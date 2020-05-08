ELAN Bernstein Liebhard Announces an Investigation into Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN) resulting from concerns about whether Elanco might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you own Elanco securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Elanco Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On May 7, 2020, Elanco reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, Elanco reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.18, and revenue of $657.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $62.49 million. Explaining the Company's disappointing results, Elanco's President and Chief Executive Officer cited, among other factors, "distributor performance" and stated that Elanco intended "to tighten our approach across many facets of our distributor relationships."

On this news, Elanco's stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 13.3%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020.

If you own ELAN securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/elancoanimalhealthincorporated-elan-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-273/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005536/en/