El Paso Electric : EP Electric's Motion to Withdraw Voluntary New Mexico Community Solar Filing

September 12, 2018

El Paso Electric issues a statement from Mary Kipp, President and CEO, regarding El Paso Electric's motion to withdraw its voluntary New Mexico Community Solar filing from New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission:

'As a native New Mexican, I find it disheartening that at this time we will not be moving forward with our New Mexico community solar program. This program would have afforded our New Mexico customers a lower cost option for investment in renewable energy, creating more accessibility to both residential and business customers.

With the popularity and proven success of our Texas Community Solar Program and the continued interest from our New Mexico customers for this type of program, it is important for El Paso Electric to continue working with our customers and bring this voluntary program to New Mexico. We believe that all our customers, especially lower income customers and small business owners with limited access to renewable energy, are deserving of a program like this; it is another solar option for our customers that are seeking more renewable energy options.

Again, we are disappointed with the withdrawal of our filing, but this does not mean that our New Mexico customers are less deserving of having the opportunity to be part of Community Solar. We will seek another opportunity for New Mexico, and we will continue to look to expanding our Texas program.'