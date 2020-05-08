The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Investors (ELAN)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELAN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 7, 2020, Elanco announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020, reporting revenue of $657.7 million and earnings per share of -$0.12, below investors' expectations. Elanco’s President and Chief Executive Officer attributed the disappointing results to "distributor performance," among other things, and stated that Elanco planned "to tighten [its] approach across many facets of [its] distributor relationships."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.05 per share, or over 13%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

