El Nino Ventures : Announces Change of Auditor

July 3, 2019 Vancouver, BC, Canada -- El Nino Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: ELN; OTC Pink: ELNOF; FSE: E7Q) announces that it has changed its auditors from James Stafford, Inc. Chartered Professional Accountants ('Former Auditor') to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ('Successor Auditor') effective July 3, 2019.

The Former Auditor resigned as auditor at the request of the Company effective June 28, 2019. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors have appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective July 3, 2019 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed financial years and there were no reportable events, as defined by Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letters from the Former and Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors and have been filed on SEDAR. 'We would like to thank James Stafford, Inc. Chartered Professional Accountants for their guidance and wish them continued success with their future endeavours'

