flow is planned so as to optimize the management of the operations developed according to the standards of "lean manufacturing" which, when correctly integrated into the layout, offer benefits in terms of organization, crossing time, movement of merchandise and safety in the workplace.

Moreover, during the selection of the building site for the construction of the new factory we also took into consideration the fact that we had found a construction site that was right next to the preceding one and this fact would avoid creating inconvenient for the staff by not interrupting their routine or creating difficulty in coming to and from work.. Maintaining the well-being of the personnel was the top priority of the management and from the earliest phases of this project they took into consideration the needs of the staff.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new ASA factory, the parent company, El.En. donated a DAE semi-automatic external defibrillator (there are already two of them in the factory at Calenzano), thus making the company cardio-protected and ready for the use of this valuable instrument which is of vital importance for the health of those who suddenly are facing critical situations.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

We are convinced that working in a "custom built environment" promotes greater spirit of belonging in the company and it is an indispensable premise for the future.

96

97

Commitment and respect for our planet

98

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

During 2019 the companies belonging to the El.En Group implemented many improvements

For the Group, the environment represents a primary asset which must be protected. To this purpose the activities that have been planned are aimed at finding a balance between the economic objectives and the requirements of the environment in order to respect and protect the rights of future generations in line with the principles of sustainable development. The Group is committed to the monitoring of the environmental impact generated by

its activities as well as the prevention of potential risks which may rise in this regard by implementing corrective measures which respect the present regulations and best practice on this issue.

In 2019 the Parent Company adopted an Environmental Policywith which they became committed to controlling and reducing the environmental impact of their activities.

while completely respecting the identity and the philosophy of the Group and directing all of their decisions towards the safe-guarding of the environment and the creation of sustainable value for the planet and for people.

For the new company Headquarters of the subsidiary ASA S.r.l. it has been determined that the quality of the design and construction of the building will enable them to avoid the emission into the atmosphere of about 14,7 tons of CO2every year. Moreover they have installed a plant for the treatment of the air which expels exhaust an inhales clean air from the outside. This plant will make it possible to achieve the maximum efficiency of energy which is

7.1 Energy consumption

The Group undertakes to reduce its energy consumption through, where possible, improvements to processes and infrastructures and the promotion of energy saving behaviors and habits, promoting the development of an environmental awareness among people.

The energy consumption of the Group consists of electrical energy used for the heating or air conditioning of the rooms and for the manufacturing processes; natural gas and LPG used as fuel for the heating of the buildings, gas and bioethanol used for the motor vehicles.

In particular, in 2019, 298.799 m3of natural gas were used and 5.770 liters of LPG. The total consumption of electrical energy purchased was 4.675.659 kWh and a total of 461.219 liters of gas and diesel fuel were consumed. The quantity of bioethanol consumed was 23.745 liters. The overall consumption of Energy was therefore 44.559 GJ.

In percentage terms, about 38% of the consumption was for electricity and another 38% about was for the use of company cars while about 24% was for natural gas and LPG for the heating of buildings. During 2019, moreover, the Group did not make use of energy from renewable sources certified by guarantees of origin.

The overall Energy consumption showed an increase with respect to those registered for 2018 (+10%). This is mainly due to the expansion or transfer of some of the subsidiary companies (Cutlite Penta S.r.l., Ot-las S.r.l., ASA S.r.l. and Asclepion Laser Technology Gmbh) to new larger premises which allowed them to increase production and hire new employees which gave rise to an increase in energy consumption. Moreover, there was also an increase of 14% in the consumption for the use of company vehicles.

guaranteed also by an exchanger which uses the heat of the exhaust to compensate for the temperature of the air that is entering.

The design of the lighting system was based on high-efficiency LED technology and a 33 kW photovoltaic plant has been installed in order to integrate the energy needs of the company plants and the availability of a recharging area for the electric vehicles. Moreover, the Summer/ Winter air conditioning in all of the building is guaranteed by a high-performance heat pump with micro-perforated conduits which distribute the air and the temperature without ventilation.

During the expansion of the company headquarters of Asclepion GmbH they also installed a photovoltaic plant which is estimated to produce 44 kW of power and which is estimated will produce the energy requirements of the company for about a month and a half.

In Quanta System S.p.A. the cogeneration plant which now exists in 2019 produced an amount of energy equivalent to 32% of that which is used overall by the company; in order to further reduce the consumption this year they installed timer systems and motion sensors for the lighting of the rooms.

2019: Beginning of the PLASTIC FREE era

At the headquarters of El.En. S.p.A.eASA S.r.l.they have installed stations with filtered waterin order to reduce the use of plastic bottles, which also means less CO2released into the atmosphere. During the inauguration of the new Asclepion GmbHfactory all of the employees were given a glass bottlewith the company logo and all of the employees of Quanta System S.p.A.received, in their Christmas package, an aluminum canteenwith this symbol on it in order to promote the use of these containers and reduce the consumption of plastic.

100

101

14,368 nel 20186

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Emissions Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location-based)

Emissions Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location-based)

by region (ton CO

2eq

) 20189

by region (ton CO

2eq

) 2019

LPG

137

Diesel fuel

15,269

137 nel 2018

13,775 nel 2018

Energy consumption of the

Group by source (GJ) 20197

Bio-ethanol505

Natural Gas 10,695

243 nel 2018

11,204 nel 2018

1.600

1.600

1.400

1327

1.400

1.200

1.200

1.000

999

1.000

800

800

600

545

600

400

288

400

200

92

134

200

0

0

Scope 1

Scope 2

1395

1234

532

322

81

139

Scope 1

Scope 2

Gasoline 1,086

789 nel 20188

7.2 Emissions

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

The Market-based energy, on the other hand, is based on the CO2 emissions by the energy supplier from whom the organization, by means of a contract, buys their energy or on factors related to the specific market10.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

of the European market for Italy, France and Germany, which were published in the document Residual Mix Results, Association of issuing bodies (AIB), 2017 and 2018, respectively for 2018 and 2019. For the other countries, we

The direct and indirect CO2emissions associated with the main consumption of the Group can be divided into two categories:

  • Direct emissions (Scope 1): emissions of green- house gases due to direct consumption of fuel by the Group (for example, natural gas and diesel fuel);
  • Indirect emissions (Scope 2): emissions of green- house gases derived from the consumption of electrical energy purchased and used by the Group.

In particular, for the calculation of CO2, emissions, as stated in the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, one must use the calculation of Scope 2 according to two distinct calculation methods: the "Location-based method" and the "Market-based method". The Location- based method is based on the factors of relative emissions related to the generation of regional, sub- national and national energy.

To calculate the Scope2 emissions we used different factors based on the method of calculation and the country. In particular:

  • For thelocation-based method we used average emission factors that are related to the generation of national energy for the different countries in which we operate as shown in the publication titled Confronti Internazionali, Terna 2016 and 2017, respectively for 2018 and 201911;
  • For themarket-based method we have used average emission factors derived from the electricity production

have used the same factors used for the location-based method.

For 2019, considering the calculation method location based for Scope 2, the total emissions were 3.703 tCO2eq: 49% can be attributed to the consumption of electricity while 51% is due to other factors.

For the calculation of indirect emissions using the market- based method, CO2eqemissions were in line with those shown above, i.e. for a total of 4.222 tons of direct and indirect emissions of CO2eq.

  1. After the refinement of the monitoring system of the consumption of electrical Energy by the Chinese companies of the Group, the relevant data for 2018 were revised with respect to those published in the last non financial document. For this data, please consult the 2018 DNF which was published on the site of www.elengroup.com. In the sector Investor Relations / Sustainability/ Reports.
  2. The data related to the consumption of electrical energy in the month of December 2019, unless otherwise specified, were acquired from the invoices issued by the suppliers of energy services. The data related to energy consumption by the companies located in Calenzano were in part estimated on the basis of the consumption in the month of December 2018. The consumption of fuel for vehicles for the automobiles belonging to the Italian companies located in Calenzano and part of those related to Lasit S.p.A., were estimated on the basis of the costs by means of the average annual price of gas and diesel fuel (Euros per liter) shown on the site of the Ministry for Economic Development. For automobiles with mixed use, we considered 70% of the total consumption. For the calculation of Energy consumption in GJ, we used the conversion factors of the Department for Environmental Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), UK, for 2019 and for 2018".
  3. After the refinement of the monitoring system of the gas consumption of the company automobiles owned by the Chinese companies of the Group, the data related to 2018 were revised with respect to those published in the precedingnon-financial document. For the preceding data, please consult NFD 2018 which was published on the site www.elengroup.com. in the section Investor Relations / Sustainability/ Reports.

9Further details concerning the method used for the calculation of the emissions and the emission factors used, please see the relative section in the chapter on Performance Indicators.

  1. As a result of the refinement of the monitoring system of electrical energy and gas for the company cars of the Chinese subsidiaries of the Group, the data for 2018 for the geographic area called "Rest of the World" have been revised with respect to those published in the preceding NFD. For these data, please consult the NFD, published on the site www.elengroup.com. in the section Investor Relations / Sostainability/Reports.
  2. It should be noted that the Scope 2 emissions calculated with the emission factors published by Terna in the International Comparisons document are expressed in tons of CO2; in any case, the percentage of methane and nitrous oxide has a negligible effect on the total emissions of greenhouse gas (CO2eq), as can be seen from the specific technical literature.

102

103

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

7.3 Water consumption

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

We create light, energy and waves. Lasers are the cleanest form of energy that one can imagine for the environment.

The efforts of the Group to respect and optimize the environmental resources are evident also in their efficient use of water, with the objective of keeping consumption to a minimum and reduce waste, in a moment in which water represents a precious resource that is at risk for future generations.

The Group is committed to promoting correct habits regarding the saving of water and they have given practical advice to their employees and implemented improvements in this sense (for example, closing the tap when the water is not being used so as to avoid the phenomenon of "running water", etc).

Water is mainly used for washing and other sanitation

needs, for the company canteen and for production processes. In this latter case, water is usually used in closed circuits which means that it can be recycled and not dispersed into the environment.

In 2019, the amount of water consumed was 38.161 m3and it came exclusively from the municipal aqueduct. The increase in water consumption, like the increase in Energy consumption, was due mainly to the expansion and transfer of some of the subsidiary companies (Cutlite Penta S.r.l., Ot-las S.r.l., ASA S.r.l. and Asclepion Laser Technology GmbH) to new, larger factories which made it possible for them to increase production and hire new personnel, with a consequent increase in consumption.

104

105

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Appendix

About our reporting

Performance indicators

GRI Content

Index

106

107

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

8. About our reporting

This document represents the second edition of the Consolidated Non-financial Statement (hereinafter "NFS") of the companies belonging to the industrial group formed by El.En. S.p.A. (hereinafter the Parent Company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the "El.En Group" or "the Group"). The NFS reports, to the extent that is necessary to ensure an understanding of the Group's operations, performance, results and the impact regarding the topics considered material and set out in Articles 3 and 4 of the Legislative Decree 254/16, with reference to the financial year 2019 (from the 1st of january to the 31st of december).

As established by Art. 5 of D.Lgs. 254/16 this document this document constitutes a separate report and is marked with specific wording in order to connect it to the NFS required by law.

The NFS represents a first step towards an even more transparent and comprehensive sustainability communication, as well as being an opportunity for communicating the annual results of the sustainability performance that have been achieved during the financial year 2019 by the Group.

This NFS has been prepared in accordance with the new standard «Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards» established in 2016 by the GRI - Global Reporting Initiative (hereinafter "GRI Standards"), according to the «Core» option. With regard to the specific standard GRI 403 (Occupational Health and Safety), the most recent version of 2018 has been adopted. Furthermore, for the preparation of the document the Guidelines CE 2017/C215/01, have been taken into account.

The selection of the topics and the indicators reported in the document was based on the information assessed as relevant for the Group and its stakeholders during the materiality Analysis described in the chapter "Sustainability" of this document. Concerning the information required by Art. 3, sub-section 2 of D.lgs. 254/16 it should be noted that in consideration of the business activity of the Group, the polluting air emissions other than greenhouse gases did not turn out to be relevant. The reporting and editing activities of this document involved several Functions across all the geographical areas in which the Group operates,

and information is the same as that of the Annual Financial Report. The scope of the social and environmental data and information presented is the same as that of the companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis in the Group Annual Financial Report (for the list of the companies of the Group that are consolidated using the integral method, please consult the section titled "Area of Consolidation" in the Annual Financial Report of El.En S.p.A. as of December 31st 2019). With reference to the significant variations which have occurred in the period being reported, it should be noted that on April 1st 2019 has been founded the company Penta Laser Technology (Shangdong) Co., Ltd., which is held 100% by the subsidiary Penta Laser Technology (Wenzhou) Co., Ltd.; on June 19th 2019 the subsidiary Quanta System S.p.A. acquired the 70% of the capital stock of Galli Giovanni & C. Srl.

The information and the data reported refer to the financial year 2019 (from January 1st 2019 to December 31st 2019). The data related to the previous financial year, when available, are reported only for comparative purposes and to facilitate an evaluation of the trend in the activity. The restatements of the data previously published have been clearly stated. In addition, to fairly present the Group's performance and ensure the reliability of data, the use of estimates has been limited as much as possible. Any estimate in this document is made using the best available methods and is expressly noted. The periodicity of the reporting of the non-financial information and the publication of the NFD is organized according to an annual schedule. This 2019 version was approved by the Board of Directors of El.En S.p.A. on March 13th 2020.

The NFS was subject of a limited assurance engagement (according to the criteria set out by the ISAE 3000 Revised principle) by Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. which, at the end of the work performed, released a specific report with regard to the compliance of the information contained in the Consolidated Non-financial Statement prepared by El.En S.p.A. as required by the Legislative Decree 254/2016.

The El.En. Group is aware of the company's responsibility to society and to the environment and has initiated a program of continuous development regarding sustainability which already took concrete form in

actions that have been undertaken and the results achieved are reported in the chapter "Sustainability". Moreover we reported that:

Environmental matters

The Group pays attention to the responsible management of its activities, seeking a balance between economic objectives and indispensable environmental requirements. On November 14th 2019 the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A. approved their first "Environmental Policy" respecting the Sustainability Plan. In 2020 the subsidiary companies will also approve this policy.

Respect for human rights

The Group protects human rights through the adoption and dissemination of the Ethics Code which requires conformity with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights issued by the United Nations and requires that it be respected also by its main suppliers. In particular, the Parent Company requires compliance with the Ethics Code by their consultants, distributors, agents and suppliers of critical components. On November 14th 2019, the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A. approved their first "Human Rights Policy" respecting the commitment they had made as part of the Sustainability Plan. In 2020 the subsidiary companies will also approve the Policy. Specific training courses regarding this topic are planned, especially in those countries where legislation on this subject is not as rigorous as it is in Italy.

The fight against active and passive corruption

This subject is regulated by the Ethics Code of the Group to which all subsidiaries, associated companies and the main suppliers must comply. Moreover, the subject is overseen by the Parent Company and its subsidiaries Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l. and Quanta System S.p.A. through the Organizational Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 On November 14th 2019, the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A. approved their first "Anti-corruption Policy" respecting the commitment they had made in the Sustainability Plan. In 2020 the subsidiary companies will also approve this Policy.

Social matters

The Group has always paid particular attention to the quality and safety of its products and, to this aim,

the main manufacturing companies of the Group have adopted a quality control system and obtained certification ISO 900112and ISO 1348513related to the quality control systems or medical devices. Moreover, the Group bases its critical success factors also on its capacity for innovation, as demonstrated by the investments in research and development which have the objective of creating innovative systems and applications to meet the needs of customers and create new ones.

Employee-related matters

In the Ethics Code the Group has codified their commitment to respect and protect the dignity, the health, the safety and the privacy of their employees and collaborators. Moreover, as part of the quality control system (ISO 9001) adopted by the main manufacturing companies of the Group, the certified companies safeguard the aspects related to the management of the employees. In particular, the Parent Company has conducted a codification of the procedures for the management of human resources as well as a profiling of the company functions with a detailed description of the necessary responsibilities and skills.

Supply chain matters

As stated in the Ethics Code, the Group sets as one of its objectives that of creating relationships with their suppliers that are based on standards of transparency and correctness. In consideration of the renewed and growing interest of the organization in issues related to the supply chain, as mentioned in the materiality analysis, the Group is committed to taking action with their suppliers in order to define and share the principles of social and environmental good practice and ethical behaviour intended to promote a responsible and sustainable supply chain: the commitment is that of extending these aspects of the Ethics Code by the end of 2020, instead of in a specific Behaviour Code as was earlier planned. The Group has started to add to the process of qualification, selection and evaluation of the suppliers in Italy and abroad, a checklist of environmental and social criteria to evaluate all potential new suppliers. Moreover, the company is committed to formalize the reporting process for non-financial information as part of a procedure which defines roles, responsibilities and deadlines.

centrally coordinated by the working group dedicated to the project. The scope of the economic and financial data

2018 with the creation of the Group Sustainability Plan approved by the Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A.; the

12Companies certified as per ISO 9001: ASA S.r.l., El.En S.p.A., Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Penta Chutian Laser (Wuhan) Co. Ltd and Penta Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd, Quanta System S.p.A. and Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH.

13Companies certified as per ISO 13485: ASA S.r.l., El.En S.p.A., Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Quanta System S.p.A. and Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH.

108

109

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

9. Performance indicators

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Total number of employees divided by employee category and gender

Data related to human resources

Total number of employees by country, gender and type of contract

December 31st 2018

Men

Women

Total

ITALY

470

158

628

Executives

32

-

32

December 31st 2019

Men

Women

Total

512

168

680

37

3

40

December 31st 2018

Men

Women

Total

ITALY

470

158

628

Permanent contract

431

145

576

Fixed term contract

39

13

52

REST OF EUROPE

108

47

155

Permanent contract

107

45

152

Fixed term contract

1

2

3

REST OF THE WORLD

464

121

585

Permanent contract

54

33

87

Fixed term contract

410

88

498

TOTAL FOR THE GROUP

1,042

326

1,368

Permanent contract

592

223

815

Fixed term contract

450

103

553

December 31st 2019

Men

Women

Total

512

168

680

483

161

644

29

7

36

116

49

165

111

49

160

5

-

5

510

143

653

46

31

77

464

112

576

1,138

360

1,498

640

241

881

498

119

617

Middle managers

32

7

39

White collar employees

212

148

360

Blue collar employees

194

3

197

REST OF EUROPE

108

47

155

Executives

-

-

-

Middle managers

12

3

15

White collar employees

96

44

140

Blue collar employees

-

-

-

REST OF THE WORLD

464

121

585

Executives

10

4

14

Middle managers

25

8

33

White collar employees

338

101

439

Blue collar employees

91

8

99

TOTAL FOR THE GROUP

1,042

326

1,368

Executives

42

4

46

Middle managers

69

18

87

29

5

34

224

157

381

222

3

225

116

49

165

-

-

-

14

5

19

102

44

146

-

-

-

510

143

653

12

6

18

28

11

39

362

113

475

108

13

121

1,138

360

1,498

49

9

58

71

21

92

Total number of employees by country, full time/part time by gender

December 31st 2018

December 31st 2019

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

Total

ITALY

470

158

628

512

168

680

Full time

462

136

598

503

146

649

Part time

8

22

30

9

22

31

REST OF EUROPE

108

47

155

116

49

165

Full time

106

38

144

113

41

154

Part time

2

9

11

3

8

11

REST OF THE WORLD

464

121

585

510

143

653

Full time

464

114

578

510

135

645

Part time

-

7

7

-

8

8

TOTAL FOR THE GROUP

1,042

326

1,368

1,138

360

1,498

Full time

1.032

288

1,320

1.126

322

1,448

Part time

10

38

48

12

38

50

White collar employees

646

293

939

Blue collar employees

285

11

296

688

314

1,002

330

16

346

110

111

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Total number of employees divided by employee category and gender

December 31st 2018

December 31st 2019

M

M

W

W

Tot

M

M

W

W

Tot

Executives

42

91%

4

9%

46

49

84%

9

16%

58

Middle

69

79%

18

21%

87

71

77%

21

23%

92

Managers

White collar

646

69%

293

31%

939

688

69%

314

31%

1.002

employees

Blue collar

285

96%

11

4%

296

330

95%

16

5%

346

employees

Percentage of employees by employee category and age group

December 31st 2018

<30

% <30

30-50

% 30-50

>50

% >50

Tot

Executives

-

-

24

52%

22

48%

46

Middle Managers

1

1%

61

70%

25

29%

87

White collar employees

246

26%

595

63%

98

10%

939

Blue collar employees

87

29%

179

60%

30

10%

296

Percentage of employees by employee category and age group

December 31st 2019

<30

% <30

30-50

% 30-50

>50

% >50

Tot

Executives

-

-

32

55%

26

45%

58

Middle Managers

6

7%

58

63%

28

30%

92

White collar employees

258

26%

644

64%

100

10%

1.002

Blue collar employees

120

35%

185

53%

41

12%

346

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Avarage hours of training per employee category and gender

December 31st 2018

Men

Averageper

Women

Average

Avarage

percapita

Totalhours

total

n.hours

capitamen

n.hours

women

percapita

TOTAL

11.648

11

4,676

14

16,324

12

Executives

496

12

12

3

508

11

Middle Managers

664

10

221

12

885

10

White collar

6,158

10

4,354

15

10,512

11

employees

Blue collar

4,330

15

90

8

4,420

15

employees

Avarage hours of training per employee category and gender

December 31st 2019

Men

Average

Women

Average

Avarage

percapita

percapita

Totalhours

total

n.hours

n.hours

men

women

percapita

TOTAL

15,042

13

6,782

19

21,823

15

Executives

340

7

73

8

413

7

Middle Managers

1,417

20

507

24

1,923

21

White collar

7,774

11

6,094

19

13,867

14

employees

Blue collar

5,512

17

109

7

5,621

16

employees

Occupational health and safety data 2019

Injuries

2018

2019

Total recordable work-related injuries

29

16

Total high-consequencework-related injuries

-

-

(excluding fatalities)

Total number of fatalities as a result of work-

-

-

related injuries

number of hours / days

2018

2019

Multiplier

1,000,000

1,000,000

Hours worked

2,536,999

2,654,285

Health and safety indicators

2018

2019

Rate of work related injuries

11.43

6.03

Rate of high-consequencework-related injuries

-

-

(excluding fatalities)

Rate of number of fatalities as a result of work-

-

-

related injuries

112

113

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Environmental data

Energy consumption14

ITALY

Type of fuel

2018

2019

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Natural Gas

m3

284,595

10,258

m3

269,461

9,645

Diesel

l

277,388

9,956

l

315,781

11,332

Gasoline

l

3,091

101

l

9,138

227

LPG

l

5,750

137

l

5,770

137

Renewable fuel

l

-

-

l

-

-

(bio-ethanol)

Electricity

kWh

2,774,071

9,987

kWh

3,438,074

12,377

purchased

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

24,130

87

by photovoltaic

plants

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

41,220

148

kWh

14,792

53

and sold to the

network

from renewable

kWh

-

-

kWh

2,156

8

sources

TOTAL

GJ

30,290

GJ

33,752

REST OF EUROPE

Type of fuel

2018

2019

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Natural Gas

m3

26,237

946

m3

29,339

1,050

Diesel

l

88,246

3,167

l

95,986

3,444

Gasoline

l

1,089

36

l

6,086

197

LPG

l

-

-

l

-

-

Renewable fuel

l

-

-

l

-

-

(bio-ethanol)

Electricity

kWh

278,402

1,002

kWh

306,198

1,102

purchased

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

-

-

by photovoltaic

plants

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

-

-

and sold to the

network

from renewable

kWh

kWh

sources

TOTAL

GJ

5,151

GJ

5,794

14The data related to energy consumption for the month of December 2019, unless otherwise specified, have been taken from the invoices issued by the suppliers of energy services. The data related to energy consu,ption of the companies located in Calenzano have been in part estimated on the basis of their consumption in December of 2018. The consumption of vehicle fuel for the cars belonging to the Italian companied located in Calenzano and some of those belonging to Lasit S.p.A., have been estimated on the basis of the cost, by means of the average price of gas and diesel fuel (Euros per liter) as reported on the site of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

REST OF THE WORLD

Type of fuel

2018

2019

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Natural Gas

m3

-

-

m3

-

-

Diesel

l

18,155

652

l

13,722

492

Gasoline

l

19,883

652

l

20,506

663

LPG

l

-

-

l

-

-

Renewable fuel

l

11,412

243

l

23,745

505

(bio-ethanol)

Electricity

kWh

938,548

3,379

kWh

931,387

3,353

purchased

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

-

-

by photovoltaic

plants

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

-

-

and sold to the

network

from renewable

kWh

-

-

kWh

-

-

sources

TOTAL

GJ

-

4,925

GJ

-

5,014

ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF THE GROUP

Type of fuel

2018

2019

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Consumption [UoM]

GJ

Natural Gas

m3

310,832

11,204

m3

298,799

10,695

Diesel

l

383,789

13,775

l

425,489

15,269

Gasoline

l

24,063

789

l

35,730

1,086

LPG

l

5,750

137

l

5,770

137

Renewable fuel

l

11,412

243

l

23,745

505

(bio-ethanol)

Electricity

kWh

3,991,021

14,368

kWh

4,675,659

16,832

purchased

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

-

-

kWh

24,130

87

by photovoltaic

plants

Electricity

self-produced

kWh

41,220

148

kWh

14,792

53

and sold to the

network

from renewable

kWh

-

-

kWh

2,156

8

sources

TOTAL

GJ

-

40,366

GJ

-

44,559

from renewable

GJ

243

GJ

585

sources

14(cont.)For the automobiles with mixed use, we considered as 70% of the total consumed. Moreover, as a consequence of the refinement of the monitoring system for electrical energy and gas at the Chinese subsidiaries of the Group, the data for 2018 for the geographic area called"The Rest of the World"have been revised with repect to those published in the previous NFD. For these latter, please consult the preceding NFD which is publishedonthesitewww.elengroup.com.InthesectionofInvestorRelations/Sostenibilità/Bilanci.Inordertocalculatetheenergyconsumption in GJ we used the conversion factors of the Department for Environmental Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), UK, for 2019 and 2018 respectively.

114

115

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Emissions15

Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions (location-based method)

2018

2019

EMISSIONS (ton CO2eq)

Scope 1

Scope 2

Total

Scope 1

Scope 2

Total

Italy

1,327

999

2,325

1,395

1,234

2,630

Rest of Europe

288

134

422

322

139

461

Rest of the World

92

545

637

81

532

613

Total

1,706

1,678

3,384

1,798

1,905

3,703

Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions (market-based method)

2018

2019

EMISSIONS (ton CO2eq)

Scope 1

Scope 2

Total

Scope 1

Scope 2

Total

Italy

1,327

1,322

2,649

1,395

1,674

3,070

Rest of Europe

288

199

487

322

217

540

Rest of the World

92

545

637

81

532

613

Total

1,706

2,066

3,772

1,798

2,424

4,222

For the calculation of the Scope 1 2018 and 2019 emissions we have considered respectively the emission factors of Department for Environmental Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) 2018 and 2019.

For the calculation of Scope 2 emissions we have used different factors based on the calculation methods of the different countries. In particular:

  • For thelocation-based method we have used average emission factors related to the generation of national energy for the different countries in which we operate as reported in the publication Confronti Internazionali, Terna 2016 e 2017, respectively for 2018 and 2019;16
  • For themarket-based method we used average emission factors derived from the production of electricity in the EU for Italy, France and Germany, published in the document Residual Mix Results, Association of issuing bodies (AIB), 2017 and 2018, respectively for 2018 and 2019. For the other countries we have used the same factors used for the location-based method.
  1. As a result of the refinement of the monitoring system of electrical energy and gas for the company cars of the Chinese subsidiaries of the Group, the data for 2018 for the geographic area called "Rest of the World" have been revised with respect to those published in the preceding NFS. For these data, please consult the NFS, published on the site www.elengroup.com. in the section Investor Relations / Sustainability / Reports.
  2. It should be noted that the Scope 2 emissions calculated with the emission factors published by Terna in the International Comparisons document
    are expressed in tons of CO2; in any case, the percentage of methane and nitrous oxide has a negligible effect on the total emissions of greenhouse gas (CO2eq), as can be seen from the specific technical literature.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Water consumption17

GROUP TOTAL

Source of water

2018

2019

Consumption [m3]

Consumption [m3]

Aqueduct

34,043

38,161

Rain water

-

-

Other

-

-

Total

34,043

38,161

17To calculate the water consumption we used estimates when precise data were not available; in particular, for Quanta System S.p.A., El.En S.p.A. and Otlas S.r.l. part of the consumption was estimated on the basis of the daily consumption reported by the supplier of the water service.

116

117

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Chart illustrating the material topics and their boundaries

For each issue that has been identified we have given a brief of its relevance for the Group and its boundaries (where the impact occurs and the involvement of the Group).

Material topic

Description

Scope of impact

Type of impact

Research and development activity

Research, development

aimed at a continual improvement

Group, Universities

of the quality and innovation of the

and Research

Caused and contributes to

and innovation

product, while guaranteeing, when

centers

possible, the safeguarding of the

Intellectual property

Identification and reduction of

Product quality and safety

potential risks for health and safety

Group

Caused

related to the products along the

entire chain of value

Achievement of brief and mid- to

Economic and financial

long term positive economic and

financial objectives, consistent with

Group

Caused

performance

the creation of value for the different

categories of stakeholders.

Training and professional

Offering of programs of development

and training intended to increase

Employees of the

Caused

growth of the employees

the skills of the employees and

Group

consolidate their professionalism.

Respect of the regulations and

Occupational health and

agreements underwritten and

Employees of the

promotion of practices aimed at

Caused

safety

Group 17

minimizing the risk for the health and

safety of the employees.

Implementation of a broad system

intended to identify, evaluate and

Risk management

mange risks and uncertainties,

including environmental and social

Group

Caused

risk and/or new types of risks that may

emerge that are related to the activity

of the Group.

Promotion of a good Corporate

Ethics, integrity and

Governance and respect of the

standards related to ethics, integrity

Group

Caused

compliance

and conformity with the law,

regulations and Codes for self-

disciplining in this category.

Creation of working practices and

Diversity, equal

conditions that are adequate to insure

equal opportunity, by removing every

opportunity and non-

form of discrimination and moral

Group

Caused

discrimination

or psychological violence based on

gender, age, race, religion or sexual

orientation.

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Material topic

Description

Scope of impact

Type of impact

Respect, promotion and protection of

Human rights and

human rights and working conditions

in the conduction of their activities

Group

Caused

working conditions

(for example, prohibition of forced or

child labor, and respect of ethics and

behavior codes)

Indirect social impact related to the

Group, Clients

Indirect social impact

use of products of the Group, also

(B2B) and

Caused and contributes to

through donations that benefit the

Consumers (B2C)

collectivity

Commitment of the Group to

the development of policies

Environmental

and procedures to reduce their

Gruppo; Suppliers

Caused and directly

environmental impact (for example,

linked through business

Performance

of electricity

making electrical consumption more

relationship

efficient, reducing water consumption

and green-house emissions).

The Group is committed to placing

Customer satisfaction

high quaity innovative products on

the market to fully satisfy their clients.

Group

Caused

Customer satisfaction in fact is one of

the Group's primary goals.

Relations with the

Relations with public institutions,

collaboration and contributions to the

institutions, local

Group

Caused

creation of research and development

community and territory

activities

Responsible management of the

procurement practices along al the

chain of supply of the organization;

activities for evaluating and screening

Purchasing practices

of suppliers on the basis of social

Group

Caused

and environmental performance

and promotion of responsible social

behavior ad practices that stimulate

the supplier to adopt sustainable

practices

17The company will conduct further analysis related to the significance of the other workers who are not employees for the purpose of evaluating the need to collect data at the employers of the external collaborators and the suppliers who operate at the headquarters of the Group and/or under the control of the Group, in order to evaluate the quality and accuracy of the data over which they do not have direct control.

118

119

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

10. GRI content index

The chart below shows the information of the Group based on GRI Standards with reference to the materiality of El.En.. For all of the information supplied we have given the relative page number in this document.

GENERAL INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Information

Page

GRI 101: Foundation (2016)

GRI 102: General Disclosures (2016)

Organizzational profile

102-1

Name of the organization.

32

102-2

Activities, brands, products

34 - 36; 38 - 40

and services

102-3

Location of headquarters

32

102-4

Location of activities

32-33

44-45; Report on Corporate

102-5

Ownership and legal form

Governance and ownership for 2019,

Chart 1 - information on the company

organization

102-6

Markets served

38-40; The main markets are Italy,

Europe, USA, China and Japan

102-7

Scale of the organization

32-33; 41; 84; The market value at 31st of

December 2019 is 645,03 millions of euro.

102-8

Information on employees and

110

other workers

102-9

Supply chain

65 - 66

Significant changes to the organization

102-10

and its supply chain

108

102-11

Precautionary principle or approach

52-53

102-12

External initiatives

21 - 25; 49; 64

102-13

Membership of associations

18

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

GENERAL INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Information

Page

GRI 102: General Disclosures (2016)

Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision maker

8 - 9

Ethics and integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards and

29 - 31; 47

norms of behaviour

Governance

102-18

Governance structure

44 - 46

Stakeholder Engagement

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

15

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

86

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

15; 19

102-43

Approach to stakeholder

16 - 17; 19

engagement

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

16 - 17; 19; 118 - 119

102-45

Entities included in the consolidated

108; 32 - 33

financial statement

102-46

Defining report content and topic

108; 19

boundaries

102-47

List of material topics

19 - 20; 118 - 119

102-48

Restatements of informations

102 - 103; 108; 115 - 116

102-49

Changes in reporting

19; 118 - 119

120

121

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

GENERAL INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Information

Page

GRI 102: General Disclosures (2016)

102-50

Reporting period

108

102-51

Date of most recent report

March 2019

102-52

Reporting period

108

102-53

Contact point for questions

sustainability@elen.it

regarding the report

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance with

108

the GRI Standards

102-55

GRI content index

120 - 130

102-56

External assurance

131 - 133

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

Material aspects

GRI 200: ECONOMIC SERIES

Economic performance

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22; 38 - 41

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

41

approach

GRI 201: Economic performance (2016)

201-1

Direct economic value

41

generated and distributed

Anti-corruption

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19-20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22; 47 - 48; 51 - 55; 109

its components

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

INFORMATIVA SPECIFICA

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-3

Evaluation of the management

47 - 48

approach

GRI 205: anti-corruption (2016)

205-3

Confirmed incident of

During 2019 no cases of

corruption and action taken

corruption were reported

GRI 300: ENVIRONMENTAL SERIES

Energy

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

25; 100 - 101; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

100 - 101

approach

GRI 302: energy (2016)

302-1

Energy consumption within the

100 - 103; 114 - 115

organization

Water

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

25; 104; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

104

approach

GRI 303: Water (2016)

303-1

Water withdrawal, by source

104; 117

Emissions

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

122

123

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-2

The management approach and

25; 102 - 103; 109;

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

102 - 103

approach

GRI 305: Emissions (2016)

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

116

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG

116

emissions

Environmental Compliance

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

52 - 53; 55; 100; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

52 - 53; 55; 100

approach

GRI 307 Environmental compliance (2016)

Non- compliance with

In 2019 no cases of non-

307-1

environmental laws and

conformity with environmental

regulations

laws and regulations took place

Supplier environmental assessment

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22; 65 - 66; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

65 - 66

approach

GRI 308 Supplier environmental assessment (2016)

New suppliers that were

308-1

screened using environmental

66

criteria

GRI 400: SOCIAL SERIES

Occupational Health and safety

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-2

The management approach and

23; 89 - 91

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

89 - 91

approach

GRI 403: Occupational health and safety (2018)

403-1

Occupational health and safety

89 - 91

management system

Hazard identification, risk

403-2

assessment and

89 - 91

incident investigation

403-3

Occupational health services

89 - 91

Workers participation,

403-4

consultation and

89 - 91

communication on occupational

health and safety

403-5

Workers training on

91

occupational health and safety

403-6

Promotion of workers health

92

Prevention and mitigation of

403-7

occupational health and safety

89 - 91

impacts directly linked by

business relationship

403-9

Work-related injuries

91; 113

Training and education

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

23; 87 - 88

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

87 - 88

approach

GRI 404: Training and education (2016)

404-1

Average hours of training per

87; 113

year per employee

124

125

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

Diversity and equal opportunity

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

47; 55; 84 - 86

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

47; 55; 84 - 86

approach

GRI 405: Diversity and equal opportunity (2016)

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies

45; 84-86; 111 - 112

and employees

Non Discrimination

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

47; 55; 84 - 85

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

47; 55; 84 - 85

approach

GRI 406: Non Discrimination (2016)

Incidents of discrimination and

In 2019 no cases related to

406-1

discriminatory practices

corrective action taken

occurred

Freedom of association and collective bargaining

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-2

The management approach and

22 - 23; 49; 53; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

53

approach

GRI 407: Freedom of association and collective bargaining (2016)

Operations and suppliers in

407-1

which the right to freedom

53

of association and collective

bargaining may be at risk

Child labor

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22 - 23; 49; 53; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

53

approach

GRI 408: Child labor (2016)

Operations and suppliers at

408-1

significant risk for incidents of

53

child labor

Forced or compulsory labor

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22 - 23; 49; 53; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

53

approach

126

127

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI StandardDescriptionPageOmissions

GRI 409: Forced or compulsory labor (2016)

Operations and suppliers at

409-1

significant risk for incidents of

53

forced or compulsory labor

Human rights assestment

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22 - 23; 49; 53; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

53

approach

GRI 412: Evaluation of the respect of human rights (2016)

412-2

Employees training on human

53; 88; 109

rights policies or procedures

Supplier social assessment

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

22; 65 - 66; 109

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

65 - 66

approach

GRI 414: Supplier social assessment (2016)

414-1

New suppliers that were

106

screened using social criteria

Customer health and safety

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-2

The management approach and

25; 62 - 64

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

62 - 64

approach

GRI 416: Customer health and safety (2016)

Incidents of non-compliance

In 2019 no cases of non-

compliance took place in

416-2

concerning the health and safety

relation to health and safety

impacts of products and services

issues of products

Socioeconomic compliance

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

47- 48; 52

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

47- 48; 52

approach

GRI 419: Socioeconomic compliance (2016)

Non compliance with laws and

In 2019 there were no cases of

non-compliance with the laws

419-1

regulations in the social and

and regulations related to social

economic area

and economic issues

Research, development and innovation

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

25; 58 - 61; 70 - 75

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

58 - 61; 70 - 75

approach

Risk management

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 118

and its boundary

128

129

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

SPECIFIC INFORMATION

GRI Standard

Description

Page

Omissions

103-2

The management approach and

21 - 25; 51 - 55

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

51 - 55

approach

Indirect social impact

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

24; 58 - 61; 70 - 81

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

58 - 61; 70 - 81

approach

Relations with public institutions

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20; 119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

50

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

50

approach

Customer satisfaction

GRI 103: Management approach (2016)

103-1

Explanation of the material topic

19 - 20;

119

and its boundary

103-2

The management approach and

40; 70-72;

95-96;

its components

103-3

Evaluation of the management

40; 70-72;

95-96;

approach

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.

Corso Italia, 17

50123 Firenze

Italia

Tel: +39 055 2671011

Fax: +39 055 282147

www.deloitte.it

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ON THE CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3, PARAGRAPH 10 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 254 OF DECEMBER 30, 2016 AND ART. 5 OF CONSOB REGULATION N. 20267 OF JANUARY 2018

To the Board of Directors of

El.En. S.p.A.

Pursuant to article 3, paragraph 10, of the Legislative Decree no. 254 of December 30, 2016 (hereinafter "Decree") and to article 5 of the CONSOB Regulation n. 20267/2018, we have carried out a limited assurance engagement on the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement of El.En. S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Group" or "El.En. Group") as of December 31, 2019 prepared on the basis of art. 4 of the Decree, and approved by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2020 (hereinafter "NFS").

Responsibility of the Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors for the NFS

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the NFS in accordance with articles 3 and 4 of the Decree and the "Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards" established in 2016 by GRI

  • Global Reporting Initiative (hereinafter "GRI Standards"), which they have identified as reporting framework.

The Directors are also responsible, within the terms established by law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of NFS that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Directors are moreover responsible for defining the contents of the NFS, within the topics specified in article 3, paragraph 1, of the Decree, taking into account the activities and characteristics of the Group, and to the extent necessary in order to ensure the understanding of the Group's activities, its trends, performance and the related impacts.

Finally, the Directors are responsible for defining the business management model and the organisation of the Group's activities as well as, with reference to the topics detected and reported in the NFS, for the policies pursued by the Group and for identifying and managing the risks generated or undertaken by the Group.

The Board of Statutory Auditors is responsible for overseeing, within the terms established by law, the compliance with the provisions set out in the Decree.

Auditor's Independence and quality control

We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

Ancona Bari Bergamo Bologna Brescia Cagliari Firenze Genova Milano Napoli Padova Palermo Parma Roma Torino Treviso Verona

Sede Legale: Via Tortona, 25 - 20144 Milano | Capitale Sociale: Euro 10.328.220.00 i.v.

Codice Fiscale/Registro delle Imprese Milano n. 03049560166 - R.E.A. Milano n. 1720239 | Partita IVA IT 03049560166

Il nome Deloitte si riferisce a una o più delle seguenti entità: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, una società inglese a responsabilità limitata ("DTTL"), le member firm aderenti al suo network e le entità a esse correlate. DTTL e ciascuna delle sue member firm sono entità giuridicamente separate e indipendenti tra loro. DTTL (denominata anche "Deloitte Global") non fornisce servizi ai clienti. Si invita a leggere l'informativa completa relativa alla descrizione della struttura legale di Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited e delle sue member firm all'indirizzo www.deloitte.com/about.

© Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.

130

131

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

2

Our auditing firm applies International Standard on Quality Control 1 (ISQC Italia 1) and, accordingly, maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express our conclusion based on the procedures performed about the compliance of the NFS with the Decree and the GRI Standards. We conducted our work in accordance with the criteria established in the "International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised) - Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" (hereinafter "ISAE 3000 Revised"), issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) for limited assurance engagements. The standard requires that we plan and perform the engagement to obtain limited assurance whether the NFS is free from material misstatement. Therefore, the procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement are less than those performed in a reasonable assurance engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 Revised, and, therefore, do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters and events that might be identified in a reasonable assurance engagement.

The procedures performed on NFS are based on our professional judgement and included inquiries, primarily with company personnel responsible for the preparation of information included in the NFS, analysis of documents, recalculations and other procedures aimed to obtain evidence as appropriate.

Specifically we carried out the following procedures:

  1. Analysis of relevant topics with reference to the Group's activities and characteristics disclosed in the NFS, in order to assess the reasonableness of the selection process in place in light of the provisions of art. 3 of the Decree and taking into account the adopted reporting standard.
  2. Analysis and assessment of the identification criteria of the consolidation area, in order to assess its compliance with the Decree.
  3. Comparison between the financial data and information included in the NFS with those included in the consolidated financial statements of the El.En. Group.
  4. Understanding of the following matters:
    • business management model of the Group's activities, with reference to the management of the topics specified by article 3 of the Decree;
    • policies adopted by the entity in connection with the topics specified by article 3 of the Decree, achieved results and related fundamental performance indicators;
    • main risks, generated and/or undertaken, in connection with the topics specified by article 3 of the Decree.

Moreover, with reference to these matters, we carried out a comparison with the information contained in the NFS and the verifications described in the subsequent point 5, letter a).

5. Understanding of the processes underlying the origination, recording and management of qualitative and quantitative material information included in the NFS.

In particular, we carried out interviews and discussions with the management of El.En. S.p.A. and with the employees of Cutlite Penta S.r.l., Penta-Chutian Laser (Wuhuan) Co. Ltd and Penta-Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd and we carried out limited documentary verifications, in order to gather information about the processes and procedures which support the collection, aggregation, elaboration and

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019

3

transmittal of non-financial data and information to the department responsible for the preparation of the NFS.

In addition, for material information, taking into consideration the Group's activities and characteristics:

  • at the parent company's and subsidiaries' level:
    1. with regards to qualitative information included in the NFS, and specifically with reference to the business management model, policies applied and main risks, we carried out interviews and gathered supporting documentation in order to verify its consistency with the available evidence;
    2. with regards to quantitative information, we carried out both analytical procedures and limited verifications in order to ensure, on a sample basis, the correct aggregation of data.
  • for the following companies and sites, Calenzano headquarters for El.En. S.p.A., Prato headquarters and production site for Cutlite Penta S.r.l. and Wenzhou headquarters and production site for Penta- Laser Equipment Wenzhou Co. Ltd, which we selected based on their activities, their contribution to the performance indicators at the consolidated level and their location, we carried out visits on site, during which we have met their management and have gathered supporting documentation with reference to the correct application of procedures and calculation methods used for the indicators.

Conclusion

Based on the work performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the NFS of the El.En. Group as of December 31, 2019 is not prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with articles 3 and 4 of the Decree and the GRI Standards.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE S.p.A.

Signed by

Neri Bandini

Partner

Florence, Italy

May 14, 2020

This report has been translated into the English language solely for the convenience of international readers.

132

133

El.En. S.p.A.

  • Via Baldanzese 17 - 50041 Calenzano - Florence (Italy)
    • Tel. +39 055 8826807Fax +39 055 8832884
    • www.elengroup.comsustainability@elen.it

