El Paso Electric : Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share. The dividend was declared on October 17, 2019 and is payable on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2019.

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 430,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Safe Harbor

This news release includes statements that are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EE's most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). EE's filings are available from the SEC or may be obtained through EE's website, http://www.epelectric.com. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EE cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive. Management cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements or present or prior earnings levels. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005968/en/