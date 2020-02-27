ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Biotechnologies AG:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD



27-Feb-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Frankfurt, 27 February 2020 - The Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board Fang Bao and a member of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Zhanfeng Cui notified the CEO that they resigned from the office due to work commitments.

The Management Board would like to thank Ms. Fang Bao and Prof. Cui for their work in the Supervisory Board.

The District Court in Berlin has appointed successors, following the Board's proposal of two suitable candidates.

The Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company", "Elanix") has nominated by juridical order Marco Christen and Yves Bonnard to become members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Today, the Supervisory Board of Elanix has re-elected Anja Silling to remain the Chairman of the Board and Marco Christen, to be the Vice Chairman.

Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate

interim CEO