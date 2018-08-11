I-10 Closure: I-10 Closure Required this Sunday Aug 12

August 10, 2018

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric (EPE) crews have completed the necessary rerouting of electrical cables ahead of time and are ready to remove the existing wires from the damaged utility bridge before the repairs to the bridge begin next week. In order to complete this work safely, EPE will require a full eastbound and westbound closure on I-10 in the downtown area this Sunday, August 12, 2018, beginning at 9 p.m. The work is scheduled to be completed before 6 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018. Additionally, Wyoming Avenue will be completely closed from North Santa Fe Street to North Stanton Street.

Commuters are asked to follow all detour signs.