El Pollo Loco to Donate a Taco for Every Taco Sold on National Taco Day

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO ), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced a company-wide Buy One, Feed Many™ promotion on National Taco Day as a part of its ongoing effort to combat food insecurity. For every Taco al Carbon sold at any El Pollo Loco location on October 4, the company will donate a taco to someone in need.



El Pollo Loco will donate as many tacos as they sell on National Taco Day, guaranteeing at least 59,000 to represent the homeless population in El Pollo Loco’s hometown of Los Angeles1. The tacos will be donated to current recipients of the company’s Pollo with Purpose food surplus donations, which include local rescue missions, charitable kitchens, and other hunger relief organizations, across the communities El Pollo Loco serves.

“It is important that we as a company find ways to assist with the ever-growing homelessness crisis that is impacting our hometown of Los Angeles and all the communities of which we are a part,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We are honored to share our food this National Taco Day as part of our ongoing commitment to give back to the communities we serve. These communities are more than our customers, they are our family.”

Further showcasing its dedication to its Los Angeles roots, El Pollo Loco is featuring an ad in the Los Angeles Times encouraging Angelenos to join the company in helping those in need on a day that tends to be highly promotional for most restaurants in the taco business.

This is just one of the many ways El Pollo Loco is giving back to the people it serves. Last month, the company announced a new food donation program, with the goal of donating 500,000 pounds of surplus food to more than 200 local charities annually.

Footnote:

¹“2019 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count – Data Summary,” Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, 2019.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

