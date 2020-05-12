ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Elanco Animal Health Incorporated on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) on behalf of Elanco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Elanco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2020, Elanco reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, Elanco reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.18, and revenue of $657.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $62.49 million. Explaining the Company’s disappointing results, Elanco’s President and Chief Executive Officer cited, among other factors, “distributor performance” and stated that Elanco intended “to tighten our approach across many facets of our distributor relationships.”

On this news, Elanco’s stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 13.3%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020.

