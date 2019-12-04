EL En S p A : Notice of availability of the company presentation

2.2

3.1 REGEM

Press release

Notice of availability of the company presentation

Florence, December 4th 2019 - El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock exchange, announced that the company presentation is now available at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., in the authorized storage device www.emarketstorage.comand on the website www.elengroup.com, section investor relations / company presentations.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 600 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 600 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM