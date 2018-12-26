El Paso Electric : Announces Results of Competitive Bid for New Generation

El Paso Electric Company (the “Company” or “EPE”) (NYSE:EE) today
announced the selection of resource additions needed by the 2022-2023
summer peak season. The generation mix includes utility scale solar,
battery storage, and natural gas. After careful evaluation of the
competitive 2017 All Source Request for Proposals for Electric Power
Supply and Load Management Resources (“RFP” or “All Source RFP”), the
winning bids include the expected energy purchase of 200 megawatts
(“MW”) of utility scale solar resources, 100 MW of battery storage, and
the construction of a 226 MW natural gas combustion turbine generating
unit at the Company’s Newman Power Station with an anticipated
operational date of 2023 at an expected cost of $143 million. In
addition, the Company expects to pursue the purchase of 50 to 150 MW of
wind and solar generated power to provide for fuel diversity and energy
cost savings. The selected proposals are subject to the execution of
contracts following negotiations with the winning bidders, obtaining the
applicable environmental and construction related permits, and obtaining
necessary approvals by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the
New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
The mix of new capacity underscores EPE’s strategic goal to remain at
the forefront in advancing renewable energy and expanding its overall
energy portfolio with cost-effective, diverse and competitive-based
energy resources for its customers.
“These technologies provide a mix of carbon-free renewable and clean
burning natural gas generation that will enable us to meet the growing
need for power in our region in a safe, clean, reliable, and
cost-effective manner,” said Mary Kipp, El Paso Electric President and
Chief Executive Officer. “This balanced combination of resources will
work with our existing energy portfolio as we move to retire aging, less
efficient plants while continuing to meet our customers’ changing energy
needs.”
EPE plans to provide an updated five-year capital expenditure forecast
in response to the RFP during its fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. EPE
also anticipates providing preliminary projections during the call
regarding the potential to enhance grid technology with the addition of
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (“AMI”). Legislative proposals
regarding the clarification of the regulatory process to implement AMI
are anticipated during the next Texas legislative session that convenes
in January 2019.
On June 30, 2017, EPE issued the All Source RFP to select additional
long-term, cost effective and reliable electric resources to commence
operation by the 2022–2023 summer peak season. Through initial resource
planning studies, EPE determined that it required additional generating
capacity of approximately 50 MW by 2022 and 320 MW by 2023 for a total
of 370 MW.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation,
transmission and distribution service to approximately 424,000 retail
and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande
valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.
