Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC

(ELA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/21 05:48:29 am
163.4 GBp   --.--%
05:36aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
04:56aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
PU
10/18ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eland Oil & Gas : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Eland Oil & Gas PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec are Joint Broker to Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc
d) Date dealing undertaken:

18th October 2019
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

 Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

 Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)


Ordinary
Shares

Purchases

406,500

163.3

163.3


Ordinary
Shares

Sales

405,425

163.3

163.2

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit


(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit


(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)


The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


None
Date of disclosure:

21st October 2019
Contact name:

Rich White
Telephone number:

0207 597 5462

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
05:36aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas Plc
PU
04:56aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
PU
10/18SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : acquires Eland Oil and Gas for £382 million
AQ
10/18ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
10/18ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
10/17ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas plc
PU
10/17ELAND OIL & GAS : Director and PCA Dealing
PU
10/16SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Acquires Eland Oil for N137.52 Billion
AQ
10/16SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Acquires Eland At N174bn
AQ
10/16ELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Eland Oil and Gas/Seplat Petroleum Dev
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 267 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 64,9 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 457 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,18  $
Last Close Price 2,12  $
Spread / Highest target 7,75%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Yannis Korakakis Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giel Krijger Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC54.15%453
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.47%59 892
EOG RESOURCES INC.-26.11%37 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.10%36 182
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.76%30 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group