El Paso Electric : U.S. Air Force Joins El Paso Electric to Launch New Solar Facility at Holloman

The U.S. Air Force, alongside El Paso Electric (EPE) (NYSE:EE),
officially celebrate the completion and commercial operation of the
Holloman Atlas Solar Array at a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The
EPE-owned and operated solar facility, its first built to serve a U.S.
military installation, spans 42-acres and is dedicated to serve the
Holloman Air Force Base electric load in Otero County, New Mexico.
“The completion of the Holloman Atlas Solar Array marks a milestone in
our renewable energy goals and embodies our mission to provide safe,
clean, and sustainable sources of energy,” said Mary Kipp, El Paso
Electric President and CEO. “Today, we want to celebrate our inaugural
collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and look forward to continue
serving our community through these kinds of partnerships.”
Holloman Air Force Base and EPE entered into an agreement for the
development of the solar facility in 2016 and began construction in
2017. In attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony were leadership
representatives from Holloman Air Force Base and El Paso Electric to
help celebrate the launch of this enhanced relationship.
"From the beginning, we were confident in this new cooperation with El
Paso Electric as we all came together to bring this project to fruition.
The addition of this clean energy resource will enhance our resiliency
and ability to better equip our installation while at the same time
saving on tax payer costs. In addition to enhancing our installation, we
are reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. By decreasing this
dependence, we are strengthening and increasing our national security,"
said Lt. Col. Joel Purcell, 49th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Commander.
EPE’s newest solar facility is made up of almost 56,000 thin-film
modules that will generate enough electricity to power more than 1,700
homes annually. This will prevent annual CO2 emissions by over 9,000
U.S. tons, the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road, and will
also save approximately nine million gallons of water.
Exyte Energy, Inc., the leading global high-tech engineering company who
also constructed EPE’s community solar facility in East El Paso, Texas,
completed Holloman Atlas Solar Array and created over 90 jobs through
the duration of the development.
“The Holloman Atlas Solar Array is a landmark project for us as we were
once again able to work with EPE to build its first facility to serve a
military installation, as well as expand its clean energy footprint for
the region,” said Jim Brown, Exyte Energy, Inc. President.
The addition of the Holloman Atlas Solar Array will increase EPE’s total
renewable energy portfolio to a total of 115 MWs.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation,
transmission and distribution service to approximately 421,000 retail
and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande
valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric's common
stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.
About Holloman Air Force Base
The 49th Wing - host wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico -
supports national security objectives by deploying worldwide to support
peacetime and wartime contingencies. The wing provides combat-ready
Airmen, and trains General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper pilots, sensor operators
and F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots. Additionally, the wing delivers Air
Transportable Clinics and Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources while
providing support to more than 10,000 military and civilian personnel.
About Exyte
Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction
delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of
more than 100 years, Exyte serves the most technically demanding clients
in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, energy, and
data centers across the full spectrum of services from consulting and
design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20
countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and
globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from
2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800
highly experienced and motivated employees. For more information, please
visit: www.exyte.net.
