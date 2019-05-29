El Paso Electric : Releases Request for Proposal for Renewable Energy for New Mexico

El Paso Electric (EPE) (NYSE: EE) today released its 2019 Request for
Proposal (2019 RFP) for Renewable Energy for New Mexico. Through the
2019 RFP, EPE plans to obtain cost effective and reliable renewable
electric resources to comply with the New Mexico Renewable Portfolio
Standard (RPS) requirements starting in 2020.
The governor of New Mexico recently signed Senate Bill 489 (SB 489) or
the Energy Transition Act which amends the New Mexico Renewable Energy
Act and requires all utilities that provide electric service to New
Mexico to supply 20% of their retail energy sales with renewable energy
by 2020. Only proposals for renewable energy that is delivered to EPE
and assigned to EPE’s New Mexico retail customers are eligible to
respond to EPE’s 2019 RFP. The 2019 RFP is only open to renewable energy
resources as defined by SB 489.
All interested bidders are encouraged to visit epelectric.com or click
here for the full details of the renewable electric resources
RFP. The Notice of Intent to Bid is mandatory for proposals to be
accepted and is due by June 28, 2019.
This procurement is subject to approval by EPE Board of Directors and
the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation,
transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail
and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande
valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.
