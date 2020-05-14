Log in
EL En S p A : Notice of the publication and availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report and statement with the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement

05/14/2020

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication and availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report and statement with the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.

Florence, 14th May 2020 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the communication issued on April 24th 2020, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the following documents are now available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. published on the website www.elengroup.com(section Investor Relations / governance / documenti assembleari / 2020 / ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA 4 GIUGNO 2020 - 18 GIUGNO 2020") and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com: the Annual Financial Report at December 31st 2019 including the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Reports of the Board of the Statutory Auditors and of the Legal Auditing Firm, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.

Shareholders may obtain a hard copy version of such documentation at their own expense.

Moreover it is hereby given notice that pursuant to art. 2429 c.c. are now available to the public at the Company's registered office the Sheets summarizing the essential figures of the latest financial statements of each controlled company and of each affiliate company.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 373 million.

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

El.En. S.p.A.

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:44:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 399 M
EBIT 2019 38,8 M
Net income 2019 23,0 M
Finance 2019 42,5 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 368 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Pecci Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.-43.10%399
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.84%131 949
DANAHER CORPORATION4.18%113 045
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.91%59 350
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.90%50 055
ILLUMINA, INC.-2.52%47 538
