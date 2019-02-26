El Paso Electric : Two Major Road Closures Scheduled to Allow El Paso Electric to Safely Work on Infrastructure Projects

February 26, 2019

Two Major Road Closures Scheduled to Allow El Paso Electric to Safely Work on Infrastructure Projects

I-10 Closure at Downtown - Wednesday, February 27, 2019:

EL PASO, Texas - As a continuation to an ongoing infrastructure upgrade project, El Paso Electric (EPE) will be replacing transmission lines over I-10 at the Downtown exit on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 beginning at 9:00 p.m. Traffic control measures will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-10 will be closed between Santa Fe St. and Mesa St.

Detours are as follows:

Eastbound traffic will exit at Downtown El Paso (Exit 19 EB)

Westbound traffic will exit at Mesa St. (Exit 19A WB)

Wyoming Ave. and Yandell Dr. will be closed between Santa Fe St. and Mesa St.

All lanes on I-10 are expected to reopen before 2 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Traffic control measures for Wyoming Ave. and Yandell Dr. will be removed at approximately 6 a.m.

Commuters are asked to safely follow detour signs in the area.

Montwood Drive and Zaragoza - Friday, March 1, 2019:

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric Company (EPE) crews will begin work on distribution lines for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Zaragoza Roadway Improvement Project. The full closure is needed to allow EPE crews to safely install new distribution lines at the intersection of Montwood Drive and Zaragoza Road.

Date and time of closure:

EPE will begin their work this Friday, March 1, from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Work to be conducted:

The work will consist of installing new distribution lines and hardware just north of Montwood Drive. Electrical service to customers in the area is not expected to be impacted by this work.

Detour information:

The north-bound lanes of Zaragoza Rd. will be closed at Saul Kleinfeld Dr. Commuters can turn left onto Saul Kleinfeld Dr. or right onto Crested Quail Dr.

The east-bound lanes of Montwood Dr. will be closed at Firehouse Dr. Commuters can turn left or right onto Bob Mitchell Dr.

The west-bound lanes of Montwood Dr. will be closed at Joe Battle Blvd. Commuters can turn south-bound or north-bound onto Joe Battle Blvd.

The south-bound lanes of Joe Battle Blvd. will be closed at Montwood Dr. Commuters can continue south on Joe Battle Blvd. or turn left onto Montwood Dr.

