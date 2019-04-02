Eland Oil & Gas : Transaction in Own Shares

02 April 2019

Eland Oil & Gas PLC

('Eland' or the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (AIM:ELA), an oil & gas production and development company operating in West Africa with an initial focus on Nigeria, announces that it has made the following redemptions pursuant to the share buyback programme (the 'Programme') announced on 19 November 2018 and amended on 20 March 2019:

Date of purchase: 02 April 2019 Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 55,000 Highest price paid per Ordinary Share: 124.5 Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share: 124.5 Volume weighted average price per Ordinary Share: 124.5

Following the repurchase of the shares set out above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 220,164,155 Ordinary Shares. 2,630,004 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. For reporting under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Shareholders should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure of 217,534,151 Ordinary Shares (the issued voting share capital) when determining if they are required to notify their interest, or a change of their interest in the Company.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by the Company, which were all executed at the discretion of the Company's broker, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are set out below:

Schedule of Purchases: Shares purchased: Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ISIN: GB00B8HHWX64) Date of purchase: 02 April 2019

Aggregate Information: Aggregated volume 55,000 Volume weighted average price 124.5 Venue XLON

Individual Transactions: Date of purchase Time of purchase Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: Price paid per Ordinary Share (p) 02/04/2019 09:17:26 55,000 124.5

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.