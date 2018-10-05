Log in
Elanders : announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2018 and Conference Call

10/05/2018 | 09:13am CEST
10/5/2018 9:02:21 am

Press release from Elanders AB (publ) 2018-10-05

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2018 on Friday October 19 at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN

Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6546
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 10763
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9401
USA: +1 929-477-0443

Participant Passcode: 954180

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Review of the quarterly report
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Disclaimer

Elanders AB published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
