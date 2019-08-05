El Paso Electric : Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will release second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Following the recent tragedy that occurred in our community, El Paso Electric has cancelled its second quarter earnings conference call and webcast that had been previously scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). El Paso Electric will publish the second quarter results on the Company’s website at http://www.epelectric.com.

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

