El Paso Electric : EPE Awards Donations to New Mexico Community Groups and Organizations

September 10, 2019

El Paso Electric Awards Donations to New Mexico Community Groups and Organizations

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO - El Paso Electric's (EPE) Community Partner Program, part of the Company's corporate citizenship initiative, awarded $65,550 to 18 non-for-profit organizations in southern New Mexico at a reception held at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico today. This was EPE's second Community Partner Program award for the 2019 calendar year, for a total amount of over $216,300 all benefitting not-for-profit organizations that serve southern New Mexico. EPE actively participates in the communities that make up the Company's 10,000 square-mile service area by supporting a diverse mix of civic and charitable programs, such as the ones honored today.

'As a native New Mexican, I am proud of the selfless work these non-profit organizations do everyday for our community's most vulnerable and our environment,' reflects Rico Gonzales, EPE's director of New Mexico governmental affairs. 'We realize the need in our community is year round and our Community Partner Program was created in order to meet those needs. EPE is extremely honored to recognize the many contributions of our community partners.'

Some of the organizations that benefited from EPE's Community Partner Program include the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, Mayor's Top Teen, Downtown Las Cruces Partnership, and Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation.

The Community Partner Program spans between southern New Mexico and west Texas supporting a wide array of civic and charitable programs that positively impact our region. This corporate giving program is just one way EPE proactively involves itself, and its employees, in the community. Each organization awarded a donation represent focus areas for the utility, including economic development, education (STEAM), neighborhood engagement, environment and wildlife. In 2018, EPE awarded approximately $1.2 million to community groups and organizations in New Mexico and Texas.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2020 Community Partner Program are encouraged to apply online before March 1, 2020 at www.epelectric.com/community/community-partner-program.