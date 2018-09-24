Log in
What a Mexican Former Shoe Salesman Can Teach Us All About the American Dream: El Pollo Loco Stands Proud During Hispanic Heritage Month

09/24/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, which also has an 81 percent Hispanic workforce, is proudly celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and honoring its employees and the immigrants who have helped build this country with a weekly series of reflective stories featured in the Los Angeles Times. The stories seek to recognize the strength and importance of Hispanic culture, as well as the pursuit of the American Dream by all immigrants to overcome any adversity.

What a Mexican Former Shoe Salesman Can Teach Us All About the American Dream
El Pollo Loco plans to release a series of ads aimed at celebrating Hispanic Heritage every Sunday thru Mid-October.


In a full page ad that ran on Sunday, Sept. 23, El Pollo Loco tells the story of its founder Pancho Ochoa, who immigrated to the U.S. with nothing but an American dream and his mother’s chicken recipe. He opened a small storefront on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles where he fire-grilled chicken on the bone to hungry customers who lined up around the block. The rest, they say, is history. El Pollo Loco now serves authentic, hand-prepared chicken and other entrees inspired by the Mexican tradition at more than 480 restaurants nationwide.

“As an integral part to El Pollo Loco’s foundation, it is important to acknowledge the power of heritage and perseverance deeply bound within our DNA,” said Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Hispanic Heritage Month shines a light on those who have adapted as a country of immigrants making significant contributions to live out the true American dream, and we encourage everyone to join us in extending our appreciation as we celebrate this special occasion.”

Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco will continue to pay reverence and homage to its deep Hispanic roots by observing the history, triumphs, and diversity the company continues to thrive on. Every Sunday through mid-October, a new story recognizing these ideals and values will be printed in the Los Angeles Times and shared with all El Pollo Loco employees. The first ad with the headline “Why We Never Changed Our Name to ‘the Crazy Chicken’” was published on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Future stories will focus on celebrating El Pollo Loco’s deep Hispanic roots (81 percent of employees are Hispanic) and aspiration to become the Hispanic employer of choice, as well as El Pollo Loco’s LA-inspired culture where the company was born.

“El Pollo Loco prides itself on the love and support from the culture it was built on,” says Acoca. “As the Company celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we will continue to honor our origins and send the message into the world.”

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Polikoff/Quinn Kelsey
ICR
646-677-1805
LOCO@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8b4e786-ea81-4916-93c4-3e5b6d0cad1e

elpolloloco.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
