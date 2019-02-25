Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc    LOCO

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC

(LOCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:01pm EST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  Hosting the call will be Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer.  A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982 or for international callers by dialing 201-493-6780.  A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or for international callers by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13686982. The replay will be available until March 21, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page.  An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR
fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com 
714-599-5200

elpolloloco.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC
12:01pEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Re..
GL
02/18EL POLLO LOCO : Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in San Luis Obispo..
AQ
01/25EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
01/08EL POLLO LOCO : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference
AQ
01/02EL POLLO LOCO : bursts into New Year with 3 new items
AQ
01/02El Pollo Loco Debuts Crave-Worthy Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos to Kick-off the..
GL
2018EL POLLO LOCO : opens Eastvale, California unit
AQ
2018El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA
GL
2018EL POLLO LOCO : Church's CMO moves to same role at El Pollo Loco
AQ
2018El Pollo Loco Names Hector A. Muñoz Chief Marketing Officer
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 434 M
EBIT 2018 42,3 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 593 M
Chart EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Acoca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gerard Maselli Chairman
Laurance Roberts CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Dean Casper Kehler Independent Director
John M. Roth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC0.13%593
STARBUCKS CORPORATION10.71%88 669
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.61%35 723
SODEXO8.63%16 249
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.11.92%13 803
WHITBREAD6.88%11 555
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.