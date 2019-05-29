Log in
El Paso Electric : Releases Request for Proposal for Renewable Energy for New Mexico

05/29/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

El Paso Electric (EPE) (NYSE: EE) today released its 2019 Request for Proposal (2019 RFP) for Renewable Energy for New Mexico. Through the 2019 RFP, EPE plans to obtain cost effective and reliable renewable electric resources to comply with the New Mexico Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements starting in 2020.

The governor of New Mexico recently signed Senate Bill 489 (SB 489) or the Energy Transition Act which amends the New Mexico Renewable Energy Act and requires all utilities that provide electric service to New Mexico to supply 20% of their retail energy sales with renewable energy by 2020. Only proposals for renewable energy that is delivered to EPE and assigned to EPE’s New Mexico retail customers are eligible to respond to EPE’s 2019 RFP. The 2019 RFP is only open to renewable energy resources as defined by SB 489.

All interested bidders are encouraged to visit epelectric.com or click here for the full details of the renewable electric resources RFP. The Notice of Intent to Bid is mandatory for proposals to be accepted and is due by June 28, 2019.

This procurement is subject to approval by EPE Board of Directors and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.


© Business Wire 2019
