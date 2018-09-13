Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  El.En. SpA    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. SPA (ELN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/13 10:13:45 am
24.59 EUR   +3.06%
09:33aEL EN : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI
PU
09/07EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
05/28EL.EN. SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

El En : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:33am CEST

3.1 REGEM press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Publication of notice on "ITALIA OGGI"

Florence, September 13th 2018 - El.En. S.p.A., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the tombstone pertaining the availability and publication of the half yearly financial report as of 30th June 2018 approved by the Board of Directors has today been published on newspaper "ITALIA OGGI".

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market floatation is approximately 41% and its market capitalization amounts to Euro 490 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336 Sigla: ELN

Negoziata su MTA

Mkt cap.: 490 milioni di euro Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

Polytems HIREl.En S.p.A.

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Investor Relator

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

1

POLYTEMS HIR

El.En. S.p.A.

Sede in Calenzano (FI), via Baldanzese n. 17 Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato Euro 2.508.671,36 suddiviso in numero 19.297.472 azioni ordinarie Registro delle Imprese di Firenze e Codice Fiscale 03137680488

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2018

Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30 Giugno 2018 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 12 settembre 2018, comprensiva della Relazione sul bilancio semestrale abbreviato della Società di Revisione, è a disposizione del pubblico, presso la sede legale della Società, presso Borsa Italiana S.p.A., sul sito internet della Società www.elengroup.com nella sezione "Investor Relations / Documenti Finanziari / Relazioni e Bilanci / 2018" e nel sito di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.com.

Per il Consiglio di Amministrazione

Il Presidente - Ing. Gabriele Clementi

E-mail : ﬁnance@elen.it

Sito Internet: www.elengroup.com

Sito di stoccaggio autorizzato: www.emarketstorage.com Calenzano, 13 Settembre 2018

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EL.EN. SPA
09:33aEL EN : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI
PU
09/07EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
05/28EL.EN. SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16EL EN : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
05/16EL EN : Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the Shareho..
PU
04/27EL EN : Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
PU
04/27EL EN : Notice of availability of the summary report of the votes ex art. 125-qu..
PU
2017EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2017EL EN : Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the shareho..
PU
2017EL.EN. SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/29EL.En (ELEAF) Presents At STAR Conference - Slideshow 
2017EL. EN SPA ORD NEW 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Cutera's Story Continues To Get Better - And Still Has More Upside 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 333 M
EBIT 2018 33,0 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 24,60
P/E ratio 2019 19,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 460 M
Chart EL.EN. SPA
Duration : Period :
El.En. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,1 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Pecci Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. SPA-8.34%535
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.90%95 233
DANAHER CORPORATION13.39%73 649
INTUITIVE SURGICAL50.59%62 152
ILLUMINA61.25%51 791
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION45.78%49 979
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.