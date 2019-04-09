Log in
El En : Notice of the publication of the list for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called for April 30th - May 15th 2019

0
04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication of the list for the appointment of the Board

of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called

for April 30th - May 15th 2019

Florence, April 9th 2019 - El.En. s.p.a. leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that list submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, together with the other documents provided by law, regulation and bylaws, is now available to the public on the company web site www.elengroup.com(section "Investor Relations / governance / documenti assembleari / 2019 / ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA 30 APRILE 2019 - 15 MAGGIO 2019"), at the company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a. and on the authorized storage website.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

-Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

-Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

-Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 367 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 367 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:17:04 UTC
