Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  El Paso Electric Company    EE

EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY (EE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scam Alert: Rise in Scam Calls Reported to EP Electric

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 10:22pm CEST
August 21, 2018

El Paso Electric (EPE) has seen an increase in the number of scam calls reported this month. The scams reported involve the threat to disconnect service if payment is not made immediately. Customers are being asked to purchase a prepaid debit card and are provided with a number to call back to make the payment over the phone. The phone number used to call back for payment is not an EPE-associated phone number.

As these scams become more sophisticated, customers should hang up and call an El Paso Electric phone number to report the call or inquire about the current status of their account. EPE will never ask customers to purchase a prepaid debit card to make a payment over the phone.

EPE recommends the following tips to protect customers from potential scams:

  • Be suspicious of callers asking for payment, especially if they require payment with a prepaid debit card. EPE has various payment methods through authorized payment options.
  • If there are any questions regarding the authenticity of the caller claiming to represent EPE, report the issue at (915) 543-5970, (575) 526-5555 or call toll free at (800) 351-1621.
  • Do not offer any confidential information unless the customer initiated the contact with EPE customer service at one of the above numbers.

Scammers can mask a call to make it appear the call was originated by EPE. If you have any doubt about the authenticity of a caller, hang up and call EPE directly at any of the numbers below:

  • (915) 543-5970
  • (575) 526-5555
  • Toll-free at 1-800-592-1634

For a complete list of EPE authorized payment options or for financial assistance, please visit www.epelectric.com.

Disclaimer

El Paso Electric Company published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 20:21:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:22pSCAM ALERT : Rise in Scam Calls Reported to EP Electric
PU
08/18EL PASO ELECTRIC : Storm causes at least $25K in damages at Las Cruces gas stati..
AQ
08/17EL PASO ELECTRIC : Overnight Closures on I-10 in Downtown EP to Continue Aug 20-..
PU
08/16EL PASO ELECTRIC : PRC asked to end fee charged to Eastern New Mexico solar user..
AQ
08/16EL PASO ELECTRIC : PRC commissioner Lovejoy recuses herself from solar farm case..
AQ
08/11I-10 CLOSURE : I-10 Closure Required this Sunday Aug 12
PU
08/10EL PASO ELECTRIC : Power outage planned for Aug. 17
AQ
08/04EL PASO ELECTRIC : FERC Issues Letter Involving El Paso Electric
AQ
08/02EL PASO ELECTRIC : Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
08/02EL PASO ELECTRIC : Summer College, High School Interns Complete CSR Initiative
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05El Paso Electric Co. (EE) CEO Mary Kipp on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/02El Paso Electric misses by $0.12, misses on revenue 
07/2631 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 16-20, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
07/19El Paso Electric declares $0.36 dividend 
06/13El Paso Electric goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 908 M
EBIT 2018 179 M
Net income 2018 93,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 27,11
P/E ratio 2019 25,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 2 600 M
Chart EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
El Paso Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,7 $
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary E. Kipp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Yamarone Chairman
Steven T. Buraczyk Senior Vice President-Operations
Nathan T. Hirschi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James W. Cicconi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY15.45%2 600
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.18%58 613
IBERDROLA0.62%47 957
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.33%47 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.49%46 908
EXELON CORPORATION12.99%43 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.