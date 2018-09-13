El En : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI

3.1 REGEM press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Publication of notice on "ITALIA OGGI"

Florence, September 13th 2018 - El.En. S.p.A., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the tombstone pertaining the availability and publication of the half yearly financial report as of 30th June 2018 approved by the Board of Directors has today been published on newspaper "ITALIA OGGI".

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market floatation is approximately 41% and its market capitalization amounts to Euro 490 million.

Sede in Calenzano (FI), via Baldanzese n. 17 Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato Euro 2.508.671,36 suddiviso in numero 19.297.472 azioni ordinarie Registro delle Imprese di Firenze e Codice Fiscale 03137680488

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2018

Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30 Giugno 2018 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 12 settembre 2018, comprensiva della Relazione sul bilancio semestrale abbreviato della Società di Revisione, è a disposizione del pubblico, presso la sede legale della Società, presso Borsa Italiana S.p.A., sul sito internet della Società www.elengroup.com nella sezione "Investor Relations / Documenti Finanziari / Relazioni e Bilanci / 2018" e nel sito di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.com.

Per il Consiglio di Amministrazione

Il Presidente - Ing. Gabriele Clementi

E-mail : ﬁnance@elen.it

Sito Internet: www.elengroup.com

Sito di stoccaggio autorizzato: www.emarketstorage.com Calenzano, 13 Settembre 2018