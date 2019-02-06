Elanco Animal Health : Reports Strong 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Confirms 2019 Guidance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), today reported global
revenue for full year 2018 increased 6 percent to $3.1 billion. For the
fourth quarter of 2018, global revenue also grew 6 percent to $799.3
million. The results reflect strong volume growth and the execution of
the company’s targeted, three-pillar strategy focused on Portfolio,
Innovation and Productivity. The results also reflect strong full year
performance in its three targeted growth categories: Companion Animal
Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics and Food Animal Future
Protein & Health.
“Our solid results for the full year demonstrate that our strategy is on
track, we’re executing efficiently and making strong progress against
our strategy to deliver the results we promised to our customers,
investors and employees,” said Jeff Simmons, president and chief
executive officer of Elanco. “Overall, the animal health market
continues to display strong fundamentals that will drive growth going
forward. We are well positioned to capitalize on these industry growth
drivers and are optimistic about our ability to continue to drive top
and bottom line growth with the momentum we are carrying into 2019.”
Fourth Quarter Key Events:
Innovation
-
Our portfolio of innovation launched since 2015 accounted for $69.8
million in revenue, up $29.7 million or 74 percent over the same
quarter last year.
-
Experior: Received U.S. approval for Experior, a
first-of-its-kind product for the reduction of ammonia gas emission in
cattle. This approval marked Elanco’s fourth consecutive year since
2015 of securing three key new product approvals.
-
Imvixa: Met with the Norwegian Medicines Agency and have agreed
on the path forward for submission of Imvixa, a novel treatment for
sea lice in salmon.
-
Credelio: Launched Credelio, our innovative oral flea and tick
treatment for cats in Europe.
Portfolio
-
As a group, the targeted growth categories in Elanco's portfolio -
Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics and
Food Animal Future Protein & Health grew 20 percent on a constant
currency basis, representing 60 percent of Elanco's total business.
-
Interceptor Plus reached blockbuster status, exceeding $100 million in
annual sales for the first time.
Productivity
-
Completed the sale of the Cali, Colombia manufacturing facility in
December 2018.
-
Announced a restructuring program that will replace physical presence
in 16 countries with other go-to market models, as well as streamline
and delayer international operations.
-
For the full year 2018, Elanco:
-
Reduced operating expenses by 5%
-
Exited four manufacturing facilities;
-
Reduced 18 contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), finishing
the year with 100 CMOs;
-
Rationalized 15 percent of low-volume, low-margin stock keeping
units (SKUs).
Fourth Quarter Reported Results:
In the fourth quarter of 2018, global revenue was $799.3 million, an
increase of 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue,
excluding strategic exits, increased 6 percent to $774.7 million. Gross
margin, as a percent of revenue, increased 200 basis points to 48
percent. Tax expense was a benefit of $18.6 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter increased $177.9
million to $16.4 million, or $0.04 per basic share.
Companion Animal Disease Prevention revenue increased 43 percent
for the quarter, primarily driven by volume and increased price
partially offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. Revenue
growth improved in comparison to prior year due to a reduction in
channel inventory in the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth was also driven
by continued uptake in demand for Interceptor Plus and Credelio, and
increased sales of certain vaccines from new customer agreements.
Parastar® contributed unique growth in the quarter as
we entered into a one-time agreement to sell all remaining inventory.
Companion Animal Therapeutics revenue decreased 6 percent for the
quarter, driven by decreased volume and an unfavorable impact from
foreign exchange, partially offset by increased price. The revenue
decrease was impacted by both timing and availability of Galliprant®
shipments. A planned shipment in late 2018 was delayed until early 2019
to appropriately complete the quality release process. In addition,
market demand for Galliprant continues to grow, exceeding supply
capacity and resulting in Galliprant backorders at the end of the year.
Elanco is working diligently to expand production and expects to clear
remaining backorders by late first quarter or early second quarter 2019.
Food Animal Future Protein & Health revenue increased 8
percent for the quarter, driven by both volume and increased price,
partially offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. Growth
was driven by poultry animal-only antibiotics and vaccines, as well as
aqua products.
Food Animal Ruminants & Swine revenue decreased 8 percent for
the quarter, driven by price, volume and an unfavorable impact from
foreign exchange. The revenue decline was driven by softness in swine
antibiotics, particularly in Asia, and a stock-outage of Micotil®,
an injectable treatment for Bovine Respiratory Disease, now resolved.
Strategic Exits are businesses Elanco has exited or has made the
decision to exit. Revenue from Strategic Exits decreased 6 percent for
the quarter, and now represents 3 percent of total revenue.
Gross profit increased 11 percent, to $386.8 million, in the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin,
as a percent of revenue, was 48 percent, an increase of 200 basis points
period over period. The gross margin increase was primarily due to
favorable product mix and non-recurring costs in 2017 associated with
the unwinding of purchase accounting inventory adjustments, partially
offset by 200 basis points of unfavorable impact from foreign exchange
rates.
Research and development expenses decreased 1 percent, to $61.1 million,
or 8 percent of revenue. This decrease was primarily driven by timing of
certain projects within the year. Marketing, selling and administrative
expenses decreased 6 percent, to $185.1 million, primarily driven by
continued productivity initiatives, cost control measures across the
business, and timing of marketing investments.
Amortization of intangibles decreased 17 percent to $50.1 million
primarily driven by the acceleration of amortization related to certain
product exits and rationalization in 2017.
Asset impairments, restructuring, and other special charges decreased
$139.8 million to $46.0 million primarily due to elevated severance and
terminations cost incurred in 2017 associated with the U.S. voluntary
early retirement program offered by Lilly and asset impairment charges
in 2017 related to acquired IPR&D assets.
Net interest expense was $21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; no
net interest expense was incurred in the previous year. Other-net,
(income) expense was expense of $25.7 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared with income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. The increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in the
Aratana contingent consideration associated with Galliprant.
Full Year Reported Results
For the full-year 2018, global revenue increased 6 percent, to $3.1
billion, compared with $2.9 billion for the full-year 2017. Reported net
income and earnings per share were $86.5 million and $0.28, respectively.
Fourth Quarter Consolidated non-GAAP Results:
Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased 148 percent to
$105.4 million, which excludes the net impact of $128.0 million of asset
impairments, restructuring and other special charges, the amortization
of intangible assets, and adjustments related to contingent
consideration for Aratana, net of the impact from taxes. Adjusted EPS
for the quarter was $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA margin was
21 percent, an increase of 400 basis points primarily driven by
increased gross margin and a reduction in operating expenses.
For further detail of non-GAAP measures, see the Reconciliation of GAAP
Reported to Selected Non-GAAP Adjusted Information table later in this
press release.
Full Year Non-GAAP Measures
For the full-year 2018, net income and earnings per share, on an
Adjusted non-GAAP basis, were $431.8 million and $1.18 per diluted
share, respectively.
For further detail of non-GAAP measures, see the Reconciliation of GAAP
Reported to Selected Non-GAAP Adjusted Information table later in this
press release.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Elanco confirms guidance on earnings expectations for the full year
2019, which includes:
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2019 Guidance
|
|
|
(dollars in billions, except per share
amounts)
|
Core Revenue
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|
to
|
|
$
|
3.10
|
Strategic Exits
|
|
|
|
$0.06
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
3.10
|
|
to
|
|
$
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP EPS
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
to
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
$0.53
|
|
|
Expenses associated with establishing stand-alone capabilities
|
|
$0.28
|
|
to
|
|
$0.26
|
Subtotal
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
to
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
to
|
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“Moving into 2019, we have a compelling value proposition, supported by
our financial expectations for the year. The combination of our revenue
growth, the positive impact of our ongoing productivity agenda and the
consistent flow of innovation we’ve created will continue to result in
our ability to deliver consistent value to shareholders,” said Simmons.
ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco (NYSE: ELAN) is a global animal health company that develops
products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in food
animals and pets in more than 90 countries. With a 64-year heritage, we
rigorously innovate to improve the health of animals and benefit our
customers, while fostering an inclusive, cause-driven culture for more
than 5,800 employees. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of food and
companionship enriching life - all to advance the health of animals,
people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). This press release
contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation,
statements concerning our 2019 guidance, our industry and our
operations, performance and financial condition, including in
particular, statements relating to our business, growth strategies,
product development efforts and future expenses.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and
assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future
conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by
their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and
changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our
actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements include regional, national, or global political, economic,
business, competitive, market, and regulatory conditions including, but
not limited to the following:
-
heightened competition, including from new innovation or generics;
-
the impact of disruptive innovations and advances in veterinary
medical practices, animal health technologies and alternatives to
animal-derived protein;
-
changes in regulatory restrictions on the use of antibiotics in food
animals, as well as changing market demand regarding the use of
antibiotics and productivity products;
-
our ability to implement our business strategies or achieve targeted
cost efficiencies and gross margin improvements;
-
consolidation of our customers and distributors;
-
the success of our R&D and licensing efforts;
-
our ability to successfully acquire target companies and integrate
them into our existing operations;
-
unanticipated safety, quality or efficacy concerns associated with our
products;
-
the impact of weather conditions and the availability of natural
resources;
-
changes in U.S. foreign trade policy, imposition of tariffs or trade
disputes;
-
the impact of global macroeconomic conditions; and
-
the effect of the transactions involving the separation of our
business from that of Lilly and distribution of Lilly's interest in us
to its shareholders, if consummated, on our business.
See "Risk Factors" in our prospectus relating to our initial public
offering filed on September 21, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange
Commission for a further description of these and other factors.
Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors, there may
be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently
believe are not material that could cause actual results and
developments to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the
forward-looking statements contained in this quarterly report. If any of
these risks materialize, or if any of the above assumptions underlying
forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results and
developments may differ materially from those made in or suggested by
the forward-looking statements contained in this quarterly report. For
the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any
forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction
with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this
press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press
release speaks only as of the date thereof. Factors or events that could
cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments
or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Comparisons of results
for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future
trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically
expressed as such, and should be viewed as historical data.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
We use non-GAAP financial measures, such as revenues excluding strategic
exits, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin,
adjusted net (income) loss, adjusted EPS, adjusted gross profit and
adjusted gross margin to assess and analyze our operational results and
trends as explained in more detail in the reconciliation tables later in
this release.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to
investors because they provide greater transparency regarding our
operating performance. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and
reported GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying
this press release and are posted on our website at www.elanco.com.
The primary material limitations associated with the use of such
non-GAAP measures as compared to U.S. GAAP results include the
following: (i) they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
used by other companies, including those in our industry, (ii) they
exclude financial information and events, such as the effects of an
acquisition or amortization of intangible assets, that some may consider
important in evaluating our performance, value or prospects for the
future, (iii) they exclude items or types of items that may continue to
occur from period to period in the future and (iv) they may not exclude
all unusual or non-recurring items, which could increase or decrease
these measures, which investors may consider to be unrelated to our
long-term operations, such as Strategic Exits. These non-GAAP measures
are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP reported
measures. We encourage investors to review our unaudited condensed
consolidated and combined financial statements in their entirety and
caution investors to use U.S. GAAP measures as the primary means of
evaluating our performance, value and prospects for the future, and
non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures.
Availability of Certain Information
We use our website to disclose important company information to
investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Elanco. We
encourage investors to consult our website regularly for important
information about Elanco.
|
|
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
|
Unaudited Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December
31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
799.3
|
|
|
$
|
754.3
|
|
|
$
|
3,066.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,889.0
|
|
Costs, expenses, and other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
412.5
|
|
|
405.0
|
|
|
1,573.8
|
|
|
1,493.9
|
|
Research and development
|
|
61.1
|
|
|
62.0
|
|
|
246.6
|
|
|
251.7
|
|
Marketing, selling, and administrative
|
|
185.1
|
|
|
196.8
|
|
|
735.2
|
|
|
779.8
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
50.1
|
|
|
60.2
|
|
|
197.4
|
|
|
221.2
|
|
Asset impairments, restructuring, and other special charges
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
185.8
|
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
375.1
|
|
Net interest expense
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other–net, (income) expense
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
801.5
|
|
|
909.7
|
|
|
2,952.7
|
|
|
3,121.6
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(155.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
114.1
|
|
|
$
|
(232.6
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(18.6
|
)
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
16.4
|
|
|
$
|
(161.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
86.5
|
|
|
$
|
(310.7
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
293.3
|
|
|
313.7
|
|
|
293.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Selected Non-GAAP Adjusted
Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) excluding
amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments to
inventory, integration costs of acquisitions, severance, asset
impairment, gain on sale of assets, facility exit costs and other
specified significant items, such as unusual or non-recurring items that
are unrelated to our long-term operations adjusted for income tax
expense associated with the excluded financial items.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest
expense (income), income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and
amortization, further adjusted to exclude purchase accounting
adjustments to inventory, integration costs of acquisitions, severance,
asset impairment, gain on sale of assets, facility exit costs and other
specified significant items, such as unusual or non-recurring items that
are unrelated to our long-term operations adjusted for income tax
expense associated with the excluded financial items.
We define Adjusted EPS as adjusted net income divided by the number of
adjusted weighted average shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018.
The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Reported for the three months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 to Selected Non-GAAP Adjusted
information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December
31, 2018
|
|
Three months ended December
31, 2017
|
|
|
GAAP
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
Items (b)
|
|
Non-
GAAP (a)
|
|
GAAP
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
Items (b)
|
|
Non-
GAAP (a)
|
Cost of sales (1)
|
|
$
|
412.5
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
412.5
|
|
|
$
|
405.0
|
|
|
$
|
10.4
|
|
|
$
|
394.6
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
$
|
50.1
|
|
|
50.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
60.2
|
|
|
60.2
|
|
|
—
|
Asset impairments, restructuring and other special charges (2)
(3)
|
|
$
|
46.0
|
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
185.8
|
|
|
185.8
|
|
|
—
|
Other-net, (income) expense (4) (5)
|
|
$
|
25.7
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
(6.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
128.0
|
|
|
$
|
125.8
|
|
|
$
|
(155.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
256.3
|
|
|
$
|
100.9
|
Provision for taxes (6)
|
|
$
|
(18.6
|
)
|
|
(39.0
|
)
|
|
20.4
|
|
|
$
|
6.1
|
|
|
(52.3
|
)
|
|
58.4
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
16.4
|
|
|
$
|
89.0
|
|
|
$
|
105.4
|
|
|
$
|
(161.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
204.0
|
|
|
$
|
42.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basic and diluted (8)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
Adjusted Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (7)
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
The table above reflects only line items with non-GAAP adjustments.
(a) The company uses non-GAAP financial measures that differ from
financial statements reported in conformity with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP). The company’s non-GAAP measures adjust
reported results to exclude amortization of intangibles and items that
are typically highly variable, difficult to predict, and/or of a size
that could have a substantial impact on the company’s reported
operations for a period. The company believes that these non-GAAP
measures provide useful information to investors. Among other things,
they may help investors evaluate the company’s ongoing operations. They
can assist in making meaningful period-over-period comparisons and in
identifying operating trends that would otherwise be masked or distorted
by the items subject to the adjustments. Management uses these non-GAAP
measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business,
including to allocate resources. Investors should consider these
non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior
to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(b) Adjustments to certain GAAP reported measures for the three months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the following:
(1) 2017 excludes charges entirely associated with the incremental
purchase accounting charges related to inventory valuation due to
inventory that was subsequently sold.
(2) 2018 excludes expenses primarily related to severance and asset
impairment charges taken as a part of the company’s productivity agenda
($33.7 million): in-process research and development write-offs ($2.0
million) and independent company stand-up and other related activities
($17.3 million): partially offset by the gain on the sale of our Cali,
Columbia facility ($1.5 million) and a favorable contract termination
related to the suspension of commercial activities for Imrestor ($5.5
million).
(3) 2017 excludes expenses primarily related to severance, curtailment
loss and special termination benefits ($99.8 million) associated with
the U.S. voluntary early retirement program: integration costs ($15.2
million) associated with our acquired businesses; facility exist costs
($7.6 million); asset impairment costs ($66.8 million) primarily related
to intangible asset impairments for acquired IPR&D assets; and partially
offset by a gain on the disposal of a site ($3.6 million) previously
closed as part of our acquisition and integration of Novartis AH.
(4) 2018 excludes expenses resulting from an increase in the Aratana
contingent consideration ($30.2 million) and expenses related to the
integration activities ($1.7 million).
(5) 2017 excludes expenses resulting from an increase in the Aratana
contingent ($0.1 million).
(6) 2018 and 2017 represent the income tax expense associated with the
adjusted items. 2017 include expense (33.1 million) related to the U.S.
tax reform.
(7) Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
includes 72.3 million shares sold in the September 2018 initial public
offering for all periods presented.
(8) Reconciliation of each adjustment to earnings (loss) per share by
line item is shown in the table below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported EPS
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
Asset impairments, restructuring and other special charges
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
Other-net, (income) expense
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
—
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.70
|
|
Provision for tax on income
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Total Adjustments to EPS
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Adjusted weighted shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See note (7) above. Impact is based on including 72.3 million shares
sold in the September 2018 initial public offering for all periods
presented.
The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Reported for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 to Select Non-GAAP Adjusted information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
GAAP
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
Items (b)
|
|
Non-
GAAP (a)
|
|
GAAP
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
Items (b)
|
|
Non-
GAAP (a)
|
Cost of sales (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
1,573.8
|
|
|
$
|
38.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,535.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,493.9
|
|
|
$
|
42.7
|
|
|
$
|
1,451.2
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
$
|
197.4
|
|
|
197.4
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
221.2
|
|
|
221.2
|
|
|
—
|
Asset impairments, restructuring and other special charges (3)
(4)
|
|
$
|
128.8
|
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
375.1
|
|
|
375.1
|
|
|
—
|
Other-net, (income) expense (5) (6)
|
|
$
|
41.3
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
4.6
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
|
$
|
114.1
|
|
|
405.2
|
|
|
$
|
519.3
|
|
|
(232.6
|
)
|
|
634.3
|
|
|
401.7
|
Provision for taxes (7)
|
|
$
|
27.6
|
|
|
(59.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
87.5
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
|
(73.1
|
)
|
|
151.2
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
86.5
|
|
|
345.3
|
|
|
$
|
431.8
|
|
|
(310.7
|
)
|
|
561.2
|
|
|
250.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basic and diluted (9)
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
Adjusted Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (8)
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
365.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
The table above reflects only line items with non-GAAP adjustments.
(a) The company uses non-GAAP financial measures that differ from
financial statements reported in conformity with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP). The company’s non-GAAP measures adjust
reported results to exclude amortization of intangibles and items that
are typically highly variable, difficult to predict, and/or of a size
that could have a substantial impact on the company’s reported
operations for a period. The company believes that these non-GAAP
measures provide useful information to investors. Among other things,
they may help investors evaluate the company’s ongoing operations. They
can assist in making meaningful period-over-period comparisons and in
identifying operating trends that would otherwise be masked or distorted
by the items subject to the adjustments. Management uses these non-GAAP
measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business,
including to allocate resources. Investors should consider these
non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior
to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(b) Adjustments to certain GAAP reported measures for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the following:
(1) 2018 excludes charges primarily associated with inventory
adjustments related to the suspension of commercial activities for
Imrestor ($34.7 million), as well as the closure of the Larchwood, IA
facility ($3.9 million).
(2) 2017 excludes charges entirely associated with the incremental
purchase accounting charges related to inventory valuation due to
inventory that was subsequently sold.
(3) 2018 excludes restructuring expenses associated with the suspension
of Imrestor commercial activities: severance, company stand up cost:
facility closures ($47.7 million): asset impairments ($82.6 million):
partially offset by a gain on the sale of our Cali, Columbia facility
($1.5 million).
(4) 2017 excludes charges primarily related to severance, curtailment
loss: special termination benefits ($162.0 million) associated with the
U.S. voluntary early retirement program: integration costs ($90.3
million) associated with acquired businesses; facility exist costs
($31.8 million): asset impairment costs ($110.6 million) primarily
related to intangible asset impairments for marketed product and for
acquired IPR&D assets; partially offset by a gain on the disposal of two
sites ($19.6 million) previously closed as part of our acquisition and
integration of Novartis AH.
(5) 2018 excludes expenses resulting from an increase in the Aratana
contingent consideration ($38.7 million) and expenses related to on
going integration activities ($1.7 million).
(6) 2017 excludes expenses resulting from an increase in the Aratana
contingent consideration ($4.7 million).
(7) 2018 and 2017 represent the income tax associated with the adjusted
items. 2017 includes expense ($33.1 million) related to the U.S. tax
reform.
(8) Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
includes 72.3 million shares sold in the September 2018 initial public
offering for all periods presented.
(9) Reconciliation of each adjustment to earnings (loss) per share by
line item is shown in the table below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
Asset Impairments, restructuring and other certain charges
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
1.03
|
|
Other-net, (income) expense
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Subtotal
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
1.74
|
|
Provision for tax on income
|
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Total Adjustments to EPS
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Adjusted weighted shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
(1)
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
0.21
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See note (8) above. Impact is based on including 72.3 million shares
sold in the September 2018 initial public offering for all periods
presented.
For the periods presented, we have not made adjustments for all items
that may be considered unrelated to our long-term operations. We believe
adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with our results presented in
accordance with U.S. GAAP and its reconciliation to net income (loss),
enhances investors' understanding of our performance, valuation and
prospects for the future. We also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure
used in the animal health industry by analysts as a valuable performance
metric for investors.
The following is a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (loss) for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 to EBIT, EBITDA
and adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reported Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
16.4
|
|
|
$
|
(161.5
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
86.5
|
|
|
$
|
(310.7
|
)
|
Net interest expense
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(18.6
|
)
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
70.0
|
|
|
87.1
|
|
|
|
292.3
|
|
|
318.4
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
88.8
|
|
|
$
|
(68.3
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
436.0
|
|
|
$
|
85.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
38.6
|
|
|
$
|
42.7
|
|
Asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
185.8
|
|
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
375.1
|
|
Other-net, (income) expense
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
166.7
|
|
|
$
|
127.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
643.8
|
|
|
$
|
498.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For a reconciliation of our revenue excluding Strategic Exits to total
GAAP revenue reported, please see the table below, which is a breakdown
of revenue by category and the respective percent of total revenue for
the same period (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Companion Animal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease Prevention
|
|
$
|
200.7
|
|
|
25%
|
|
$
|
140.5
|
|
19%
|
Therapeutics
|
|
72.0
|
|
|
9%
|
|
76.7
|
|
10%
|
Total Companion Animal
|
|
$
|
272.7
|
|
|
34%
|
|
$
|
217.2
|
|
29%
|
Food Animal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Future Protein & Health
|
|
$
|
209.1
|
|
|
26%
|
|
$
|
193.2
|
|
26%
|
Ruminants and Swine
|
|
292.9
|
|
|
37%
|
|
317.7
|
|
42%
|
Total Food Animal
|
|
$
|
502.0
|
|
|
63%
|
|
$
|
510.9
|
|
68%
|
Revenue Subtotal
|
|
$
|
774.7
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
728.1
|
|
|
Strategic Exits
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
|
3%
|
|
$
|
26.2
|
|
3%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
799.3
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
754.3
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Companion Animal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease Prevention
|
|
$
|
804.6
|
|
26%
|
|
|
$
|
660.2
|
|
23%
|
Therapeutics
|
|
283.1
|
|
9%
|
|
|
260.8
|
|
9%
|
Total Companion Animal
|
|
$
|
1,087.7
|
|
35%
|
|
|
$
|
921.0
|
|
32%
|
Food Animal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Future Protein & Health
|
|
$
|
711.2
|
|
23%
|
|
|
$
|
649.2
|
|
22%
|
Ruminants and Swine
|
|
1,174.0
|
|
38%
|
|
|
1,175.0
|
|
41%
|
Total Food Animal
|
|
$
|
1,885.2
|
|
61%
|
|
|
$
|
1,824.2
|
|
63%
|
Revenue Subtotal
|
|
$
|
2,972.9
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,745.2
|
|
|
Strategic Exits
|
|
$
|
93.9
|
|
3%
|
|
|
$
|
143.8
|
|
5%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
3,066.8
|
|
100%
|
|
|
$
|
2,889.0
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
