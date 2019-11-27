Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC

(ELA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/27 04:12:41 am
163.2 GBp   +0.12%
04:18aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/26MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PR
11/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eland Oil & Gas : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:18am EST
RNS Number : 8284U
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
27 November 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Eland Oil & Gas plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

26 November 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

10p ordinary

Purchase

24,304

1.6300

1.6165

10p ordinary

Sale

37,405

1.6325

1.6167

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit
(GBP)

10p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

2,341

1.6325

10p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

9,784

1.6298

10p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

976

1.6299

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

27 November 2019

Contact name:

Connor McLaughlin

Telephone number:

02895 955 328

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FERKMMZMRNZGLZG

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
04:18aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/26MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PR
11/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
11/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
11/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11/21ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
11/20ELAND OIL & GAS : Results of the court meeting and general meeting
PU
11/20MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PR
11/20ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 64,9 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,10  $
Last Close Price 2,10  $
Spread / Highest target 1,09%
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Yannis Korakakis Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giel Krijger Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC53.77%452
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 749
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.59%65 957
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.54%41 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.95%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%32 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group