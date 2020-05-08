Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elanco Animal Health Incorporated    ELAN

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

(ELAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Investors (ELAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:37pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELAN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 7, 2020, Elanco announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020, reporting revenue of $657.7 million and earnings per share of -$0.12, below investors' expectations. Elanco’s President and Chief Executive Officer attributed the disappointing results to "distributor performance," among other things, and stated that Elanco planned "to tighten [its] approach across many facets of [its] distributor relationships."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.05 per share, or over 13%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Elanco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCOR
03:37pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Elanco A..
BU
01:30pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Elanco Animal Healt..
BU
05/07ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
05/07Peloton, PayPal rise; Elanco, Danaher fall
AQ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- -2-
DJ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/07ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/07ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Reports 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
04/20ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Names Mason Chief Marketing Officer
DJ
04/20ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 753 M
EBIT 2020 417 M
Net income 2020 206 M
Debt 2020 1 612 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 66,1x
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,47x
EV / Sales2021 2,93x
Capitalization 7 928 M
Chart ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,63  $
Last Close Price 19,88  $
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey N. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. David Hoover Independent Chairman
Todd S. Young CFO & EVP-Corporate Governance & Strategy
Sarena S. Lin Executive VP-Transformation & Technology
Christopher Keeley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-32.50%7 928
ZOETIS-6.13%59 007
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.09%3 858
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-3.38%3 547
VIRBAC-30.40%1 496
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.92%1 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group