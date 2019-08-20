Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  El Paso Electric Company    EE

EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY

(EE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Overnight Road Closure: EPE to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:08pm EDT
August 20, 2019
Download PDF

Overnight Road Closure: El Paso Electric to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive

Closure happening at two different locations: Mesa/Country Club and Sunset

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric (EPE) will be installing three new distribution circuits from the Ripley Substation in west El Paso to accommodate increasing electricity usage in the upper valley area. This work will require an overnight road closure along Doniphan Drive between Mesa Street / Country Club Road and Sunset Road from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, August 21 and 22. This work will also require temporary closure of the BNSF train tracks in this same area. Traffic control measures will be in place during this time, and El Paso Police will be onsite to help safely guide traffic.

Commuters are asked to safely follow detour signs in the area. To safely travel around the work area, EPE suggests the following detour information:

  • Traffic south of Doniphan Drive can utilize Country Club Road to Love Road, as well as Vista Grande Circle connecting to Sunset Drive.
  • Traffic north of Doniphan Drive can utilize N. Mesa Street to Osborne Drive connecting to Sunset Drive.

*Map of road closures is also attached separately.

Disclaimer

El Paso Electric Company published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 18:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:08pOVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE : EPE to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive
PU
01:53pOVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE : El Paso Electric to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive
PU
08/14EL PASO ELECTRIC CO /TX/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07EL PASO ELECTRIC : TX/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/06EL PASO ELECTRIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06EL PASO ELECTRIC : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/06EL PASO ELECTRIC CO /TX/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
08/05EL PASO ELECTRIC : Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Canc..
BU
08/02EL PASO ELECTRIC : Celebrates Summer Interns for Their Efforts
PU
07/31EL PASO ELECTRIC CO /TX/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 970 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 2 720 M
Chart EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
El Paso Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,25  $
Last Close Price 66,43  $
Spread / Highest target 0,11%
Spread / Average Target -9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary E. Kipp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Yamarone Chairman
Steven T. Buraczyk Senior Vice President-Operations
Nathan T. Hirschi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James W. Cicconi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY32.48%2 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.97%104 904
ENEL SPA24.60%71 722
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.06%66 062
IBERDROLA32.49%65 618
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.56%63 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group