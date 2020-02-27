Log in
ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

02/27/2020 | 06:25am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Biotechnologies AG:

27-Feb-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Frankfurt, 27 February 2020 - The Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board Fang Bao and a member of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Zhanfeng Cui notified the CEO that they resigned from the office due to work commitments.
The Management Board would like to thank Ms. Fang Bao and Prof. Cui for their work in the Supervisory Board.

The District Court in Berlin has appointed successors, following the Board's proposal of two suitable candidates.

The Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company", "Elanix") has nominated by juridical order Marco Christen and Yves Bonnard to become members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Today, the Supervisory Board of Elanix has re-elected Anja Silling to remain the Chairman of the Board and Marco Christen, to be the Vice Chairman.

Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate
interim CEO

27-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
c/o Frankfurt, Hanauer Landstrasse 291 B (BC GmbH)
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.ch
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 984999

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

984999  27-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
