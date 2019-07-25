Log in
El Paso Electric : Children's Hospital, Electric Partner to Expand Pediatric Surgical Service

07/25/2019
July 25, 2019
Download PDF

El Paso Children's Hospital, El Paso Electric Partner to Expand Pediatric Surgical Services

Hospital Room named in honor of Utility's Donation

El Paso, Texas - Earlier today, El Paso Electric (EPE) in partnership with El Paso Children's Hospital (EPCH) named a hospital room in honor of EPE's $25,000 donation that will assist in the expansion of pediatric surgical services.

Watts of Courage, formally known as Room 762, will be the newest hospital room welcomed to EPCH's 7th floor Oncology Department. The room adorned with EPE's mighty Power Pack - the Utility's mascots who represent different aspects of the electric infrastructure - aims to serve as a source of inspiration and resilience for the warriors battling and overcoming cancer.

'Partnerships such as the one with El Paso Electric are very instrumental in helping the community understand the level of services provided here,' shares EPCH's CEO Cindy Stout. 'We continue to grow our services to ensure that the level of care we offer is what we need for all the children of our community.'

The $25,000 donation from EPE, part of the Utility's Community Partner Program, will help EPCH ensure they have access to the latest equipment for the pediatric cases in the Paso del Norte region. Since opening in 2012 EPCH has reduced the number of children having to leave El Paso for services by 85%. With the help of EPE and other community partnerships, EPCH is able to help ensure families stay close to home and get the specialized care right here in El Paso.

Nikki Rhodes, who's daughter is an EPCH patient, states, 'It is an amazing thing to have El Paso Children's Hospital right here for children who need it most. I hope they get the same quality experience and convenience we did here in El Paso, which was quick, personal and what we needed.'

As a result of EPE's $25,000 donation, EPE employees had the opportunity to be part of this larger initiative by naming the EPCH hospital room - Watts of Courage.

'We are happy that our employees were able to participate in an initiative that is so much bigger than all of us,' states EPE's Vice President of Strategic Communications, Customer and Community Engagement Eddie Gutierrez. 'The local services that our contribution will help provide to our community are important to El Paso Electric. These children are our future, and we want to do our part to make our community healthy and safe for all our families.'

To learn more about EPE's Community Partner Program, visitwww.epelectric.com/community/community-partner-program.

EPE's donation to El Paso Children's Hospital is an effort by the Utility's Community Partner Program that spans between New Mexico and Texas supporting a wide array of civic and charitable programs that positively impact our region. This corporate giving program is just one way EPE proactively involves itself, and its employees, in the community.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square-mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Disclaimer

El Paso Electric Company published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:14:06 UTC
