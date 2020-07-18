ELANCO 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - ELAN

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until July 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 10, 2020 and May 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Get Help

Elanco investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-elanco-animal-health-incorporated-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Elanco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 7, 2020, pre-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 1Q2020 financial results including revenue of $657.7 million and earnings per share of -$0.12, reflecting “a reduction of approximately $60 million in channel inventory” due in part to “distributor performance,” and that the Company planned “to tighten [its] approach across many facets of [its] distributor relationships.” On this news, the price of Elanco’s shares plummeted over 13%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Hunter v. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, et al., 20-cv-01460.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200718005001/en/