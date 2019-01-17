El En : Shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the purchase own shares

3.1 REGEM

El.En. S.p.A.: shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the purchase own shares

Firenze, January 17th 2019 - El.En. s.p.a. Shareholders' meeting, leader on the laser market, listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to purchase and to dispose of its own shares as requested by the Board of Directors and pursuant to art. 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code.

The authorized purchase of own shares, as requested by the Board of Directors, shall serve the following possible alternative purposes: of investing, stabilization of the title in a situation of stock market liquidity, assignments to employees and/or consultants and/or members of the administrative or auditors bodies of the company or its subsidiaries, exchange of shares under and during strategic transactions.

Permission was given to purchase, within 18 months from today, in one or more tranches, to a maximum number of El.En.'s ordinary shares - currently the only issued El.En.'s stock class - which in any case does not exceed the fifth part of the capital stock. Currently 20% of the subscribed and paid capital stock of El.En. equals 3,859,494 shares corresponding to a nominal value of EUR 501,734.

Purchase of own shares shall take place in accordance with the policy of equal treatment of shareholders in accordance with art. 132 D. Lgs. 58/1998 and art. 144-bis of the Consob Issuers Regulations.

Therefore, the Directors are authorized to purchase own shares, with the following, possible and/or alternatives, methods, where applicable and that will be fixed at the time of individual transactions: through public offerings or trade; on regulated markets; in the manner established by market practices approved by CONSOB pursuant to art. 13 MAR; at the conditions provided by art. 5 MAR.

Directors have the power to purchase the own shares at a price that is not in the least less than the nominal value of EUR 0.13 per share, and, as far as not more than 10% of the official price of trading recorded the day before the purchase.

The Board of Directors has been authorized to sell, or dispose of, the purchased own shares within 10 years from authorization, at a selling price, or equivalent value, that will be not less than 95% of the average official price recorded during the five trading days preceding the alienation.

Both purchases both acts of alienation of own shares will take place in full compliance with current European legislation, delegated regulation too, and Italian laws and regulations.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 275 million.

