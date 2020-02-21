Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elanco Animal Health Incorporated    ELAN

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

(ELAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:32am EST

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York, N.Y. Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 3:05 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s Investor website at https://investor.elanco.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco (NYSE: ELAN) is a global animal health company that develops products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in food animals and pets in more than 90 countries. With a 65-year heritage, we rigorously innovate to improve the health of animals and benefit our customers, while fostering an inclusive, cause-driven culture for more than 6,000 employees. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of food and companionship enriching life - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCOR
08:32aELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : to Participate in the Bank of America Merril..
BU
02/19ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Signs Agreement with Merck Animal Health to ..
BU
02/19ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/19ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Re..
BU
02/17ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : East Africa Growth Accelerator Delivers $8+ ..
BU
02/14ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : annual earnings release
02/12ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Signs Agreement with Vetoquinol to Divest Ri..
BU
02/04ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Announces Pricing and Upsize of Senior Secur..
BU
02/04ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Announces Strategic Alliance With Purdue Uni..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 077 M
EBIT 2020 616 M
Net income 2020 251 M
Debt 2020 1 539 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 100x
P/E ratio 2021 72,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2021 4,17x
Capitalization 12 031 M
Chart ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 30,23  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey N. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. David Hoover Independent Chairman
Todd S. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Keeley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Shabbir Simjee Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED2.65%12 031
ZOETIS8.46%68 177
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-2.14%3 759
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.49.34%3 615
VIRBAC-0.63%2 138
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION7.97%1 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group