El Pollo Loco Introduces Handmade Chicken Taquitos in the new $5 Craveable Combos Menu

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, today launched new Handmade Chicken Taquitos along with three other delicious entrées, all served with chips and a drink, available for a limited time only. These new $5 Craveable Combos will allow customers to satisfy their cravings with a price that also satisfies their wallets.

The Craveable Combos feature El Pollo Loco’s signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken accompanied by rich and savory Mexican-inspired flavors and ingredients. Fans can choose from four tasty entrées paired with chips and a drink for just $5 – a deal worth craving. Options for the new $5 Craveable Combos are:

Handmade Chicken Taquitos – 3 taquitos with shredded ranchero chicken topped with handmade guacamole, a drizzle of creamy cilantro dressing, cilantro, pico de gallo salsa

“We are excited to offer our customers new crave-worthy meals that are made with ingredients we prepare by hand each day. Our new chicken taquitos are handrolled and filled with flavorful ranchero chicken that we shred by hand and top with our chunky guacamole using hand-sliced avocados,” said Heather Gardea, Executive Chef at El Pollo Loco. “With four new craveable combo options at just $5, our customers are sure to find a meal they love.”

El Pollo Loco is passionate about creating entrées that are made with fresh ingredients and provide a healthier alternative to typical fast food. The brand's new Craveable Combos are the latest menu items inspired by the culinary and cultural traditions of Mexico and the Company’s hometown of Los Angeles.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

