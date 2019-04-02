Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC

(ELA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eland Oil & Gas : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

02 April 2019

Eland Oil & Gas PLC

('Eland' or the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (AIM:ELA), an oil & gas production and development company operating in West Africa with an initial focus on Nigeria, announces that it has made the following redemptions pursuant to the share buyback programme (the 'Programme') announced on 19 November 2018 and amended on 20 March 2019:

Date of purchase:

02 April 2019

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased:

55,000

Highest price paid per Ordinary Share:

124.5

Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share:

124.5

Volume weighted average price per Ordinary Share:

124.5

Following the repurchase of the shares set out above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 220,164,155 Ordinary Shares. 2,630,004 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. For reporting under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Shareholders should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure of 217,534,151 Ordinary Shares (the issued voting share capital) when determining if they are required to notify their interest, or a change of their interest in the Company.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by the Company, which were all executed at the discretion of the Company's broker, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are set out below:

Schedule of Purchases:

Shares purchased:

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ISIN: GB00B8HHWX64)

Date of purchase:

02 April 2019

Aggregate Information:

Aggregated volume

55,000

Volume weighted average price

124.5

Venue

XLON

Individual Transactions:

Date of purchase

Time of purchase

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased:

Price paid per Ordinary Share (p)

02/04/2019

09:17:26

55,000

124.5

For further information:

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (+44 (0)1224 737300)

www.elandoilandgas.com

George Maxwell, CEO

Ronald Bain, CFO

Finlay Thomson, IR

Peel Hunt LLP, Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker (+44 (0)20 7418 8900)

Richard Crichton

David McKeown

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Joint Broker (+44 (0)20 7710 7600)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Camarco (+44 (0) 203 757 4980)

Billy Clegg

Georgia Edmonds

Tom Huddart

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
06:57pELAND OIL & GAS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/28ELAND OIL & GAS PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
03/26ELAND OIL & GAS PLC : - Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements and No..
AQ
03/25ELAND OIL & GAS PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
03/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03/22ELAND OIL & GAS : Reveals Record Revenues and Maiden Profit for Ground-Breaking ..
AQ
03/21ELAND OIL & GAS : Extension of Share Buyback Programme
AQ
03/20ELAND OIL & GAS : Extension of Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/19Stanbic IBTC, Eland Oil and Gas in N18b deal
AQ
03/17Stanbic IBTC Plans N18bn Fresh Facility For Eland Oil & Gas
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 260 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 99,2 M
Finance 2019 81,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,02
P/E ratio 2020 2,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 269 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Pieter van der Groen Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Downey Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC16.42%358
CNOOC LTD20.39%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.56%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.16%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About