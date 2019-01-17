Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  El.En. SpA    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. SPA (ELN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/17 11:30:00 am
14.85 EUR   +3.99%
2018EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2017EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2016EL.EN. SPA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

El En : Shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the purchase own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:39pm EST

3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the purchase own shares

Firenze, January 17th 2019 - El.En. s.p.a. Shareholders' meeting, leader on the laser market, listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to purchase and to dispose of its own shares as requested by the Board of Directors and pursuant to art. 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code.

The authorized purchase of own shares, as requested by the Board of Directors, shall serve the following possible alternative purposes: of investing, stabilization of the title in a situation of stock market liquidity, assignments to employees and/or consultants and/or members of the administrative or auditors bodies of the company or its subsidiaries, exchange of shares under and during strategic transactions.

Permission was given to purchase, within 18 months from today, in one or more tranches, to a maximum number of El.En.'s ordinary shares - currently the only issued El.En.'s stock class - which in any case does not exceed the fifth part of the capital stock. Currently 20% of the subscribed and paid capital stock of El.En. equals 3,859,494 shares corresponding to a nominal value of EUR 501,734.

Purchase of own shares shall take place in accordance with the policy of equal treatment of shareholders in accordance with art. 132 D. Lgs. 58/1998 and art. 144-bis of the Consob Issuers Regulations.

Therefore, the Directors are authorized to purchase own shares, with the following, possible and/or alternatives, methods, where applicable and that will be fixed at the time of individual transactions: through public offerings or trade; on regulated markets; in the manner established by market practices approved by CONSOB pursuant to art. 13 MAR; at the conditions provided by art. 5 MAR.

Directors have the power to purchase the own shares at a price that is not in the least less than the nominal value of EUR 0.13 per share, and, as far as not more than 10% of the official price of trading recorded the day before the purchase.

The Board of Directors has been authorized to sell, or dispose of, the purchased own shares within 10 years from authorization, at a selling price, or equivalent value, that will be not less than 95% of the average official price recorded during the five trading days preceding the alienation.

Both purchases both acts of alienation of own shares will take place in full compliance with current European legislation, delegated regulation too, and Italian laws and regulations.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 275 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336 Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 275 million of euro Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Polytems HIR

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 19:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EL.EN. SPA
02:39pEL EN : Shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the purchase own shares
PU
01/03EL EN : Notice to shareholders
PU
2018EL EN : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
2018EL EN : Notice of calling of shareholders' meeting
PU
2018EL EN : special shareholders' meeting called to authorize the purchase of own sh..
PU
2018EL EN : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
2018EL EN : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI
PU
2018EL EN : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
2018EL EN : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
2018EL EN : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 343 M
EBIT 2018 30,0 M
Net income 2018 17,0 M
Finance 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 16,25
P/E ratio 2019 14,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart EL.EN. SPA
Duration : Period :
El.En. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,5 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Pecci Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. SPA12.71%314
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.22%94 456
DANAHER CORPORATION1.33%73 237
INTUITIVE SURGICAL7.73%58 919
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.90%50 675
ILLUMINA1.90%44 928
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.