El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC.

(LOCO)
El Pollo Loco Partners with Grubhub to Increase At-Home Access to Food

03/23/2020 | 10:59am EDT

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, teams up with Grubhub to provide the communities it serves with more at-home access to food.

El Pollo Loco is offering customers free delivery on Grubhub orders at participating locations from March 25 to April 7 to make it easier to enjoy a meal at home. The deliveries continue to be packaged in tamper-free bags that are sealed prior to leaving the restaurant to assure the company is doing everything possible to safeguard the health of its customers.

“Given the recent world events, we wanted to work together with Grubhub to make our food even more accessible and convenient to our customers since we’re all going to be home a little more,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We are here for our communities and are dedicated to making the delivery experience as seamless and secure as possible during this time to make it easier for customers to take care of themselves and their families.”

Customers can also order through El Pollo Loco’s Drive-Thrus or place orders for take-out, as well as place orders for pick-up on elpolloloco.com or the Company’s mobile app.

For more information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Gray
Edible
323-202-1477
hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d0dfaff-823d-4ba9-ae25-b1d485f4223c

Primary Logo

Company Offers Free Delivery to Communities It Serves

Our delivery bags are sealed to be tamper-free for your safety.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
