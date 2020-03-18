EL En S p A : Timeframe of the publication of the 2019 annual financial report

1.1

Firenze, 18 marzo 2020 - Following the Borsa Italiana notice n. 5319 containing indications on the 2019 annual financial report and the press release issued on March 13th 2020 on financial audit activities, El.En. S.p.A., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, hereby gives notice of the followings.

Due to the continuing closure of the subsidary chinese company Penta Chutian Wuhan by Chinese government constraint act following the Covid-19 health emergency, the Deloitte & Touche chinese employees are not able to complete their auditing activities with reference to such company and therefore they can not timely express any expression opinion on the consolidated financial statements of El.En. S.p.A. as of December 31st, 2019.

The delay in carry out financial audit activieties in Penta Chutian Wuhan is due to circumstances of force majeure related to the extraordinary health emregency that occurrend in the city of Wuhan, and constitues an objective impediment to the publication of the 2019 El.En.'s annual report by March 30th 2020 as originally communicated pursuant to art. 2.2.3 of the Market Rules issude by Borsa Italiana s.p.a.

Should the Chinese government not issue further restrictions, we expect that on Thursday, March 26th 2020 Penta Chutian Wuhan will open its factory and the financial audit activities will begin.

Therefore, subject to any further event of force majeure, the 2019 annual financial report together with the other documents referred to in art. 154-ter, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, will be available to the public at the company's premises, on the internet site www.elengroup.com, at Borsa Italiana and in the authorized storage device www.emarketstorage.com, by April 30th 2020, within four months of the close of thw 2019 financial year.

