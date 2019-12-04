Log in
EL En S p A : Notice of availability of the company presentation

12/04/2019 | 03:18am EST

Press release

Notice of availability of the company presentation

Florence, December 4th 2019 - El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock exchange, announced that the company presentation is now available at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., in the authorized storage device www.emarketstorage.comand on the website www.elengroup.com, section investor relations / company presentations.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 600 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 600 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:17:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 39,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 54,7 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 617 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,25  €
Last Close Price 31,80  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Pecci Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.150.99%684
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.81%125 466
DANAHER CORPORATION41.28%105 631
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.20.95%66 944
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.88%59 391
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION59.67%51 008
