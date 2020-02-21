Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York, N.Y. Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 3:05 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s Investor website at https://investor.elanco.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

