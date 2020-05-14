3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication and availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report and statement with the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.

Florence, 14th May 2020 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the communication issued on April 24th 2020, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the following documents are now available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. published on the website www.elengroup.com(section Investor Relations / governance / documenti assembleari / 2020 / ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA 4 GIUGNO 2020 - 18 GIUGNO 2020") and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com: the Annual Financial Report at December 31st 2019 including the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Reports of the Board of the Statutory Auditors and of the Legal Auditing Firm, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.

Shareholders may obtain a hard copy version of such documentation at their own expense.

Moreover it is hereby given notice that pursuant to art. 2429 c.c. are now available to the public at the Company's registered office the Sheets summarizing the essential figures of the latest financial statements of each controlled company and of each affiliate company.

