El Paso Electric : U.S. Air Force Joins El Paso Electric to Launch New Solar Facility at Holloman

The U.S. Air Force, alongside El Paso Electric (EPE) (NYSE:EE), officially celebrate the completion and commercial operation of the Holloman Atlas Solar Array at a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The EPE-owned and operated solar facility, its first built to serve a U.S. military installation, spans 42-acres and is dedicated to serve the Holloman Air Force Base electric load in Otero County, New Mexico.

“The completion of the Holloman Atlas Solar Array marks a milestone in our renewable energy goals and embodies our mission to provide safe, clean, and sustainable sources of energy,” said Mary Kipp, El Paso Electric President and CEO. “Today, we want to celebrate our inaugural collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and look forward to continue serving our community through these kinds of partnerships.”

Holloman Air Force Base and EPE entered into an agreement for the development of the solar facility in 2016 and began construction in 2017. In attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony were leadership representatives from Holloman Air Force Base and El Paso Electric to help celebrate the launch of this enhanced relationship.

"From the beginning, we were confident in this new cooperation with El Paso Electric as we all came together to bring this project to fruition. The addition of this clean energy resource will enhance our resiliency and ability to better equip our installation while at the same time saving on tax payer costs. In addition to enhancing our installation, we are reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. By decreasing this dependence, we are strengthening and increasing our national security," said Lt. Col. Joel Purcell, 49th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Commander.

EPE’s newest solar facility is made up of almost 56,000 thin-film modules that will generate enough electricity to power more than 1,700 homes annually. This will prevent annual CO2 emissions by over 9,000 U.S. tons, the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road, and will also save approximately nine million gallons of water.

Exyte Energy, Inc., the leading global high-tech engineering company who also constructed EPE’s community solar facility in East El Paso, Texas, completed Holloman Atlas Solar Array and created over 90 jobs through the duration of the development.

“The Holloman Atlas Solar Array is a landmark project for us as we were once again able to work with EPE to build its first facility to serve a military installation, as well as expand its clean energy footprint for the region,” said Jim Brown, Exyte Energy, Inc. President.

The addition of the Holloman Atlas Solar Array will increase EPE’s total renewable energy portfolio to a total of 115 MWs.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 421,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

About Holloman Air Force Base

The 49th Wing - host wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico - supports national security objectives by deploying worldwide to support peacetime and wartime contingencies. The wing provides combat-ready Airmen, and trains General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper pilots, sensor operators and F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots. Additionally, the wing delivers Air Transportable Clinics and Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources while providing support to more than 10,000 military and civilian personnel.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, Exyte serves the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, energy, and data centers across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from 2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800 highly experienced and motivated employees. For more information, please visit: www.exyte.net.

