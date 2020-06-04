EL En S p A : .En. Spa Annual Shareholders' Meeting

1.1

El.En. Spa Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Approved 2019 financial report

Approved allocation of net profit to extraordinary reserve

Approved compensation report and governance report

Appointed Auditors for the years 2021- 2029

Firenze, June4th, 2020 - The shareholders of El.En. S.p.A., leader on the laser market and listed on the Star segment of the Borsa Italiana, met today for the annual meeting and approved El.En. Spa's financial report as of December 31st, 2019, and the proposal resolved within the Board of Directors meeting held on April 24th 2020 to suspend the distribution of dividends previously resolved on March 13th, 2020, allocating 2019's net profit in full to extraordinary reserve.

In year 2019 the El.En. Group registered consolidated revenues for 400,8 million of Euro, up 15,8% on the 346 million of euro of the previous year.

Gross Margin was 156 million of Euro, up 13,5% on the 137,5 million of the previous year, with 38,9% margin on revenues.

EBITDA reached 46,3 million of euro (with an 11,6% margin on revenues) up 30% from the 35,6 million of euro of 2018.

EBIT was positive for 38,2 million of euro up 27,4% on the 30 million of euro of 2018, with a 9,5% margin on revenues.

Also due to financial income, pre-taxincome as of December 31st, 2019 was equal to 38,6 million of euro up 30,8% and with a 9,6% margin on revenues, it had been 29,5 million in 2018.

The group closed the year 2019 with a net income of 26 million of euro vs. 16,8 million of the previous year (up 54,9%). The margin on revenues in 2019 was 6,5% up from 4,9% of the previous year.

The Net Financial Position as of December 31st, 2019 was positive for 61,4 million of euro.

The 2019 financial report for the parent Company registered in 2019 revenues for 67,7 million of euro up from the 62,1 million of euro of 2018, with a 9,0% growth.

EBITDA registered a positive balance for 3,2 million of euro up from the 1,9 million of euro of 2018 and with a 4,8% impact on revenues as of December 31st ,2019; EBIT was 1,7 million of euro in 2019 up 243% on the 0,5 million of euro of the previous.

The year closed with a net profit equal to 5,8 million of euro up 107,3% on the 2,8 million of euro of 2018 and with an 8,6% margin on revenues.

