Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC

(ELA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eland Oil & Gas : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclosure)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:13pm EST

*******RESUBMIT DUE TO ERRONEOUS POSITION INFORMATION*********

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: Magnetar Capital Partners LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Eland Oil & Gas plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: November 26, 2019
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
ISIN: GB00B8HHWX64
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
(2) Derivatives (other than options): 3,160,660 1.47%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 		3,160,660 1.47%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
Ordinary shares Swap decreasing a long position 27,000 163.0000
Ordinary shares Swap decreasing a long position 26,453 163.2802

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2019
Contact name: Julianna Ethell
Telephone number: 847-905-4688

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
01:13pELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclosure)
PU
12:11pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclos..
PR
06:33aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
04:18aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/26MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PR
11/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
11/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/21ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 64,9 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,10  $
Last Close Price 2,10  $
Spread / Highest target 1,09%
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Yannis Korakakis Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giel Krijger Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC53.77%452
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 749
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.59%65 957
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.54%41 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.95%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%32 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group