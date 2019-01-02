El Pollo Loco Debuts Crave-Worthy Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos to Kick-off the New Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, launched all new Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos available in three different flavor combinations – Double Chicken Nachos, Shredded Chicken Nachos and Loco Chicken Nachos.



Made with the freshest ingredients and handcrafted to order, the new Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos are delicious layers of tortilla chips now with sea salt and topped with El Pollo Loco’s signature citrus-marinated and slow-grilled chicken, creamy queso blanco and handmade guacamole.

“As we head into the New Year, families are craving new options that are fresh, tasty and made with high-quality ingredients. This is why our new Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos are made with sea-salted chips prepared in-restaurant each day and a variety of flavor in every crunchy layer,” said Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research and Development and Executive Chef at El Pollo Loco. “We carefully selected each ingredient to create one-of-a-kind nachos that only could come from El Pollo Loco and a mealtime favorite that can be enjoyed in front of the TV on football Sunday or at the table with family and friends.”

The new line of Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos includes the following:

Double Chicken Nachos – A double portion of fire-grilled chicken, handmade guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco, pickled jalapenos, pinto beans, fresh pico de gallo, tortilla chips with sea salt

Inspired by the culinary and cultural traditions of its hometown Los Angeles, El Pollo Loco’s newest offerings are available for customers to order ahead for pick-up or delivery, where available, online at www.elpolloloco.com/order or through the El Pollo Loco mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

