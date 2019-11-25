Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC

(ELA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/25 06:33:29 am
160 GBp   --.--%
06:18aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
04:08aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eland Oil & Gas : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:18am EST
RNS Number : 5271U
Societe Generale SA
25 November 2019
FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

-----

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Eland Oil & Gas plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:


(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

22/11/2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions


Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

7,573,732

3.51

1,400

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

7,573,732

3.51

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

7,573,732

3.51

7,575,132

3.51

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:


Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:


3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

820,000

1.591

Ordinary

Purchase

25,000

1.54154

Ordinary

Sale

-

-


Total Purchases

845,000



Total Sales

-


(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

820,000

1.591

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

25,000

1.54154

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

GBP









(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP




4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

25/11/2019

Contact name:

Paul Jenkins

Telephone number*:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RETEAEFSAADNFFF

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
06:18aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
04:08aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/21ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
11/20ELAND OIL & GAS : Results of the court meeting and general meeting
PU
11/20MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PR
11/20ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
11/19ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
AQ
11/15MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP - FORM : Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 64,9 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 443 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,10  $
Last Close Price 2,05  $
Spread / Highest target 3,23%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Yannis Korakakis Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giel Krijger Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC50.94%443
CNOOC LIMITED-2.47%67 674
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%65 726
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.31%42 463
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-35.52%35 358
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.96%33 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group