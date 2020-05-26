Log in
EL En S p A : Notice of availability of the company presentation

05/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT

2.2

3.1 REGEM

Press release

Notice of availability of the company presentation

Florence, May 25th 2020 - El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock exchange, announced that the company presentation is now available at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., in the authorized storage device www.emarketstorage.comand on the website www.elengroup.com, section investor relations / company presentations.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 340 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 360 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

1

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:37:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 399 M
EBIT 2019 38,8 M
Net income 2019 23,0 M
Finance 2019 42,5 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 378 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Pecci Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.-41.53%412
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.74%134 386
DANAHER CORPORATION3.11%111 893
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.80%65 632
ILLUMINA, INC.6.92%52 141
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.59%51 167
