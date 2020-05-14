EL En S p A : Notice of the publication and availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report and statement with the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement
05/14/2020 | 05:45am EDT
Press release
El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication and availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report and statement with the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.
Florence, 14thMay 2020 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the communication issued on April 24th 2020, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the following documents are now available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. published on the website www.elengroup.com(section Investor Relations / governance / documenti assembleari / 2020 / ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA 4 GIUGNO 2020 - 18 GIUGNO 2020") and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com: the Annual Financial Report at December 31st 2019 including the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Reports of the Board of the Statutory Auditors and of the Legal Auditing Firm, the Report on remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement.
Shareholders may obtain a hard copy version of such documentation at their own expense.
Moreover it is hereby given notice that pursuant to art. 2429 c.c. are now available to the public at the Company's registered office the Sheets summarizing the essential figures of the latest financial statements of each controlled company and of each affiliate company.
El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:
Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
Laser systems for scientific research
EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 373 million.
Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato Euro 2.546.540,36
suddiviso in numero 19.588.772 azioni ordinarie
Registro delle Imprese di Firenze e Codice Fiscale 03137680488
AVVISO DI DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE
Si rende noto che a far data da oggi sono depositati, a disposizione del pubblico, presso la sede legale della Società, presso Borsa Italiana s.p.a., pubblicate sul sito internet www.elengroup.com(sezione "Investor Relations/governance/documenti assembleari/2020/ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA 4 GIUGNO 2020 - 18 GIUGNO 2020") e nel sito di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.comi seguenti documenti: la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2019 comprensiva della Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari, le Relazioni del collegio sindacale e della società di revisione, la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti nonché la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2019.
Sono inoltre a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale i prospetti riepilogativi delle società controllate e collegate in conformità al disposto dell'art. 2429 c.c..
Per Il Consiglio di Amministrazione Il Presidente - Ing. Gabriele Clementi
