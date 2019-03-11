Elanco Animal Health : Completes Separation from Lilly

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today announced that it is
now a fully independent company. The completion of Eli Lilly and
Company’s exchange offer completes the journey Elanco began in 2017 when
its former parent company first announced the exploration of potential
strategic alternatives for the 64-year-old animal health company. The
exchange offer was 7.6x oversubscribed.
“This is a historic day for everyone at Elanco,” said Jeff Simmons,
Elanco president and chief executive officer. “It reflects our team’s
hard work over the past two years, the confidence that we have the right
strategy and are successfully progressing the execution against it. With
this milestone behind us, we look forward to a singular focus delivering
innovative solutions and services for our customers – the farmers,
veterinarians and pet owners that are central to our success. We welcome
our new Elanco shareholders who join us and offer our appreciation to
our customers, and Lilly for the decades of support.”
The share exchange was completed less than six months after Elanco’s
IPO, when 19.8 percent of its shares were sold to the public. Since that
time, Elanco has reported two quarters of financial and operating
results as a standalone company and continues to demonstrate the
strength of its strategy, with full year 2018 revenue increasing 6
percent to $3.1 billion.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain statements about Elanco Animal
Health Incorporated (“Elanco”) that are “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking
statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding
Elanco’s business, the economy and other future conditions. In addition,
the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may
include statements about the expected effects on Elanco of the exchange
offer, the anticipated benefits of the exchange offer, Elanco’s
anticipated financial results, and all other statements in this
communication that are not historical facts.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their
nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in
circumstances that are difficult to predict and are detailed more fully
in Elanco’s periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Registration Statement on Form
S-4 filed by Elanco with the SEC, including the prospectus forming a
part thereof, and other exchange offer documents to be filed by
Elanco and Lilly with the SEC. Such uncertainties, risks and changes in
circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Elanco
undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by
applicable securities laws. Investors should not put undue reliance on
forward-looking statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Elanco has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4,
including the prospectus forming a part thereof, and Lilly has filed
with the SEC a Schedule TO, which more fully describe the terms and
conditions of the exchange offer.
Holders of Lilly common stock may obtain copies of the prospectus, other
related documents, and any other information that Lilly and Elanco file
electronically with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Holders of Lilly common stock will also be able to obtain a copy of the
prospectus by clicking on the appropriate link on www.lillyexchangeoffer.com.
Related documents may also be obtained for free, as applicable, from
Lilly at www.lilly.com
or Elanco at www.elanco.com.
Lilly has retained Georgeson LLC as the information agent for the
exchange offer. If you have any questions about the terms of the
exchange offer or how to participate, you may contact the information
agent at 1-800-676-0194 (toll-free for shareholders, banks and brokers)
or +1-781-575-2137 (all others outside the U.S.).
ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) is a global animal health company that develops
products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in food
animals and pets in more than 90 countries. With a 64-year heritage, we
rigorously innovate to improve the health of animals and benefit our
customers, while fostering an inclusive, cause-driven culture for more
than 5,800 employees. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of food and
companionship enriching life - all to advance the health of animals,
people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.
