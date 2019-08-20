Overnight Road Closure: EPE to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive

August 20, 2019

Overnight Road Closure: El Paso Electric to Conduct Work Along Doniphan Drive

Closure happening at two different locations: Mesa/Country Club and Sunset

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric (EPE) will be installing three new distribution circuits from the Ripley Substation in west El Paso to accommodate increasing electricity usage in the upper valley area. This work will require an overnight road closure along Doniphan Drive between Mesa Street / Country Club Road and Sunset Road from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, August 21 and 22. This work will also require temporary closure of the BNSF train tracks in this same area. Traffic control measures will be in place during this time, and El Paso Police will be onsite to help safely guide traffic.

Commuters are asked to safely follow detour signs in the area. To safely travel around the work area, EPE suggests the following detour information:

Traffic south of Doniphan Drive can utilize Country Club Road to Love Road, as well as Vista Grande Circle connecting to Sunset Drive.

Traffic north of Doniphan Drive can utilize N. Mesa Street to Osborne Drive connecting to Sunset Drive.

*Map of road closures is also attached separately.